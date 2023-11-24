Moray Council takes action to clear up historic Elgin mill site

Moray Council workers have cleared away waste from the site of an historic Elgin mill.

But while an old van has been removed, there is now a wrecked car at Old Mills on the outskirts of the town.

An amenity notice was issued in April ordering owner Patrick Thirkell to tidy up the area on Oldmills Road by 5 July.

But the local authority says that was not complied with.

Direct action

A spokesperson said the local authority took “direct action” last week to remove waste material from site.

But the ruined car there is not part of the current order.

And Elgin South councillors John Divers, Graham Leadbitter and Peter Bloomfield fear another amenity notice will have to be applied for.

However the local authority will seek payment for their work from the landowner.

Mr Thirkell confirmed the car on the site was his. But it had been badly damaged by vandals.

He said: “Moray Council have systematically destroyed the Old Mills, and are keen to buy the property as it will soon be zoned for housing.”

Mr Thirkell added that the local authority had been “vindictive” and did not communicate with him.

Tulloch of Cummingston has been given permission to build 12 luxury apartments close to the mill.

Mr Bloomfield, Mr Leadbitter and Mr Divers visited the mill earlier this year.

Anxiety

They found gas canisters, oil containers and scores of beer cans at the 10 acre site.

They said: “Other items have been taken on to the site. And another amenity notice will have to be served to deal with that.

“The state of the area is clearly causing anxiety both to neighbours and the wider community.

“And the ongoing enforcement action is regrettably necessary.

“But we’re sure a long term solution will be found.”

Neighbours have complained for years that the area is being used as a dumping ground.

A council spokesperson said: “A more recent destroyed vehicle on the site does not form part of this current action.

“As a result of the owner not complying with the amenity notice, Moray Council took direct action to secure compliance, and will be seeking to recover the cost of the action from the landowner.”

Long term solution

The local authority has made several attempts to have the area cleared, including serving an amenity notice about six years ago.

There have also been several fires in the area.

One in February 2022 destroyed much of what was left of the mill building that dates back to the 13th century.

For more Elgin news and updates join our local Facebook group.