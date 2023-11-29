Baby delivered on Oban lifeboat celebrates 18th birthday on loch she was born

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Baby delivered on Oban lifeboat celebrates 18th birthday on loch she was born

Emma Cato from Fionnphort is one of just four babies born to Mull mothers during transfers from Craignure to Oban.

By Louise Glen
Emma Cato was given the chance to take the helm of Oban lifeboat in the Firth of Lorn alongside Oban lifeboat coxswain Ally Cerexhe.
Emma Cato was given the chance to take the helm of Oban lifeboat in the Firth of Lorne alongside Oban lifeboat coxswain Ally Cerexhe. Image: Stephen Lawson/ RNLI Oban lifeboat.

Eighteen years ago, Rachel Catto was just a few days away from giving birth to her second child.

With no maternity unit on the Isle of Mull where she lived, the plan was to be taken to Oban or further afield to Paisley to have her baby.

But little Emma had different plans when she came 10 days early – and made a surprise appearance in the middle of Loch Linnhe while a lifeboat crew transported her mother to the mainland.

Emma, from Fionnphort, holds an incredibly special honour of being one of just four babies born to Mull mothers during transfers from Craignure to Oban.

To mark her recent 18th birthday, the crew of Oban lifeboat celebrated the occasion by presenting her with a brass ship’s bell engraved with her name – a longstanding RNLI tradition.

RNLI Oban lifeboat baby rings bell on 18th birthday

Earlier this week, Emma and her parents Rachel and Glenn visited the Oban RNLI station where the family took a second trip on the lifeboat with a short trip to Loch Linnhe, where baby was born.

“I was a bit nervous coming here but it’s very exciting,” said Emma.

“I’m really glad to be able to come on board the boat. I’ve seen it often when I was coming across to school on the ferry, but always from a distance.”

Emma Cato and her mother Rachel with the lifeboat rabbit that had comforted her big sister Abbie on the lifeboat 18 years ago.
Emma and her mother Rachel with the lifeboat rabbit that had comforted her big sister Abbie on the lifeboat 18 years ago. Image: Stephen Lawson/ RNLI Oban lifeboat.

Emma was born shortly before 2am on October 6, 2005.

An Oban midwife had joined the lifeboat crew before they set sail for Craignure.

On their return journey the midwife realised Emma was not going to wait.

Emma’s mother Rachel says her memories are of feeling she was in safe hands.

“My recollection is of feeling totally looked after,” she said.

“The crew and the midwife knew what they  were doing, I just had to rely on everybody else.

“We were just trying to get to Oban – we never thought Emma would be born halfway across on Loch Linnhe.”

Emma Cato receives her commemorative ships bell from crewmember Donald Matheson with Dad Glenn and Mum Rachel.
Emma Cato receives her commemorative ships bell from crewmember Donald Matheson with Dad Glenn and Mum Rachel. Image: Stephen Lawson/ RNLI Oban lifeboat.

Donald Matheson was one of the crew on board that night.

He presented Emma with her bell and a photograph of the lifeboat on which she was born, the Mora Edith Macdonald.

“Everything happened very quickly,” he remembered.

“The midwife was checking Rachel and she said we need to stop right now, and a short time later Emma was born.

“Emma’s father Glenn had his hands full looking after Emma’s older sister (Abbie) so I was holding Rachel’s hand and acting as a sort of second dad. It was a lovely moment for all of us on the crew that night.”

‘Emma was 10 days early’

Dad Glenn remembers being rather distracted looking after two-year-old Abbie.

“Abbie was on my knee and one of the crew had handed her the wee soft rabbit toy that travels on the lifeboat,” he said.

“We were sitting in the radio operator’s seat. I spent the whole time trying to keep her hands down because she kept wanting to press the buttons on all the consoles in front of us.

Glenn added: “Emma was 10 days early.

“She caught everyone by surprise, but we were well looked after and it’s lovely to be back on the boat again 18 years on.”

Oban Lifeboat baby celebrates her 18th birthday

