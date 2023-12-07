Plans approved for 29 more wind turbines in the Highlands

SSE Renewables has been granted consent by the Scottish Government for its proposed-29 turbine Cloiche wind farm in the Highlands.

The site for the 125-megawatt development is at Glendoe and Garrogie Estates, next to the existing Stronelairg wind farm and Glendoe hydroelectric scheme about seven miles south-east of Fort Augustus.

When complete, Cloiche is expected to generate enough renewable energy to power more than 150,000 UK homes annually and offset in excess of 190,000 tonnes of carbon a year.

SSE Renewables director of onshore development and construction Heather Donald said: “Onshore wind projects like Cloiche are critical to delivering the net-zero transition, and have an essential role to play in decarbonising the UK’s energy supply.”

The plans for Cloiche had been opposed by a number of groups, including the Cairngorms National Park Authority and Mountaineering Scotland due to concerns about its impact on the environment.

In May, Highland Council’s south planning committee decided not to raise an objection despite some councillors expressing concern about a “derisory” amount of money flowing back to local communities.

Ms Donald said SSE Renewables had worked closely with the local community and listened carefully to ensure local needs and priorities were considered where possible.

“We would like to thank everyone who has taken the time to share their feedback throughout the development of Cloiche wind farm,” she added.

Environmental ‘net gain’

SSE Renewables said in addition to the renewable energy generated, the wind farm would bring a “significant environmental net gain” from efforts to reduce carbon emissions from eroding peatland in the area.

In parallel with development of the wind farm, the company plans to undertake long-term restoration of extensive areas of degraded peatland.

“Over the life of the wind farm this programme would be expected to help meet Scottish Government targets for peatland restoration,” SSE Renewables said.

‘Long-term economic benefits’

Ms Donald added local communities would also receive an economic dividend “in the same way that other significant renewables projects in the Great Glen have brought hundreds of millions of pounds in socioeconomic benefit to the region”.

She continued: “We look forward to Cloiche wind farm bringing the same level of long-term economic benefits to businesses and communities across the Great Glen and the wider Highland region, while delivering the home-grown green energy we need and supporting our transition to net-zero.”