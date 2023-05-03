‘Somebody somewhere needs to start listening’: Councillors concerned but won’t block Fort Augustus wind farm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Somebody somewhere needs to start listening’: Councillors concerned but won’t block Fort Augustus wind farm

South planning committee argued for a new approach to community benefit from renewables.

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
If approved, SSE's Cloiche wind farm will sit beside Stronelairg wind farm in Fort Augustus.
If approved, SSE's Cloiche wind farm will sit beside Stronelairg wind farm in Fort Augustus.

Highland Council’s south planning committee has agreed not to raise an objection to a proposed wind farm in Fort Augustus.

SSE is seeking planning permission for Cloiche wind farm, which would sit beside the existing Stronelairg site.

If consented, the wind farm could power 11,000 homes from its 29 turbines.

As a Section 36 application under the Electricity Act, the final decision rests with Scottish ministers. However, Highland Council moved it a step forward today by agreeing not to object to the scheme.

This is despite councillors expressing concern about the “derisory” amount of money flowing back to local communities.

Time to ‘get real’

SSE’s planning application is for 29 wind turbines at a height of 500 feet, on open moorland south east of Fort Augustus.

The proposed wind farm would use much of the infrastructure from the neighbouring Stronelairg, including borrow pits and access tracks.

SSE worked with Highland Council planners to adjust its plans, and followed the council’s advice to reduce both the number and height of the turbines on site.

However, the application still attracted some controversy. The Cairngorm National Park objected on the grounds of visual impact, as did the John Muir Trust and Mountaineering Scotland.

But three local community councils stopped short of objecting. They did however share local concerns over the impact of the Fort Augustus wind farm, including damage to the roads.

South planning committee chairman Thomas MacLennan joined members in calling for a new approach to community benefit payments.

Community benefit is a key issue, with Statherrick and Foyers community council pushing for a community liaison group.

This was a theme also picked up by local members. Currently, renewable energy companies pay community benefit of £5,000 per installed megawatt per annum.

Councillor Chris Ballance called this amount “derisory”, while several councillors said the Scottish Government needs to review the figure.

Mr Ballance said only when communities own a share of the wind farm will the benefits “get real”. South planning committee also called for a more joined up approach, understanding the cumulative impact of wind farm developments and being more strategic in sharing the financial rewards.

“Somebody somewhere needs to start listening,” said chairman Thomas MacLennan, adding: “There’s clearly a lot of frustration.”

Despite their concerns, the committee agreed with council planners that the benefits of the wind farm outweigh the visual impact.

The committee agreed to raise no objection, and cloiche wind farm will now go to the Scottish Government for consideration.

