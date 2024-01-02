Caley Thistle suffer 2-0 defeat against Airdrieonians with former Inverness striker Nikolay Todorov on target for the Diamonds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle suffer 2-0 defeat against Airdrieonians with former Inverness striker Nikolay Todorov on target for the Diamonds

Inverness slump to loss in Lanarkshire as winless run extends to five Championship matches.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Airdrie's Nikolay Todorov celebrates after scoring.
Airdrie's Nikolay Todorov celebrates after scoring. Image: Craig Brown/SNS Group

Caley Thistle’s 2024 got off to a disappointing start as a 2-0 defeat at Airdrieonians kept them eighth in the Championship.

Former Inverness striker Nikolay Todorov popped up with the second half opener, which was added to six minutes from time by Callum Fordyce.

The result sent the Highlanders up the road with their third defeat in five winless matches.

It was a game starved of real golden attacking moments, but these were three big points for the Diamonds, who moved into fourth spot in the table.

Three changes for ICT’s starting 11

The North Lanarkshire side’s last-gasp 2-1 comeback victory at Queen’s Park on Saturday kept them within striking range of the promotion places.

Inverness, who were held to a goalless draw by Morton at the weekend, were without attacker David Wotherspoon, who went off before the break in that match with a hamstring injury.

Inverness defender Nikola Udjur and Airdrie’s Nikolay Todorov. Image: Craig Brown/SNS Group

Boss Duncan Ferguson made three changes, with Wallace Duffy in for the injured Danny Devine, Luis Longstaff replacing Wotherspoon and Sean Welsh coming in for Billy Mckay, whose day began on the bench.

With no recognised forward starting, it meant they kicked in a 3-5-2 formation, with Welsh in the heart of a busy midfield and Nathan Shaw partnering Longstaff up top.

The Diamonds, who came up via the play-offs last season, posted two wins over ICT earlier this season, both when Billy Dodds was in charge of the Highlanders.

They ran out 3-2 victors in the Viaplay Cup group stages in July and followed that with a 2-1 home win in the league in August.

Ferguson stopped that run when Wotherspoon debut goal earned the Caley Jags a 1-0 win between the teams in October.

Draws were keeping Inverness above the drop-zone, but only just, with the top-four spots still within sight, but again, more wins as soon as possible are needed to become part of that contest.

Airdrie edge the first half chances

A Charlie Telfer free-kick from the left flank for Airdrie had too much height to give cause for concern to ICT number one Mark Ridgers after nine minutes in the first noteworthy moment.

The Diamonds burst forward with intent on 23 minutes with ex-Dons defender Mason Hancock striding past opponents into the box, but his low cross was touched away by Ridgers, with no in-rushing takers to finish.

Airdrie’s Mason Hancock sends a cross into the Inverness box. Image: Craig Brown/SNS Group

Ridgers was again called into action on 36 minutes when he stopped a drive from Gabby McGill, who got on the end of a Telfer corner.

Another low delivery from Hancock began from an Adam Frizzell pass, but it was just out of reach for McGill in the closing moments before half-time.

Billy Mckay introduced after break

Ferguson changed things for the start of the second half as Billy Mckay was pitched into the attack, with Welsh going off, and David Carson went into the right-back slot, replacing Jake Davidson.

Home player/boss Rhys McCabe was not far off from firing his team ahead when he raced on to a corner and drilled his 25-yarder just beyond the left post.

Airdrie’s Rhys McCabe has a shot fly just wide of goal after meeting a corner. Image: Craig Brown/SNS Group

The deadlock was, however, broken on 62 minutes when, from a Telfer corner, Todorov headed past Ridgers from close range.

On 84 minutes, from Telfer’s free-kick, Fordyce headed home a second goal to ensure the victory was safe for the hosts.

The defeat leaves them six points below the promotion places.

ICT are on the road again this Saturday with a tricky test at Ayr United, while Raith Rovers travel to the Excelsior Stadium.

AIRDRIE (4-3-3): Rae 6, McCabe 6, Fordyce 6, Megwa 6, Hancock 7, Frizzell 6, Watson 6, Telfer 7, McGill 7 (O’Connor 87), Todorov 7 (Calum Gallagher 78), Gavin Gallagher 6 (McGregor 70).

Subs not used: Hutton (GK), McStravick, McMaster, Dunlop, Rowley, Cassidy.

CALEY THISTLE (3-5-2): Ridgers 7, Duffy 6, Ujdur 6, Boyes 6 (Sheridan 87), Davidson 5 (Carson 46), Welsh 6 (Billy Mckay 46), Gilmour 6, Anderson 6 (Brooks 87), Harper 6, Shaw 6, Longstaff 6.

Subs not used: Cammy MacKay (GK), Delaney, Doran, MacGregor, Thompson.

Referee: Scott Lambie.

Star Man: Charlie Telfer.

 

