A835 partly closed after three-car accident in Dingwall

Part of the A835 remains closed following a three-car crash in the Highlands this morning.
Emergency services were called to the B9169 junction, near Leanaig in Dingwall, at around 7am this morning.
Two fire appliances from Dingwall and a heavy rescue unit have been sent to the scene.
The road is closed in both directions between Tore and Conon Bridge.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 07:03 today about an RTC involving three vehicles at Conon Bridge, Dingwall, on the A835 road, junction B9169.”
A statement on the Traffic Scotland website reads: “The A835 between Tore & Conon Bridge is currently closed in both directions due to a Road Traffic Incident.
“Motorists are advised to use an alternative route at this time.”
More updates to follow.