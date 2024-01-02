Police investigate ‘suspicious’ fire at a property in Fort William

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police investigate ‘suspicious’ fire at a property in Fort William

Officers are appealing for information after a fire was set at a house on Kennedy Road on New Year's Eve.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Picture shows Kennedy Road in Fort William, where the fire took place on Sunday.
The suspicious fire took place on Kennedy Road. Google Maps.

An investigation has been launched after a “suspicious” fire was set at a property in Fort William.

The incident happened in the Kennedy Road area in the early hours of Sunday, December 31.

Emergency services were called to attend at around 1.20am.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: “We sent two fire appliances and arrived at the scene at 2.26am. We left at 3.10am.”

Enquiries are ‘ongoing’ following fire in Fort William property

Police Scotland confirmed that the fire is being treated as ‘suspicious’ and that enquiries ‘are still ongoing’.

DC Stewart from Fort William CID said: “Our enquiries are ongoing, and I would ask anyone with any information to come forward.

“Similarly, if you were driving around the area and have a dashcam, I would ask you to check it.

“If you live or work locally and have CCTV, I would urge you to check this too and get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number CR/0462411/23, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Tree narrowly misses Inverlochy house as extreme winds batter west coast

 

