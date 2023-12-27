Supporter safety paramount as Aberdeen’s game against Motherwell is postponed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Supporter safety paramount as Aberdeen’s game against Motherwell is postponed

Dons suffer second postponement in a row as a second Premiership fixture is postponed due to Storm Gerrit.

By Paul Third
Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows insists supporter safety was paramount in the club’s postponement of tonight’s Premiership match against Motherwell.

The Dons’ second league game in a row was called off following agreement between the home side and the visiting Steelmen due to the treacherous conditions caused by Storm Gerrit.

While the pitch at Pittodrie was playable Dons chief Burrows believes the closure of roads on approach to the Granite City left Aberdeen with little option but to postpone the match.

Burrows outlaid the rationale in postponing the match this afternoon.

He said: “Whilst much of Pittodrie has been battered by significant rain and gale force winds, the stadium itself and the pitch have coped admirably well.

“However, as all major (and most minor) roads became flooded and/or unpassable, or damaged due to fallen trees, and with rail services being cancelled north of Dundee, it was clear it was going to be a very difficult ask for many supporters of both clubs to safely get to Pittodrie.

“We remained in dialogue with all stakeholders and after putting our case across strongly to the league, it has been agreed between the two clubs, the league and Police Scotland that it is safer to rearrange the game.”

Burrows was optimistic game would go ahead earlier in the day

Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows is pictured at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

Storm Gerrit has left significant flooding and damage to most of the major routes in and out of Aberdeen, with rail services all cancelled.

The Dons had hoped, with the weather forecast predicting conditions would improve in the hours before the 7.45pm kick-off, the game would go ahead.

Confidence was high at Pittodrie earlier in the day before events deteriorated significantly.

In an early morning social media post Burrows wrote: “At the moment, the wind and rain is battering the North East. Another 20mm of rain due to fall on Pittodrie between now and KO and wind currently gusting around about 60/65mph.

“Despite that, at the moment, the stadium is holding up fairly well. Not too much damage so far, other than some signage.

“Pitch is wet, but is draining pretty satisfactorily at this stage. We have our ground staff, when they aren’t blowing about the place, on standby should any quick remedial work be required (when the wind eventually eases).

“Better news is that the worst of the weather is between now and 3.30pm, before it calms down quite a fair bit.

“As we stand now, with the forecast as it is, things are good to go. If anything changes for the worst, we’ll update in as much time as possible.”

The worsening conditions the Dons feared quickly became reality in the afternoon.

Aberdeen city was battered by winds of up to 56mph, leading to fallen trees and road closures. Gusts also reached up to 76mph in Inverbervie through the day.

Motherwell fans, and Dons fans south of the city, also faced the prospect of travel chaos.

The A90 was closed at 3pm with fans advised to take the coastal route up the A92 via Arbroath and Montrose.

Fixtures piling up for Aberdeen in 2024

Referee David Munro conducted a pitch inspection before calling off Aberdeen’s game with Dundee at Dens Park. Image: SNS

The match is the second Dons game in a row to be called off following the postponement of Saturday’s league match against Dundee at Dens Park.

The Dons’ home game against Dundee in October was also postponed due to Storm Babet while other league games against Livingston and St Johnstone were rescheduled due to the club’s Viaplay Cup involvement.

Only one of the five postponed games has been played – the 2-1 win against Livingston a week ago – while the St Johnstone match has been rescheduled for January 24.

The three other games will be played in 2024 and Aberdeen will be hoping there are no further postponements.

The Dons have seven free midweek dates remaining before the split on April 10.

