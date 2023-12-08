Woman dies in two-car crash on A83 north of Tarbert

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woman dies in two-car crash on A83 north of Tarbert

Three other people are in hospital in Glasgow with "serious" injuries.

By Ellie Milne
Police car at the scene of an incident.
The A83 north of Tarbert remains closed following this morning's crash. Image: Police Scotland.

A woman has died in a two-car crash on the A83 north of Tarbert.

The incident involved a Peugeot 107 and a Vauxhall Mokka and took place on the A83 road in Argyll at about 10.55am.

The female driver of the Peugeot car was pronounced dead at the scene.

The three occupants of the other car, a female driver and two male passengers, were taken to hospital by air and road ambulances.

Medical staff at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow have described their conditions as serious.

The road has been closed since the crash with police continuing their investigation at the scene.

Motorists are advised to use an alternative route until further notice.

Appeal for witnesses of crash on A83 near Tarbert

Officers are now appealing for witnesses to help them establish the cause of the collision.

Sergeant Sean Dempsey, from the road policing unit, said: “A number of people stopped to help at the scene and they have already been spoken to by officers.

“We are still keen to hear from any others who were in the area around the time of the crash, who saw what happened or maybe saw either car prior to the collision.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident number 1085 of December 8.





