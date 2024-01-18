Police launch investigation after Inverness Caledonian Thistle supporter injured by ‘flare’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police launch investigation after Inverness Caledonian Thistle supporter injured by ‘flare’

The pyrotechnic device was thrown on Friday's loss at home against Dundee United.

By Graham Fleming
Caledonian Stadium.
Police are investigating after a supporter was injured by a flare. Image: Craig Williamson/ SNS.

Police have launched an investigation after an Inverness CT fan was injured by a flare last Friday.

The pyrotechnic device, also known as a flare, was thrown in the home end at last Friday’s 1-0 loss at home to Dundee United “caused injury” to a supporter.

The incident took place in the second half of the match at the Caledonian Stadium.

Main stand of the Caledonian Stadium.
ICT are assisting police with the investigation. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

According to police, a pyrotechnic device was let off in the North Stand at around the 48th minute of the match at 9.50pm.

An alarm could also be heard within the stadium early in the second half, although it is unknown at this time if it was caused by the flare.

Police investigation

And now police have launched an investigation after a fan was injured by the device.

Cops have appealed for anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

A police statement read: “Police in Inverness are appealing for information in relation to an incident whereby a Pyrotechnic was set alight and thrown, causing injury to a member of the public.

“The incident occurred about 2050 hours on Friday 12th January 2024, within the North Stand of Caledonian Stadium, Inverness.

“Anything with information please call 101 or attend at Burnett Road Police Station, Inverness, and quote reference number CR/0014216/24.”

Inverness Caledonian Thistle confirmed that they will be co-operating with police in order to find the culprit.

A club spokesman said: “We are currently assisting the police with their investigation.”

Misery compounded for ICT faithful

The incident took place as Duncan Ferguson’s men sunk to a late defeat at the hands of Dundee United on Friday night.

An 87th minute strike from Tony Watt was the decider as the Caley Jags remain just a point above Queen’s Park and Ayr United in the relegation play-off place.

However, heads now turn to Scottish Cup duty as ICT take on Broomhill in the fourth round on Saturday at 3pm.

Caley Thistle’s Aaron Doran enjoying Duncan Ferguson’s attack-minded approach

