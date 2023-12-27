Storm Gerrit: A90 blocked southbound due to fallen tree as high winds and heavy rain cause havoc on roads

Storm Gerrit has swept in across the north and north-east with heavy rain and strong winds causing havoc on the roads.

Several Met Office yellow weather warnings are in place for heavy rain, snow and high winds.

According to forecasters, a “band of heavy rain and hill snow will move northeast across Scotland on Wednesday”.

Up to three inches of rain and six inches of snow could fall in some parts, with drivers being warned this could lead to blizzard conditions on the highest routes.

SEPA has also issued flood alerts for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, Caithness and Sutherland, Angus, Findhorn, Nairn, Moray and Speyside and the Western Isles.

A more severe flood warning is affecting Churchill Barriers in Orkney.

Here’s the latest disruption where you are:

Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

The A90 at Bridge of Don is blocked due to a fallen tree, and speed restrictions are in place across the rail network.

Stagecoach has also cancelled bus services between Aberdeen and Peterhead due to high winds.

Highlands

In Lochaber, the A82 is closed at Inverlochy in both directions due to several fallen trees blocking the carriageway.

Drivers have been asked to find an alternative route.

West Coast and Western Isles

Several Calmac ferries have been cancelled this morning.