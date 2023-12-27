Storm Gerrit: A90 blocked southbound due to fallen tree as high winds and heavy rain cause havoc on roads

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Storm Gerrit: A90 blocked southbound due to fallen tree as high winds and heavy rain cause havoc on roads

Traffic is restricted on the A90 at Bridge of Don.

By Louise Glen
Breaking news image.
The A90 is blocked at Bridge of Don as Storm Gerrit takes hold. Image: DC Thomson.

Storm Gerrit has swept in across the north and north-east with heavy rain and strong winds causing havoc on the roads.

Several Met Office yellow weather warnings are in place for heavy rain, snow and high winds.

According to forecasters, a “band of heavy rain and hill snow will move northeast across Scotland on Wednesday”.

Up to three inches of rain and six inches of snow could fall in some parts, with drivers being warned this could lead to blizzard conditions on the highest routes.

SEPA has also issued flood alerts for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, Caithness and Sutherland, Angus, Findhorn, Nairn, Moray and Speyside and the Western Isles.

A more severe flood warning is affecting Churchill Barriers in Orkney.

Here’s the latest disruption where you are:

Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

The A90 at Bridge of Don is blocked due to a fallen tree, and speed restrictions are in place across the rail network.

Stagecoach has also cancelled bus services between Aberdeen and Peterhead due to high winds.

Highlands

In Lochaber, the A82 is closed at Inverlochy in both directions due to several fallen trees blocking the carriageway.

Drivers have been asked to find an alternative route.

West Coast and Western Isles

Several Calmac ferries have been cancelled this morning.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Jean-Marie Prieur. Image: DC Thomson
Pensioner admits causing horror crash which left him in coma
Laura Callan, shop assistant at Portsoy Marble, retail and holiday let manager Susan Rayne and Paul Higson, project director for North East Scotland Preservation Trust, photographed outside few of the derelict buildings at Portsoy harbour that will be renovated.
'Tom's dying wish': Inside historic Portsoy harbour buildings amid multi-million-pound labour of love to…
James Govan. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen man's public sex act wearing just boxers and Rangers shirt
James Watt and Georgia Toffolo enjoy a Christmas together in Aberdeen.
Georgia Toffolo shares sweet Christmas snaps in the north-east with BrewDog boyfriend James Watt
Inverness Sheriff Court.
Knives, needles and drugs among items seized by court security in Inverness and Aberdeen
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Pics for post-trial coverage Picture shows; Natalie Ryan-Fraser who posted on Facebook about guns and Wayne Fraser who shot with them . N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Mintlaw wife-killer Wayne Fraser appeals Mississippi conviction
Scotland Sex offender map
Interactive map of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire shows how many sex offenders live near you
Sir Jim Milne, chairman and managing director of Balmoral Group.
Triple Boxing Day cheer for Balmoral Group boss Sir Jim Milne
Taco Bell at Haudagain Retail Park in Aberdeen.
The final bell rings for drive-thru and restaurant at Aberdeen retail park
Snow falling at Glenshee on Christmas Day. Jasperimage Picture shows. George, Jagada,Erika, Weronika and baby Krisztian in the snow having travelled from England to visit friends for Christmas. Supplied by JASPERIMAGE
Dreams of a white Christmas come true in Glenshee