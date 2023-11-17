Inverness dad hopes to raise thousands for cancer treatment two years after life-changing tanker crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness dad hopes to raise thousands for cancer treatment two years after life-changing tanker crash

Steven Fry took a seizure behind the wheel and crashed the oil tanker he was driving in Beauly.

By Ellie Milne
Steven Fry
Steven Fry, 32, is fighting brain cancer. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

The family of an Inverness dad who discovered he had a brain tumour after taking a seizure behind the wheel are trying to raise £50,000 for his cancer treatment.

Steven Fry received the life-changing diagnosis after the fuel tanker he was driving crashed into an empty store on the High Street in Beauly in September 2021.

The 32-year-old was airlifted to hospital where he underwent surgery for a bleed on his brain which left the right side of his body paralysed.

“I was told I had a major tumour going from the left side of my head to the right,” he said.

“The doctor in Aberdeen said if I hadn’t had that seizure I would have died by the end of that year because the tumour was so bad.”

Steven and Chloe Fry
Steven’s wife Chloe has been a constant support. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

The former fuel tanker driver has made significant progress over the past two years, including learning how to talk and walk again after being told he never would.

However, this year he and his family were dealt more devastating news when doctors discovered he has brain cancer.

Inverness dad fighting brain cancer

Steven has been told his malignant tumour is inoperable and life-limiting.

He has already completed 28 days of radiotherapy, which he described as a “marathon”, and is receiving chemotherapy treatment.

“I was knackered after the radiotherapy,” he added. “Then I was getting bad headaches and sickness from the tablets.

“It feels like someone has hit you. It’s hard but I’ll get there.”

Steven Fry at his home in Inverness
Steven Fry at his home in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Steven and his wife, Chloe, decided to do their own research on treatment options and came across Dendritic Cell Therapy.

Following discussions with doctors, it was decided Steven would be a suitable candidate for the treatment and told the chances of success were high.

However, it is not available through the NHS.

Family set up fundraiser

Steven’s sister-in-law, Hayley Anderson, has now set up a GoFundMe page to raise £50,000 to cover the costs.

More than 150 people have donated almost £4,000 so far.

Steven Fry and Piper Fry
Steven with his daughter, Piper. Image: Steve Fry.

The cell-based immunotherapy treatment would help to prolong his life – and ultimately give him more time with his wife and young daughter, Piper.

He is desperate to see Piper start school and become a teenager, and be able to support her through her life.

Chloe, 29, was pregnant with the couple’s first child when the crash happened and she ended up giving birth more than five weeks early in January 2022.

“She’s my world,” Steven said.

“My wife and Piper are my biggest support and motivation. When the doctor said I wouldn’t walk again, I pushed myself and was walking three months later. I knew I was having a daughter.”

Steven Fry headshot
Steven Fry has had to learn how to talk and walk again. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

‘Positive determination’

Steven is staying strong and motivated despite the number of challenges he has faced over the past two years.

He said one of the low points was the “heartbreaking” death of his mum this year.

“It was really hard to get my mind back into fighting after that,” he added.

However, he was able to gain back his positive determination thanks to his “main driver”, Piper.

Steven, Chloe and Piper Fry
The Fry family on holiday earlier this year. Image: Steven Fry.

Steven also takes the time every week to visit Raigmore Hospital where he has received much of his treatment.

“I speak to patients so they have someone there who has been in a similar position, he said. “I feel happy that they have someone to talk to because I wasn’t able to have that when I was in the hospital.”

Donations can be made to the GoFundMe page here

Conversation