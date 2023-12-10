Victim of two-car crash on A83 north of Tarbert named

A 27-year-old woman who died following a two-vehicle crash north of Tarbert has been named by police.

Amanda McAulay from Lochgilphead died at the scene following a collision involving her blue Peugeot 107 and a white Vauxhall Mokka on Friday morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene near Barfad in Argyll at about 10.55am.

Three occupants from the Mokka – a 49-year-old woman, and two men, aged 57 and 19 years – were also taken by air and road ambulances to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

Staff have described their conditions as serious but stable.

The road was closed in both directions for more than eight hours as an investigation got under way.

The A83 reopened to all traffic at 7.30pm.

A report will now be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Police appeal for dashcam footage

Police have confirmed inquiries into the crash remain ongoing.

Sergeant Sean Dempsey echoed his appeal for new information, urging motorists to review their dashcam footage to assist with their inquiries.

He said: “If anyone has dashcam footage or information that may assist our investigation, please contact officers via 101, quoting incident number 1085 of Friday, December 8.