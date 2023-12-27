Tree narrowly misses Inverlochy house as extreme winds batter west coast

A house in Fort William has had a lucky escape after a tree narrowly missed it when falling down.

The tree fell over earlier today as Storm Gerrit is causing severe disruption across the country.

Conditions are growing worse in the north-west as winds could reach up to 70mph throughout the day.

Tree falls and narrowly misses house

The home in Fort William is now blocked by the tree which is spread across the driveway.

It comes after the Met Office has several yellow weather warnings in place.

Train services to Oban, Fort William and Mallaig have also been disrupted after another tree fell onto the line in Dumbarton.

Extreme winds across region

Extreme winds are currently blowing over the mountains: Cairn Gorm summit has recorded 100mph winds with gusts of 120mph

BEAR Scotland, Transport Scotland’s trunk road operating company for the North West, is working with partners to keep roads open where possible, with teams out across the country clearing snow, fallen trees, and other debris.

A9 remains closed

The A9 is currently closed at Drumochter due to heavy snow and a jack-knifed HGV.

There has been six ploughs and three tractors in the area working hard to clear the road. However, they are facing extremely challenging conditions, and people are being asked to avoid the area at this time.

The A9 at Ballinluig has also been closed by police due to flooding.

Meanwhile, the A82 at Inverlochy remains closed while clear-up operations are underway due to a fallen lighting column and a number of fallen trees.

However, the A85 at Bridge of Awe has reopened following an earlier closure, but BEAR Landscaping teams are still working in the area to remove a number of smaller fallen trees and debris.

Ian Stewart, Operating Company Representative for BEAR Scotland, said: “Our teams are working at pace across the country, whenever it was deemed safe, to clear the roads and keep Scotland moving.

“However, the Met Office Yellow warnings for wind, rain and snow remain in place and we request that people consider if they really need to travel today. If so, please check Traffic Scotland for the latest updates on your route and be prepared for disruption.”

More information on the latest changes in weather can be found here.