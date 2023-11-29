Richard Jensen: Aberdeen’s points return from Europa Conference League performances has been ‘sickening’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Richard Jensen: Aberdeen’s points return from Europa Conference League performances has been ‘sickening’

The Dons are still hunting a first Group G victory when they visit Jensen's boyhood club, HJK Helsinki, in the penultimate round of fixtures on Thursday evening.

Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle
Richard Jensen during Aberdeen's press conference in Helsinki. Image: SNS.
Ex-HJK Helsinki youngster Richard Jensen described Aberdeen’s Europa Conference League points return as “sickening” ahead of his homecoming on Thursday night.

The Dons will meet HJK at the Bolt Arena in their penultimate Group G fixture.

Neither side can progress from a section where Eintracht Frankfurt and PAOK are battling it out for the top-two places.

HJK are bottom of the section with a solitary point.

Aberdeen, meanwhile, are third with two points from a 1-1 home draw with HJK and 2-2 stalemate at PAOK, having also suffered a gut-wrenching 3-2 Pittodrie defeat to the Greek group G leaders at Pittodrie and close-run 2-1 loss in Frankfurt.

However, frustrated Jensen, 27, thinks – with a few key moments going in their favour across all four games so far – the Reds could have had more points on the board, having produced “some incredible performances”.

The Finnish international – whose unfortunate slip sparked PAOK’s comeback from 2-0 down to win 3-2 in the Granite City in October – said: “It has been sickening. We have had some incredible performances, but haven’t really got the results we perhaps deserved.

“Have we lacked luck? I don’t know, (with) luck – you sometimes have it and sometimes you don’t, so I can’t say much more about that.

“Did I feel unlucky with the slip against PAOK? I dunno. On the other hand you are there on the pitch trying to win the games and sometimes it just doesn’t go your way.

Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie and Richard Jensen and PAOK’s Andrija Zivkovic in the 3-2 loss at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

“We did our best, but just didn’t succeed. We should have done something perhaps slightly differently to avoid that, but it didn’t happen.

“Now we’re trying to get our first win.

“We have learned from this experience, definitely. You are seeing us grow from week to week. We are starting to perform as a good team and we’re showing that.

“I think we’re showing it internationally, domestically and in the (League) cup as well.”

In the earlier Pittodrie draw with HJK, Jensen suffered a cut above one of his eyes which required bandaging (and subsequently stitches) in another moment of Euro ill-fortune.

The centre-half was able to continue, but first had to go down the tunnel for treatment – a prolonged first half period which allowed the Finnish champions to get a foothold in the game. HJK would then take the lead through Bojan Radulovic early in the second half.

Aberdeen’s Richard Jensen receives treatment after taking a knock to the face during the Conference League match with HJK at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen earned a point through a late Bojan Miovski header, before Duk failed to take a gilt-edged chance to win the game.

Jensen thinks the Dons showed they can overcome their rivals in Thursday’s Helsinki return.

He said: “HJK are a very skilful and disciplined team, we saw that in the first game.

“We had a good game against them and I think we had enough chances to beat them.

“Hopefully we can do that in Helsinki now.

“I’m fully focused on beating them tomorrow.”

‘What’s the worst conditions I’ve played in? I don’t know, all conditions are football conditions’

Much has been made of the perishing conditions in the Finnish capital at present, but Jensen, having grown up 20 miles from Helsinki in Porvoo, and having spent time in HJK’s youth ranks, does not think snowy conditions can be an excuse for either team.

He said: “The Finns won’t like the cold either, so it’s not an advantage. There’s nothing further I can tell my team-mates, really.

“What’s the worst conditions I’ve played in? I don’t know, all conditions are football conditions.

Richard Jensen at HJK Helsinki’s Bolt Arena. Image: SNS.

“We just have to do our best and make sure the three points travel back to Aberdeen.”

Jensen: Nice to be back in Finland and see friends and family – but win would not be extra special

HJK boss Toni Korkeakunnas revealed in his own pre-match press conference he has been trying to wind up Jensen – who he knows well from the Finland national set-up – with updates on the weather.

Jensen has taken the HJK gaffer’s jokes with good humour.

But, while he pleased to have the chance to interact with friends, and to combine a Euro fixture with seeing his homeland and family, the defender doesn’t think a win on Thursday will be “extra-special” for him.

He added: “He (Korkeakunnas) sent me a video of the snowy pitch, it was just a healthy bit of banter.

“It’s nice to come back and the weather is lovely – we saw the snowy landscape from the aeroplane.

“I represented HJK before I left for my career abroad, I got my skills here so I am very proud and grateful for what they gave me here.

“But there is no extra-special win here compared to anywhere else, they are all just as important.

“I will have some family here, for sure, so, yeah, it will be nice to see them.”

