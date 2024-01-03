The Traitors: Inside the stunning Highlands castle where hit TV show is filmed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Traitors: Inside the stunning Highlands castle where hit TV show is filmed

Built in the 19th century 30 miles north of Inverness, Ardross Castle provides a stunning backdrop for the popular BBC series.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Take a look inside Ardross Castle, the Highland gem where BBC series The Traitors is set. Supplied by Ardross Castle.
The Traitors quickly became a hit for the BBC when season one aired last year.

And the anticipation is set to start all over again when season two airs tonight on BBC One from 9pm.

The reality show has returned to the Highlands with Claudia Winkleman and 22 new faces, and the spectacular Ardross Castle is the backdrop once again.

Built in the 19th century, the castle is located at Ardross Estate, 10 miles inland from Alness and 30 miles north of Inverness.

Designed in the Scottish Baronial style, it is set within beautiful formal gardens and more than 100 acres of parkland on the banks of the River Alness.

Ardross Castle is located 30 miles north of Inverness. Graphic by Roddie Reid/DC Thomson

The castle and estate are privately owned and despite hosting wedding and private events, tours and individual visits are not available.

However, the P&J can bring you a sneak peek of the dream location the contestants enjoy as the series is made.

Ardross Castle is picture perfect location for hit show

The origins of the majestic castle go back to the late 1700s, when the 1st Duke of Sutherland bought Ardross and built a hunting lodge.

Ardross Castle, where The Traitors BBC series is filmed, was erected in the 19th century. Supplied by Ardross Castle

In 1845 the 60,000-acre estate was sold by the second duke to Alexander Matheson, a founder of Matheson & Co which traded in tea and opium, for £90,000.

Tours and individual visits are not available. Supplied by Ardross Castle
Currently owned by the McTaggart family, it has dozens of rooms. Supplied by Ardross Castle

During Matheson’s ownership, Scottish architect and Inverness Provost Alexander Ross (1834-1925) was commissioned to re-design Ardross Castle in the Scots Baronial style, incorporating the earlier mansion and adding 30 rooms.

The castle can be hired as a wedding venue and for certain events. Supplied by Ardross Castle
The castle has been extensively renovated since 1983. Supplied by Ardross Castle.

In 1898, Alexander’s son, Sir Kenneth Matheson, sold the estate to C. W. Dyson Perrins, a captain in the Highland Light Infantry.

The castle is on the banks of the River Alness. Supplied by Ardross Castle
The origins of the castle go back to the 18th century. Supplied by Ardross Castle.

The estate was broken up and sold in 1937, when Mr and Mrs Austin Mardon purchased Ardross Castle and lived there until 1983.

Ardross Castle is located just 30 miles from Inverness. Supplied by Ardross Castle.
The castle is an example of the Scottish Baronial style. Supplied by Ardross Castle.

The estate was then bought by its current owners, the McTaggart family, who have since undertaken extensive renovations.

BBC series The Traitors is set up in this beautiful Highland castle. Supplied by Ardross Castle

The Traitors’ second series to air tonight

The Highlands-based BBC series The Traitors will air tonight at 9pm on BBC One.

With more than 34 million views on BBC iPlayer, the Traitors’ first series was a hit across the UK.

This second series will see the Highlands represented as two Inverness women will be among the 22 “traitors” and “faithful” contestants in the hunt for the £120,000 prize.

The Traitors: Meet Tracey the clairvoyant and Evie the veterinary nurse as Inverness contestants among 22 competing for £120k prize

 

