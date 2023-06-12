Fears 60% of wildcats reintroduced to Cairngorms could die as part of scheme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Environment

Fears 60% of wildcats reintroduced to Cairngorms could die as part of scheme

Animals will be released into the wild as part of the scheme to try and boost population numbers.

By David Mackay
Wildcat in the wild view from front looking to the right.
Wildcat numbers are under threat in Scotland. Image: Shutterstock

Concerns have been raised about the number of wildcats that could die under plans to reintroduce them into the Cairngorms to boost their numbers.

The elusive animals are a protected species with NatureScot believing as few as 115 of them may survive, with some believing there could be even fewer.

Plans to breed and release wildcats were finalised in March as part of a program led by the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland, which runs the Highland Wildlife Park.

However, concerns have been raised by grass-roots conservation organisation Wildcat Haven about the number that could die in the process.

Concerns wildcats bred for release will not survive in the wild

Wildcats being released in the Cairngorms as part of the project will face a number of threats.

NatureScot recognises predator species and dangers from the A9 Inverness to Perth road, which runs near the Highland Wildlife Park, both pose a risk.

Wildcat kitten sitting on a branch.
Wildcat kittens have been bred at the Highland Wildlife Park. Image: Alyson Houston/RZSS

Now it has been revealed that the agency estimates as much as 60% of the cats could die in the first year, with a minimum of 60 expected to be released over three years. There are also warnings the rate could be higher in the early stages.

The figures have been included in the licence granted by NatureScot, which has been obtained by Wildcat Haven in a freedom of information request.

Wildcat Haven director Paul O’Donoghue said: “The mortality rates predicted are unacceptably high. The vast majority of cats released, by their own admission, will die in the first year.

“Over the course of the programme at least 36 of the 60 cats will die.

“There is scientific data from previous reintroductions that have experienced an 80% mortality rate, which would mean 48 of the 60 cats dying.”

Wildcat growling with paw out in front in the snow.
Wildcats have to withstand extreme environments. Image: Wildcat Haven

NatureScot says a 60% mortality rate is similar to what would be expected with wildcats that have been bred in the wild.

A spokeswoman added: “Significant efforts have been made to reduce risks, but ultimately once the animals are in the wild then of course a level of mortality is expected, as would be the case in any project of this type.”

Wildcats at the Highland Wildlife Park have already been moved to special enclosures ahead of their release in June to prepare them for life in the wild. 

Are wildcats extinct or not?

One of the threats the wildcat population faces in Scotland is “hybridisation”, which is what happens when domestic cats breed with their wild cousins.

Mr O’Donoghue has concerns that reference to “non-native” species in the NatureScot documentation means cats more accustomed to nights by the fire could be introduced to the wild.

NatureScot has described this as a “misinterpretation”, explaining the term refers to species that were once native to a location but have become “extinct” there.

It is hoped wildcats will become more common in the Cairngorms following the reintroduction scheme. Image: Steve Piper/ Wildcat Haven

Mr O’Donoghue said: “The wildcat is definitely not fundamentally extinct, we have found four in the last month. They’re not extinct, they’re just hard to find.”

A NatureScot spokeswoman explained the term had been used in previous schemes.

She said: “The term ‘non-native species licences’ is used for ‘former native’ species that were once native to a location but have become extinct there – and this can be at relatively local levels.

“So, for example, the conservation translocation of Eurasian beavers, a ‘former native’ species, to catchments in Scotland also require what are called ‘non-native species licences’.”

Scottish wildcats in Cairngorms encouraged to explore natural instincts before wild release in June

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Environment

Wildcat numbers are under threat in Scotland. Image: Shutterstock
North-east politicians finally meet with SSEN over controversial Mearns plans
Wildcat numbers are under threat in Scotland. Image: Shutterstock
Nevis Range aiming to be 'world-leading bike park' with investments in new courses
Wildcat numbers are under threat in Scotland. Image: Shutterstock
'This is critical for our future': Kate Forbes takes on new ambassador role to…
4
Wildcat numbers are under threat in Scotland. Image: Shutterstock
Depths of Highland lochs illustrated with startling images
Wildcat numbers are under threat in Scotland. Image: Shutterstock
Mearns MSP meets with concerned residents over SSEN's Fiddes substation plans
Wildcat numbers are under threat in Scotland. Image: Shutterstock
Marine expert believes mysterious washed-up animal at Donmouth Beach could be a dolphin
Loch Fleet one of the sites earmarked for funding by the Scottish Marine Environment Enhancement Fund.
Projects across the Highlands and Shetland benefit from £3.2m marine environment fund
Wildcat numbers are under threat in Scotland. Image: Shutterstock
Get a bike for as little as £60 at Huntly's community bike shop
Two firefighters viewed from behind hosing down an area already damaged by a wildfire as smoke rises.
Fire chiefs urge people to 'use common sense' as extreme wildfire warnings in place…
Wildcat numbers are under threat in Scotland. Image: Shutterstock
Forestry equipment fire spreads to nearby grass and logs in Highland wildfire scare

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]