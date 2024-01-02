Police investigate ‘suspicious’ fire at a property in Fort William

An investigation has been launched after a “suspicious” fire was set at a property in Fort William.

The incident happened in the Kennedy Road area in the early hours of Sunday, December 31.

Emergency services were called to attend at around 1.20am.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: “We sent two fire appliances and arrived at the scene at 2.26am. We left at 3.10am.”

Enquiries are ‘ongoing’ following fire in Fort William property

Police Scotland confirmed that the fire is being treated as ‘suspicious’ and that enquiries ‘are still ongoing’.

DC Stewart from Fort William CID said: “Our enquiries are ongoing, and I would ask anyone with any information to come forward.

“Similarly, if you were driving around the area and have a dashcam, I would ask you to check it.

“If you live or work locally and have CCTV, I would urge you to check this too and get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number CR/0462411/23, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.