Police launch investigation after Inverness Caledonian Thistle supporter injured by ‘flare’

Police have launched an investigation after an Inverness CT fan was injured by a flare last Friday.

The pyrotechnic device, also known as a flare, was thrown in the home end at last Friday’s 1-0 loss at home to Dundee United “caused injury” to a supporter.

The incident took place in the second half of the match at the Caledonian Stadium.

According to police, a pyrotechnic device was let off in the North Stand at around the 48th minute of the match at 9.50pm.

An alarm could also be heard within the stadium early in the second half, although it is unknown at this time if it was caused by the flare.

Police investigation

And now police have launched an investigation after a fan was injured by the device.

Cops have appealed for anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

A police statement read: “Police in Inverness are appealing for information in relation to an incident whereby a Pyrotechnic was set alight and thrown, causing injury to a member of the public.

“The incident occurred about 2050 hours on Friday 12th January 2024, within the North Stand of Caledonian Stadium, Inverness.

“Anything with information please call 101 or attend at Burnett Road Police Station, Inverness, and quote reference number CR/0014216/24.”

Inverness Caledonian Thistle confirmed that they will be co-operating with police in order to find the culprit.

A club spokesman said: “We are currently assisting the police with their investigation.”

Misery compounded for ICT faithful

The incident took place as Duncan Ferguson’s men sunk to a late defeat at the hands of Dundee United on Friday night.

An 87th minute strike from Tony Watt was the decider as the Caley Jags remain just a point above Queen’s Park and Ayr United in the relegation play-off place.

However, heads now turn to Scottish Cup duty as ICT take on Broomhill in the fourth round on Saturday at 3pm.