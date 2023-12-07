Plans approved for 29 more wind turbines in the Highlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Plans approved for 29 more wind turbines in the Highlands

SSE Renewables says Cloiche wind farm near Fort Augustus will deliver an 'economic dividend' for local communities.

By Mathew Perry
Highland wind farm.
SSE Renewables has been given the go-ahead for its Cloiche wind farm. Image: SSE Renewables

SSE Renewables has been granted consent by the Scottish Government for its proposed-29 turbine Cloiche wind farm in the Highlands.

The site for the 125-megawatt development is at Glendoe and Garrogie Estates, next to the existing Stronelairg wind farm and Glendoe hydroelectric scheme about seven miles south-east of Fort Augustus.

When complete, Cloiche is expected to generate enough renewable energy to power more than 150,000 UK homes annually and offset in excess of 190,000 tonnes of carbon a year.

SSE Renewables director of onshore development and construction Heather Donald said: “Onshore wind projects like Cloiche are critical to delivering the net-zero transition, and have an essential role to play in decarbonising the UK’s energy supply.”

SSE's Stronelairg wind development
SSE Renewables’ Stronelairg wind farm.

The plans for Cloiche had been opposed by a number of groups, including the Cairngorms National Park Authority and Mountaineering Scotland due to concerns about its impact on the environment.

In May, Highland Council’s south planning committee decided not to raise an objection despite some councillors expressing concern about a “derisory” amount of money flowing back to local communities.

Ms Donald said SSE Renewables had worked closely with the local community and listened carefully to ensure local needs and priorities were considered where possible.

“We would like to thank everyone who has taken the time to share their feedback throughout the development of Cloiche wind farm,” she added.

Environmental ‘net gain’

SSE Renewables said in addition to the renewable energy generated, the wind farm would bring a “significant environmental net gain” from efforts to reduce carbon emissions from eroding peatland in the area.

In parallel with development of the wind farm, the company plans to undertake long-term restoration of extensive areas of degraded peatland.

“Over the life of the wind farm this programme would be expected to help meet Scottish Government targets for peatland restoration,” SSE Renewables said.

‘Long-term economic benefits’

Ms Donald added local communities would also receive an economic dividend “in the same way that other significant renewables projects in the Great Glen have brought hundreds of millions of pounds in socioeconomic benefit to the region”.

She continued: “We look forward to Cloiche wind farm bringing the same level of long-term economic benefits to businesses and communities across the Great Glen and the wider Highland region, while delivering the home-grown green energy we need and supporting our transition to net-zero.”

