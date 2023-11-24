Moray Council takes action to clear up historic Elgin mill site

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moray Council takes action to clear up historic Elgin mill site

But while an old van has been removed, there is now a wrecked car at Old Mills on the outskirts of the town.

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
Moray Council has taken direct action to clean up the historic Old Mills site on the outskirts of Elgin.
Moray Council has taken direct action to clean up the historic Old Mills site on the outskirts of Elgin.

Moray Council workers have cleared away waste from the site of an historic Elgin mill.

But while an old van has been removed, there is now a wrecked car at Old Mills on the outskirts of the town.

An amenity notice was issued in April ordering owner Patrick Thirkell to tidy up the area on Oldmills Road by 5 July.

But the local authority says that was not complied with.

Direct action

A spokesperson said the local authority took “direct action” last week to remove waste material from site.

But the ruined car there is not part of the current order.

And Elgin South councillors John Divers, Graham Leadbitter and Peter Bloomfield fear another amenity notice will have to be applied for.

However the local authority will seek payment for their work from the landowner.

There is now a wrecked car at the historic mill site.

Mr Thirkell confirmed the car on the site was his. But it had been badly damaged by vandals.

He said: “Moray Council have systematically destroyed the Old Mills, and are keen to buy the property as it will soon be zoned for housing.”

Mr Thirkell added that the local authority had been “vindictive” and did not communicate with him.

Tulloch of Cummingston has been given permission to build 12 luxury apartments close to the mill.

Mr Bloomfield, Mr Leadbitter and Mr Divers visited the mill earlier this year.

Anxiety

They found gas canisters, oil containers and scores of beer cans at the 10 acre site.

They said: “Other items have been taken on to the site. And another amenity notice will have to be served to deal with that.

“The state of the area is clearly causing anxiety both to neighbours and the wider community.

“And the ongoing enforcement action is regrettably necessary.

An old van pictured at the site in July has been removed.

“But we’re sure a long term solution will be found.”

Neighbours have complained for years that the area is being used as a dumping ground.

A council spokesperson said: “A more recent destroyed vehicle on the site does not form part of this current action.

“As a result of the owner not complying with the amenity notice, Moray Council took direct action to secure compliance, and will be seeking to recover the cost of the action from the landowner.”

Long term solution

The local authority has made several attempts to have the area cleared, including  serving an amenity notice about six years ago.

There have also been several fires in the area.

One in February 2022 destroyed much of what was left of the mill building that dates back to the 13th century.

