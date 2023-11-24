A835 partly closed after three-car accident in Dingwall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

A835 partly closed after three-car accident in Dingwall

A heavy rescue unit and two fire appliances are attending the incident, near Conon Bridge.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Breaking news image.
Image: DC Thomson.

Part of the A835 remains closed following a three-car crash in the Highlands this morning.

Emergency services were called to the B9169 junction, near Leanaig in Dingwall, at around 7am this morning.

Two fire appliances from Dingwall and a heavy rescue unit have been sent to the scene.

The road is closed in both directions between Tore and Conon Bridge.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 07:03 today about an RTC involving three vehicles at Conon Bridge, Dingwall, on the A835 road, junction B9169.”

A statement on the Traffic Scotland website reads: “The A835 between Tore & Conon Bridge is currently closed in both directions due to a Road Traffic Incident.

“Motorists are advised to use an alternative route at this time.”

More updates to follow.

More from Highlands & Islands

Readers have been busy voting for The P&J's charity partners since the polls opened this month.
Thousands of votes cast as the winners of The P&J's 275 Community Fund are…
Corran Ferry.
'All the infrastructure and no Corran Ferry': Locals say new boat is needed before…
Highland Council headquarters building.
Highland councillor accused of faking disabled parking permits for business
To go with story by Louise Glen. Susan Dearness is warning others over Black Friday scams. Image: Susan Dearness/ Dc Thomson. Picture shows; Susan Dearness. Thurso. Supplied by Susan Dearness/ DC Thomson Date; 23/11/2023
'I was duped by a Jo Malone advent calendar scam on Facebook - I'm…
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A learning-disabled man who stabbed his nephew to death at his home on Orkney has been locked up in a high-security psychiatric hospital. Erlend Fraser killed William Fraser in a frenzied knife attack that left the 21-year-old with 20 stab wounds, including one that punctured his heart Picture shows; Erlend Fraser (Image: Matthew Donnelly) appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh (Image: Wullie Marr Photography). The High Court in Edinburgh. Matthew Donnelly Date; Unknown
Uncle who stabbed Orkney nephew to death confined to psychiatric hospital
Orkney schools
Some Orkney pupils told to stay home as Kirkwall Grammar School struggles for staff
Dumbarton Sheriff Court Image: Google Maps
Oban ballet teacher had 'sexual affair' with teen dance student, court told
Del Amitri will headline HebCelt 2024
First acts announced for HebCelt 2024 as weekend tickets go on sale
Missing person James Murray.
Missing Inverness man James Murray found safe and well after appeal
Lee Anderson says asylum seekers should be send to Orkney.
'Thoughtless' Tory MP Lee Anderson blasted for call to send asylum seekers to Orkney…