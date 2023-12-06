Stonehaven councillor to fight for top job over ‘totally inappropriate’ Travellers remarks later censored by lawyers

A veteran Stonehaven councilor could be stripped off her top role following a string of controversial remarks about Travellers.

Conservative Wendy Agnew is facing a backlash after she insinuated “gypsies are not British people” at the latest Kincardine and Mearns area committee meeting.

The heated argument arose as councillors considered proposals for a permanent caravan park in Portlethen.

The talks descended into turmoil, with council legal advisors forced to interject.

And Aberdeenshire Council has since censored the public recording of the meeting to “avoid potential offence to viewers”.

The eight-minute dispute has been completely redacted from the Youtube video amid fears it “could lead to harm and offence in a protected community”.

But a transcript of the meeting – exclusively seen by The P&J – lifts the lid on the “totally inappropriate” dialogue which could now cost Mrs Agnew her job as chairwoman of the committee.

What went on in the meeting?

The question of “equality” was raised as the councillor railed against the applicants for submitting their plans retrospectively – with the caravans already in place at Findon Park.

Despite being told this would not be grounds to oppose the proposal, she argued that it could indicate a willingness to flout the rules.

She said: “If they’re ignoring this, they may ignore other things. That’s my problem.”

Fellow councillors immediately expressed reservations, urging Mrs Agnew to retract her controversial statements several times.

However, Mrs Agnew insisted that her words be put on the record regardless.

She added: “I don’t want to refute it. Anything could happen there. That’s all. It’s slightly worrying to me.

“And I’m not saying it’s just because they’re gypsies. It would be the same if they were British people. I’d be worried about this massive site. That’s all.”

Top councillor’s role under threat following ‘inappropriate’ jibe

SNP councillor Dawn Black – who was among the first to raise concerns – is now calling for Mrs Agnew to be stripped off her “extremely responsible” position of power.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, she questioned the Conservative councillor’s “general competence to carry out the role and chair the committee“.

Mrs Agnew’s future will be decided by members of the Kincardine and Mearns area committee in a crunch vote next week.

Ms Black added: “It was totally inappropriate.

“And if those are the views that she holds, than it is not appropriate for her to be in a position of responsibility within the committee.”

Why was dispute redacted from meeting recording?

Ms Black expressed dismay at Aberdeenshire Council’s cover-up of the matter, adding all elected members should be open to scrutiny and held into account for their actions.

However, a spokesman for the local authority stressed this was done to “avoid potential offence to viewers”.

He added: “Following a review of comments made during November’s meeting of Kincardine and Mearns area committee, it has been decided not to reinstate the short section of video concerned to avoid potential offence to viewers.

“Any notice of motion lodged for a committee’s consideration would be published in the relevant agenda ahead of the meeting itself.”

Mrs Agnew has hit the headlines in the past for opposing a lobster hut over fears the crustaceans could spook children – who could then run into the road and come to harm.

She also claimed that plans for wind turbines outside Stonehaven could “lead to an airliner coming down”.

The Stonehaven and Lower Deeside councilor has been approached for comment.