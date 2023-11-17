Inverness dad hopes to raise thousands for cancer treatment two years after life-changing tanker crash

The family of an Inverness dad who discovered he had a brain tumour after taking a seizure behind the wheel are trying to raise £50,000 for his cancer treatment.

Steven Fry received the life-changing diagnosis after the fuel tanker he was driving crashed into an empty store on the High Street in Beauly in September 2021.

The 32-year-old was airlifted to hospital where he underwent surgery for a bleed on his brain which left the right side of his body paralysed.

“I was told I had a major tumour going from the left side of my head to the right,” he said.

“The doctor in Aberdeen said if I hadn’t had that seizure I would have died by the end of that year because the tumour was so bad.”

The former fuel tanker driver has made significant progress over the past two years, including learning how to talk and walk again after being told he never would.

However, this year he and his family were dealt more devastating news when doctors discovered he has brain cancer.

Inverness dad fighting brain cancer

Steven has been told his malignant tumour is inoperable and life-limiting.

He has already completed 28 days of radiotherapy, which he described as a “marathon”, and is receiving chemotherapy treatment.

“I was knackered after the radiotherapy,” he added. “Then I was getting bad headaches and sickness from the tablets.

“It feels like someone has hit you. It’s hard but I’ll get there.”

Steven and his wife, Chloe, decided to do their own research on treatment options and came across Dendritic Cell Therapy.

Following discussions with doctors, it was decided Steven would be a suitable candidate for the treatment and told the chances of success were high.

However, it is not available through the NHS.

Family set up fundraiser

Steven’s sister-in-law, Hayley Anderson, has now set up a GoFundMe page to raise £50,000 to cover the costs.

More than 150 people have donated almost £4,000 so far.

The cell-based immunotherapy treatment would help to prolong his life – and ultimately give him more time with his wife and young daughter, Piper.

He is desperate to see Piper start school and become a teenager, and be able to support her through her life.

Chloe, 29, was pregnant with the couple’s first child when the crash happened and she ended up giving birth more than five weeks early in January 2022.

“She’s my world,” Steven said.

“My wife and Piper are my biggest support and motivation. When the doctor said I wouldn’t walk again, I pushed myself and was walking three months later. I knew I was having a daughter.”

‘Positive determination’

Steven is staying strong and motivated despite the number of challenges he has faced over the past two years.

He said one of the low points was the “heartbreaking” death of his mum this year.

“It was really hard to get my mind back into fighting after that,” he added.

However, he was able to gain back his positive determination thanks to his “main driver”, Piper.

Steven also takes the time every week to visit Raigmore Hospital where he has received much of his treatment.

“I speak to patients so they have someone there who has been in a similar position, he said. “I feel happy that they have someone to talk to because I wasn’t able to have that when I was in the hospital.”

Donations can be made to the GoFundMe page here.