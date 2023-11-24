A835 partly closed after three-car accident in Dingwall

Part of the A835 remains closed following a three-car crash in the Highlands this morning.

Emergency services were called to the B9169 junction, near Leanaig in Dingwall, at around 7am this morning.

Two fire appliances from Dingwall and a heavy rescue unit have been sent to the scene.

The road is closed in both directions between Tore and Conon Bridge.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 07:03 today about an RTC involving three vehicles at Conon Bridge, Dingwall, on the A835 road, junction B9169.”

A statement on the Traffic Scotland website reads: “The A835 between Tore & Conon Bridge is currently closed in both directions due to a Road Traffic Incident.

“Motorists are advised to use an alternative route at this time.”

More updates to follow.