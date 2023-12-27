Supporter safety paramount as Aberdeen’s game against Motherwell is postponed

Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows insists supporter safety was paramount in the club’s postponement of tonight’s Premiership match against Motherwell.

The Dons’ second league game in a row was called off following agreement between the home side and the visiting Steelmen due to the treacherous conditions caused by Storm Gerrit.

While the pitch at Pittodrie was playable Dons chief Burrows believes the closure of roads on approach to the Granite City left Aberdeen with little option but to postpone the match.

Burrows outlaid the rationale in postponing the match this afternoon.

❌ MATCH POSTPONED Tonight’s cinch Premiership match against Motherwell at Pittodrie has been postponed. — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) December 27, 2023

He said: “Whilst much of Pittodrie has been battered by significant rain and gale force winds, the stadium itself and the pitch have coped admirably well.

“However, as all major (and most minor) roads became flooded and/or unpassable, or damaged due to fallen trees, and with rail services being cancelled north of Dundee, it was clear it was going to be a very difficult ask for many supporters of both clubs to safely get to Pittodrie.

“We remained in dialogue with all stakeholders and after putting our case across strongly to the league, it has been agreed between the two clubs, the league and Police Scotland that it is safer to rearrange the game.”

Burrows was optimistic game would go ahead earlier in the day

Storm Gerrit has left significant flooding and damage to most of the major routes in and out of Aberdeen, with rail services all cancelled.

The Dons had hoped, with the weather forecast predicting conditions would improve in the hours before the 7.45pm kick-off, the game would go ahead.

Confidence was high at Pittodrie earlier in the day before events deteriorated significantly.

In an early morning social media post Burrows wrote: “At the moment, the wind and rain is battering the North East. Another 20mm of rain due to fall on Pittodrie between now and KO and wind currently gusting around about 60/65mph.

“Despite that, at the moment, the stadium is holding up fairly well. Not too much damage so far, other than some signage.

“Pitch is wet, but is draining pretty satisfactorily at this stage. We have our ground staff, when they aren’t blowing about the place, on standby should any quick remedial work be required (when the wind eventually eases).

“Better news is that the worst of the weather is between now and 3.30pm, before it calms down quite a fair bit.

“As we stand now, with the forecast as it is, things are good to go. If anything changes for the worst, we’ll update in as much time as possible.”

The worsening conditions the Dons feared quickly became reality in the afternoon.

Aberdeen city was battered by winds of up to 56mph, leading to fallen trees and road closures. Gusts also reached up to 76mph in Inverbervie through the day.

Motherwell fans, and Dons fans south of the city, also faced the prospect of travel chaos.

For fans travelling to Aberdeen, please note the A90 is now completely closed. Use the A92 route via Arbroath and Montrose. Safe travels to all. pic.twitter.com/m8NgzFuXxU — Motherwell FC (@MotherwellFC) December 27, 2023

The A90 was closed at 3pm with fans advised to take the coastal route up the A92 via Arbroath and Montrose.

Fixtures piling up for Aberdeen in 2024

The match is the second Dons game in a row to be called off following the postponement of Saturday’s league match against Dundee at Dens Park.

The Dons’ home game against Dundee in October was also postponed due to Storm Babet while other league games against Livingston and St Johnstone were rescheduled due to the club’s Viaplay Cup involvement.

Only one of the five postponed games has been played – the 2-1 win against Livingston a week ago – while the St Johnstone match has been rescheduled for January 24.

The three other games will be played in 2024 and Aberdeen will be hoping there are no further postponements.

The Dons have seven free midweek dates remaining before the split on April 10.