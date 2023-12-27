Tree narrowly misses Inverlochy house as extreme winds batter west coast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tree narrowly misses Inverlochy house as extreme winds batter west coast

Fallen tree blocks off house and driveway in Fort William.

By Shanay Taylor
Lucky escape for a house in the village of Inverlochy near Fort William: Iain Ferguson, The Write Image
Lucky escape for a house in the village of Inverlochy near Fort William: Iain Ferguson, The Write Image

A house in Fort William has had a lucky escape after a tree narrowly missed it when falling down.

The tree fell over earlier today as Storm Gerrit is causing severe disruption across the country.

Conditions are growing worse in the north-west as winds could reach up to 70mph throughout the day.

Tree falls and narrowly misses house

The home in Fort William is now blocked by the tree which is spread across the driveway.

An ambulance makes its way past a fallen tree to face a slalom course of blown over household bins on Fort William’s Lundavra Road. Photograph: Iain Ferguson, The Write Image

It comes after the Met Office has several yellow weather warnings in place.

Train services to Oban, Fort William and Mallaig have also been disrupted after another tree fell onto the line in Dumbarton.

Extreme winds across region

Extreme winds are currently blowing over the mountains: Cairn Gorm summit has recorded 100mph winds with gusts of 120mph

BEAR Scotland, Transport Scotland’s trunk road operating company for the North West, is working with partners to keep roads open where possible, with teams out across the country clearing snow, fallen trees, and other debris.

Weather pictures from across the region Picture shows; Fort William/ Aberdeen. Aberdeen/ Lochaber. Supplied by Kirstie Waterston.

A9 remains closed

The A9 is currently closed at Drumochter due to heavy snow and a jack-knifed HGV.

There has been six ploughs and three tractors in the area working hard to clear the road. However, they are facing extremely challenging conditions, and people are being asked to avoid the area at this time.

The A9 at Ballinluig has also been closed by police due to flooding.

Traffic in the snow on the A9 near Dalwhinnie. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Meanwhile, the A82 at Inverlochy remains closed while clear-up operations are underway due to a fallen lighting column and a number of fallen trees.

However, the A85 at Bridge of Awe has reopened following an earlier closure, but BEAR Landscaping teams are still working in the area to remove a number of smaller fallen trees and debris.

Ian Stewart, Operating Company Representative for BEAR Scotland, said: “Our teams are working at pace across the country, whenever it was deemed safe, to clear the roads and keep Scotland moving.

“However, the Met Office Yellow warnings for wind, rain and snow remain in place and we request that people consider if they really need to travel today. If so, please check Traffic Scotland for the latest updates on your route and be prepared for disruption.”

More information on the latest changes in weather can be found here.

Storm Gerrit: Snow, heavy rain and 76mph winds close roads and cancel trains, buses, flights and ferries across north and north-east

