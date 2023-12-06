Stonehaven councillor to fight for top job over ‘totally inappropriate’ Travellers remarks later censored by lawyers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Stonehaven councillor to fight for top job over ‘totally inappropriate’ Travellers remarks later censored by lawyers

Conservative councillor Wendy Agnew will face a vote of no confidence next week after making potentially "harmful and offensive" comments at a recent meeting.

By Denny Andonova
Wendy Agnew and the said travellers' caravan park at Portlethen.
The Conservative councillor has been slated for her controversial remarks about travellers. Picture shows; Wendy Agnew and caravan park at Portlethen. Aberdeenshire. Supplied by Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson; Aberdeenshire Council Date; Unknown

A veteran Stonehaven councilor could be stripped off her top role following a string of controversial remarks about Travellers.

Conservative Wendy Agnew is facing a backlash after she insinuated “gypsies are not British people” at the latest Kincardine and Mearns area committee meeting.

The heated argument arose as councillors considered proposals for a permanent caravan park in Portlethen.

The talks descended into turmoil, with council legal advisors forced to interject.

And Aberdeenshire Council has since censored the public recording of the meeting to “avoid potential offence to viewers”.

Travellers' caravan park at Findon Park, Hillside, in Portlethen.
Said caravan park is located at Findon Park, Hillside, in Portlethen. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.

The eight-minute dispute has been completely redacted from the Youtube video amid fears it “could lead to harm and offence in a protected community”.

But a transcript of the meeting – exclusively seen by The P&J – lifts the lid on the “totally inappropriate” dialogue which could now cost Mrs Agnew her job as chairwoman of the committee.

What went on in the meeting?

The question of “equality” was raised as the councillor railed against the applicants for submitting their plans retrospectively – with the caravans already in place at Findon Park.

Despite being told this would not be grounds to oppose the proposal, she argued that it could indicate a willingness to flout the rules.

Councillor Wendy Agnew insisted she hasn’t said anything wrong, despite colleagues’ concerns. Image: Colin Rennie/DC Thomson.

She said: “If they’re ignoring this, they may ignore other things. That’s my problem.”

Fellow councillors immediately expressed reservations, urging Mrs Agnew to retract her controversial statements several times.

However, Mrs Agnew insisted that her words be put on the record regardless.

It is proposed to create five caravan pitches, each with an associated shed, and a separate domestic kennel block, within an extended parking. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.

She added: “I don’t want to refute it. Anything could happen there. That’s all. It’s slightly worrying to me.

“And I’m not saying it’s just because they’re gypsies. It would be the same if they were British people. I’d be worried about this massive site. That’s all.”

Top councillor’s role under threat following ‘inappropriate’ jibe

SNP councillor Dawn Black – who was among the first to raise concerns – is now calling for Mrs Agnew to be stripped off her “extremely responsible” position of power.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, she questioned the Conservative councillor’s “general competence to carry out the role and chair the committee“.

Dawn Black was elected to represent Stonehaven and Lower Deeside area last May. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

Mrs Agnew’s future will be decided by members of the Kincardine and Mearns area committee in a crunch vote next week.

Ms Black added: “It was totally inappropriate.

“And if those are the views that she holds, than it is not appropriate for her to be in a position of responsibility within the committee.”

Why was dispute redacted from meeting recording?

Ms Black expressed dismay at Aberdeenshire Council’s cover-up of the matter, adding all elected members should be open to scrutiny and held into account for their actions.

However, a spokesman for the local authority stressed this was done to “avoid potential offence to viewers”.

Image: Aberdeenshire Council.

What do you think should happen? Let us know in our comments section below

He added: “Following a review of comments made during November’s meeting of Kincardine and Mearns area committee, it has been decided not to reinstate the short section of video concerned to avoid potential offence to viewers.

“Any notice of motion lodged for a committee’s consideration would be published in the relevant agenda ahead of the meeting itself.”

Mrs Agnew has hit the headlines in the past for opposing a lobster hut over fears the crustaceans could spook children – who could then run into the road and come to harm.

She also claimed that plans for wind turbines outside Stonehaven could “lead to an airliner coming down”.

The Stonehaven and Lower Deeside councilor has been approached for comment.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Mastrick Close, Aberdeen.
Police appeal after woman found dead in Mastrick home
Raemond Jappy and Lisa Thomson, of Johnston Carmichael.
New partner and director in Johnston Carmichael's Aberdeen HQ
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Pervert sent apology on napkin to woman he filmed undressing
Gary: Tank Commander and Alan McHugh as Nurse Nellie MacDuff in Sleeping Beauty at His Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen. Image: Aberdeen Performing Arts
Sleeping Beauty at His Majesty's Theatre: Aberdeen Christmas panto produces the goods
Former head teacher Eleanor Sheppard, now the council's child services director, and her staff are struggling to find 'quality' head teachers to fill vacancies - leading to a shortage in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Parents frustrated as Aberdeen schools face shortage of 'quality' head teacher candidates
Kailem Donovan reviews offshore installations on TikTok.
TikTok star reviews North Sea oil and gas installations
HMP Grampian prisoners who have taken part in the Greene King job scheme
'If it wasn't for this scheme, I'd probably be dead': HMP Grampian prisoners hail…
Bancon Group's operating board: l-r David Crawford, managing director, Deeside Timberframe, Senga Buntrock, director, people, culture and organisational development, chief executive Kevin McColgan, business operations director Jamie Tosh and finance director Andrew Tweedie.
Record homes sales boost results at Aberdeenshire builder Bancon Group
Molly Burnett has learned to walk again.
'We didn't know if she'd have the strength to walk': Brave Aberdeen toddler on…
Sulayman Zulkernan
Concern growing for missing Edinburgh man last seen in Aberdeen

Conversation