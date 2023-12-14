Fowl play from Cairngorms wildcats as they develop taste for chicken dinners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fowl play from Cairngorms wildcats as they develop taste for chicken dinners

The Highland Tigers released into the wild are hunting chickens.

By Mike Merritt
Wildcats are now roaming around the Cairngorms and are eating chickens.
If you’re having chicken for Christmas dinner you could face competition for a bird from wildcats in the Cairngorms.

The critically endangered animals have been released into the national park in a bid to save the endangered species – and researchers have discovered that some have been hunting chickens.

19 of the cats, known as ‘Highland Tigers’, are roaming free as part of the trial at undisclosed locations in the Cairngorms.

In the NatureScot podcast, Dr Keri Langridge, Field Manager for the Saving Wildcats Partnership from the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland, revealed the project has gone better than they could have hoped so far.

19 wildcats are now roaming around the Cairngorms.

“They (the wildcats) have a lot of challenges. They’ve done a lot better than I think anybody was expecting,” she explained.

“These kinds of projects come with very high mortality risk.

“It’s just the nature of the nature of the beast.

“We were expecting high mortality, particularly from roads.

“But so far, despite the cats walking up and down the roads, crossing the roads frequently, we haven’t had any road mortality.”

Chicken on menu for wildcats

While the cats are staying alive in their new habitat, the supply of food has caused some concern.

Dr Langridge continued: “We have had situations with a couple of cats where they stopped moving

“We think they were having trouble finding food.

“Cats have come into conflict in areas where pheasants are bred in pheasant pens.

“We engage with the estates and we work together very closely with them to look at the impact the cats are having.

“And we have had instances of cats predating chickens.

“We have to engage with the people where that’s happening and try to give them advice about how to prevent it.

Wildcats were released in the Cairngorms National Park later this year. Image: Scottish Wildcats

“That was very early on after their release, so we did some supportive feeding, supplementary feeding for them.

“Their main other threats are going to come from land use, so threats from particularly estates that rear game birds for shooting, because they do predator control.

“We need to make sure while they’re doing that predator control, they don’t accidentally kill any of the wildcats.”

Wildcats ‘functionally extinct’

Previous research concluded the species was “functionally extinct” in the wild, partly due to breeding with feral cats.

Disease and habitat loss have also been blamed for reducing their numbers.

Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) is monitoring the wildcats using GPS-radio collars.

About 60 wildcats will be released over the next three years.

The project was approved under licence by NatureScot and is the first-ever conservation translocation of wildcats in Britain.

