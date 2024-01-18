Michael Gove rejects ‘anywhere but bloody Aberdeen’ approach to UK funding

Michael Gove denied the Conservative government had an “anywhere but bloody Aberdeen” approach to deciding where it directs funding.

The Levelling Up Secretary, who is from the city, referenced the backlash at Aberdeen’s failure to win special “freeport” status more than a year ago.

Business leaders reacted angrily to the joint UK and Scottish Government decision, with one accusing them of taking an “anywhere but bloody Aberdeen” view.

Aberdeen’s joint bid with Peterhead for the job-creating status lost out the Cromarty Firth, as revealed by the P&J a year ago.

North East MSP Michael Marra had asked the Mr Gove whether there was a perception the wider region, including Dundee, missed out on funding.

The long wait for progress on schemes such as carbon capture technology in the north-east has also caused frustration.

But appearing before Holyrood’s finance committee, Mr Gove pointed to the freeports decision as proof this was not the case.

He said: “I remember not just the front page of The Courier being disappointed it didn’t get investment, I remember the front page of the P&J when Aberdeen missed out of being a green freeport.

“At the time the accusation was made that the government’s approach towards Aberdeen was Abba – anywhere but bloody Aberdeen.

“Naturally when location A wins out over location B there is a sense of disappointment.”