Victim of two-car crash on A83 north of Tarbert named

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Victim of two-car crash on A83 north of Tarbert named

Amanda McAulay from Lochgilphead died at the scene of the crash.

By Michelle Henderson
Amanda McAulay, 27.
Amanda McAulay died at the scene of the A83 crash on Friday. Image: Police Scotland.

A 27-year-old woman who died following a two-vehicle crash north of Tarbert has been named by police.

Amanda McAulay from Lochgilphead died at the scene following a collision involving her blue Peugeot 107 and a white Vauxhall Mokka on Friday morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene near Barfad in Argyll at about 10.55am.

Three occupants from the Mokka – a 49-year-old woman, and two men, aged 57 and 19 years – were also taken by air and road ambulances to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

Staff have described their conditions as serious but stable.

The road was closed in both directions for more than eight hours as an investigation got under way.

The A83 reopened to all traffic at 7.30pm.

A report will now be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Police appeal for dashcam footage

Police have confirmed inquiries into the crash remain ongoing.

Sergeant Sean Dempsey echoed his appeal for new information, urging motorists to review their dashcam footage to assist with their inquiries.

He said: “If anyone has dashcam footage or information that may assist our investigation, please contact officers via 101, quoting incident number 1085 of Friday, December 8.

More from Highlands & Islands

Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a child-neglector and a dog's death sentence
The Highland cottage once owned by Jimmy Savile.
Heritage bosses object to fresh plans for Jimmy Savile's Highland cottage
A new yellow warning for rain affecting the Highlands, Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen City is in place between 12pm and 9pm today. Met Office.
New yellow warnings for rain issued for the north and north-east
Fishing vessel tied up in Peterhead
Fishing deals said to have netted £393 million for Scots' fleet
Daniela has issued a plea to find her son Rodrigo.
Rodrigo Falcon: Mother in plea to find son a year on from disappearance
Police car at the scene of an incident.
Woman dies in two-car crash on A83 north of Tarbert
Charleston Academy in Inverness.
'The Highlands deserves more': Councillors call for emergency status over state of region's schools
Caley Thistle says the battery storage plant can help the club's finances
Safety concerns over Caley Thistle's battery storage plans
Bucksburn Recycling Centre.
All the festive opening times of recycling centres in the north and north-east
Chris and Elizabeth Irwin pictured with their daughters as their reindeers lie in the snow.
UK's most northerly reindeer attraction proves to be a hit in Caithness

Conversation