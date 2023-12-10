Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie calls for dramatic Hearts victory to be ‘first step’ towards form revival

Graeme Shinnie has called for the dramatic victory against Hearts to be the catalyst to ignite Aberdeen’s Premiership revival.

The Dons captain insists the Dons proved their character when battling back from a goal down to beat Hearts 2-1.

He demands the Dons use the victory as a platform to get “stronger and stronger”.

Leighton Clarkson’s injury time winner ended the Dons’ six-game winless run in all competitions.

The victory eased the pressure on manager Barry Robson as the Reds were languishing second bottom of the table before playing Hearts.

Skipper Shinnie was delighted to deliver a win to take the heat off Robson because he says a “manager can only do so much”.

The win also delivered a timely boost for the Dons in a week where they face German giants Eintracht Frankfurt in Europe before a Viaplay Cup final showdown with Rangers.

Shinnie said: “This is the first step and there is a long way to go.

“We have to keep the foot down and get stronger and stronger.

“We went 1-0 down and it could be a bit nervy but the boys stood up to it and turned it around.

“In the second half, we dug in and showed a real togetherness, backed up by the supporters

“It shows the character of the team and the team spirit that is there.”

‘Winning games is the only way to stop the criticism’

Aberdeen were booed off the pitch just days earlier following a 1-0 loss to Kilmarnock at Pittodrie on Wednesday.

That defeat had piled the heat on Robson and his squad.

Shinnie accepts the only way to ease that pressure is by delivering wins.

He said: “There is a big demand at a club like Aberdeen and if you are not winning games then the atmosphere can be different.

“You can’t deal with what has happened in the past.

“You need to move on.

“Winning games is the only way to start stopping the criticism.

“Hearts was a start.”

Delighted to get win for boss Robson

Pressure was mounting on manager Robson prior to the Hearts clash after a return of only one point from the previous four Premiership matches.

Shinnie reckons the Dons had not secured the rewards their play deserved during that winless run.

And he was delighted to deliver a win for Robson.

On the criticism of the manager and team, Shinnie said: “I stay away from social media and the media.

“Criticism comes with losing games.

“However in the last few games we haven’t taken what we should have which has been frustrating.

“The manager can only do so much.

“Wednesday (1-0 loss to Kilmarnock) was poor but it should have been a draw at least.

“Then the boy hits a worldie at the end, which is frustrating.

“It was one of the few shots they had because we had the lion’s share of the play but we weren’t fast enough or urgent enough.

“In the Hibs game we had enough chances to win two or three games.

“Take them and it is totally different.

“We haven’t taken what we should have.

“It was important to win the game against Hearts.

“I am delighted for him (Robson).

“It is one step down now and now we need to put the foot down and kick on.”

Criticism for ‘long ball’ tactics

Aberdeen secured the last gasp winner when Duk raced onto a Nicky Devlin long ball down the right wing.

Duk powered upfield at pace to break into the box before squaring a dinked pass to Clarkson who fired home.

Shinnie believes Aberdeen have been wrongly criticised for using “long ball” tactics.

LC 💫 An important time to get your first league goal of the season ❤️#StandFree pic.twitter.com/mebyD7oShs — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) December 10, 2023

He said: “It was a bit frustrating in the first half as we went behind and they had a bit of play.

“The went long and didn’t create many chances.

“We have come under a bit of criticism for long balls but other teams do it and it is effective for them.

“Everyone knew we had to back each other up and it was a real team performance in the second half.

“We created a number of chances and are delighted to get the win.”