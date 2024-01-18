Michael Gove rejects ‘anywhere but bloody Aberdeen’ approach to UK funding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Michael Gove rejects ‘anywhere but bloody Aberdeen’ approach to UK funding

The Tory minister recalled the "Abba" jibe aimed at his government in an appearance before MSPs.

By Alasdair Clark
Michael Gove
Secretary of State for Leveling Up Michael Gove. Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Michael Gove denied the Conservative government had an “anywhere but bloody Aberdeen” approach to deciding where it directs funding.

The Levelling Up Secretary, who is from the city, referenced the backlash at Aberdeen’s failure to win special “freeport” status more than a year ago.

Business leaders reacted angrily to the joint UK and Scottish Government decision, with one accusing them of taking an “anywhere but bloody Aberdeen” view.

Aberdeen’s joint bid with Peterhead for the job-creating status lost out the Cromarty Firth, as revealed by the P&J a year ago.

The P&J front page referenced by Michael Gove.

North East MSP Michael Marra had asked the Mr Gove whether there was a perception the wider region, including Dundee, missed out on funding.

The long wait for progress on schemes such as carbon capture technology in the north-east has also caused frustration.

But appearing before Holyrood’s finance committee, Mr Gove pointed to the freeports decision as proof this was not the case.

He said: “I remember not just the front page of The Courier being disappointed it didn’t get investment, I remember the front page of the P&J when Aberdeen missed out of being a green freeport.

“At the time the accusation was made that the government’s approach towards Aberdeen was Abba – anywhere but bloody Aberdeen.

“Naturally when location A wins out over location B there is a sense of disappointment.”

Anywhere but bl**dy Aberdeen: Why you should be angry about today’s freeport announcement

Conversation