The Traitors: Inside the stunning Highlands castle where hit TV show is filmed

The Traitors quickly became a hit for the BBC when season one aired last year.

And the anticipation is set to start all over again when season two airs tonight on BBC One from 9pm.

The reality show has returned to the Highlands with Claudia Winkleman and 22 new faces, and the spectacular Ardross Castle is the backdrop once again.

Built in the 19th century, the castle is located at Ardross Estate, 10 miles inland from Alness and 30 miles north of Inverness.

Designed in the Scottish Baronial style, it is set within beautiful formal gardens and more than 100 acres of parkland on the banks of the River Alness.

The castle and estate are privately owned and despite hosting wedding and private events, tours and individual visits are not available.

However, the P&J can bring you a sneak peek of the dream location the contestants enjoy as the series is made.

The origins of the majestic castle go back to the late 1700s, when the 1st Duke of Sutherland bought Ardross and built a hunting lodge.

In 1845 the 60,000-acre estate was sold by the second duke to Alexander Matheson, a founder of Matheson & Co which traded in tea and opium, for £90,000.

During Matheson’s ownership, Scottish architect and Inverness Provost Alexander Ross (1834-1925) was commissioned to re-design Ardross Castle in the Scots Baronial style, incorporating the earlier mansion and adding 30 rooms.

In 1898, Alexander’s son, Sir Kenneth Matheson, sold the estate to C. W. Dyson Perrins, a captain in the Highland Light Infantry.

The estate was broken up and sold in 1937, when Mr and Mrs Austin Mardon purchased Ardross Castle and lived there until 1983.

The estate was then bought by its current owners, the McTaggart family, who have since undertaken extensive renovations.

The Traitors’ second series to air tonight

The Highlands-based BBC series The Traitors will air tonight at 9pm on BBC One.

With more than 34 million views on BBC iPlayer, the Traitors’ first series was a hit across the UK.

This second series will see the Highlands represented as two Inverness women will be among the 22 “traitors” and “faithful” contestants in the hunt for the £120,000 prize.