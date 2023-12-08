Woman dies in two-car crash on A83 north of Tarbert

A woman has died in a two-car crash on the A83 north of Tarbert.

The incident involved a Peugeot 107 and a Vauxhall Mokka and took place on the A83 road in Argyll at about 10.55am.

The female driver of the Peugeot car was pronounced dead at the scene.

The three occupants of the other car, a female driver and two male passengers, were taken to hospital by air and road ambulances.

Medical staff at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow have described their conditions as serious.

The road has been closed since the crash with police continuing their investigation at the scene.

Motorists are advised to use an alternative route until further notice.

Appeal for witnesses of crash on A83 near Tarbert

Officers are now appealing for witnesses to help them establish the cause of the collision.

Sergeant Sean Dempsey, from the road policing unit, said: “A number of people stopped to help at the scene and they have already been spoken to by officers.

“We are still keen to hear from any others who were in the area around the time of the crash, who saw what happened or maybe saw either car prior to the collision.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident number 1085 of December 8.