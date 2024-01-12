Caley Thistle suffer deja vu as Dundee United strike late again at Caledonian Stadium

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle suffer deja vu as Dundee United strike late again at Caledonian Stadium

Tony Watt netted the winner in Inverness three minutes from time.

By Andy Skinner
Tony Watt tucks home Dundee United's late winner against Caley Thistle. Image: SNS
Tony Watt tucks home Dundee United's late winner against Caley Thistle. Image: SNS

Caley Thistle suffered late agony as Dundee United struck in the dying stages again to claim victory at Caledonian Stadium.

It was a far from thrilling encounter which neither side truly deserved to win, however Tony Watt’s late winner secured the win for Jim Goodwin’s men.

Both previous meetings between the sides had been evenly-contested encounters, with Chris Mochrie netting an injury-time winner on United’s last visit to the Highlands in September, with the two sides sharing a 1-1 draw at Tannadice in November.

This proved to be much of the same, with both teams largely cancelling each other out throughout a night in which a breakthrough looked increasingly unlikely until Watt struck three minutes from time to leave Caley Jags with a feeling of deja vu against their Tayside opponents.

Cameron Harper closes down Tony Watt. Image: SNS

Duncan Ferguson handed a debut to new signing James Carragher, who took his place on the right-hand side of a back three. He took the place of Wallace Duffy, while departed skipper Sean Welsh was replaced by Luis Longstaff.

Welsh is one of several players to have left the Highlanders in recent days, along with Zak Delaney, Lewis Hyde and youngster Harry Hennem.

There was also no place for David Wotherspoon who was still sidelined with a hamstring injury. It was the final match he was contracted for, with the attacker expected to complete a move to the Tannadice club next week.

James Carragher in action for Caley Thistle. Image: SNS

United knew a victory would return them to the Championship summit, although Raith Rovers have the opportunity to reclaim top spot by defeating Queen’s Park on Saturday.

It was a far from entertaining opening to the match, with virtually no goalmouth action of note. United had the first half-chance on 20 minutes but Kai Fotheringham’s tame effort was blocked long before it reached Mark Ridgers’ goal.

Inverness were looking to build from the backline and a fine move led to a chance on 24 minutes when Billy Mckay exchanged passes with David Carson before launching a shot, which was deflected behind by Kevin Holt.

Caley Thistle almost took the lead shortly afterwards when Cameron Harper’s corner was met by a bullet header from Danny Devine – who was denied a goal to mark his 200th Inverness appearance by a goal-line clearance from Ross County loanee Jordan Tillson.

United had a faint appeal for a penalty midway through the first half when Tony Watt went to ground as he looked to beat Harper to the ball, but there was not enough in it to draw the attention of referee Alan Muir.

Billy Mckay in action against Dundee United. Image: SNS

Inverness continued to look threatening with Longstaff swivelling inside the box before seeing a shot deflected into the hands of Jack Walton.

Mckay was back in the thick of the action after the ball fell to him in the box following Carson’s delivery, with a deflection off Liam Grimshaw taking the ball into the arms of Walton.

There had been a distinct lack of goalscoring opportunities but Caley Jags would have been relatively content with the way the first half had panned out given they had shown the more menacing attacking play.

United’s first meaningful attempt came on 50 minutes, when a deep cross by Grimshaw found the head of Watt, but the United skipper could not keep his effort down.

Inverness quickly got on the front foot with Walton forced to make a scrambled save to deny Max Anderson following Carson’s cross, while Charlie Gilmour sent a follow up strike over from the edge of the box.

Charlie Gilmour in action against Dundee United. Image: SNS

Ridgers was called into action for the first time on 73 minutes when a Watt through ball released Archie Meekison, whose initial touch took the ball off the heel of Carson before it sat up again for the United substitute, whose powerful drive was well gathered by the Inverness goalkeeper.

Ferguson looked to his bench for the first time with 11 minutes remaining, with Adam Brooks given an opportunity in place of Mckay.

It looked like the game was destined for a draw until the 87th minute, when Glenn Middleton’s low delivery was tucked home by Watt at the far post.

Ferguson threw on Cillian Sheridan and Aaron Doran in an effort to respond, with Inverness infuriated when the ball struck Grimshaw’s arm from a Harper free-kick deep into stoppage time.

Player Ratings

CALEY THISTLE (3-4-2-1): Ridgers 6; Carragher 6 (Sheridan 89), Devine 7, Boyes 6; Carson 7, Anderson 6, Gilmour 6, Harper 6; Longstaff 6 (Doran 90) Shaw 6; Mckay 6 (Brooks 79).

Subs not used: Mackay, Duffy, MacGregor, Davidson, Thompson, Ujdur.

DUNDEE UNITED (4-4-2): Walton 6; Grimshaw 6, Graham 6, Holt 6, McMann 6; Fotheringham 6, Mochrie 6, Tillson 6 (Glass 89), Middleton 5; Greive 6 (Meekison 69), Watt 6.

Subs not used: Newman, Denham, Freeman, Duffy, MacLeod, Cudjoe, Petrie.

Referee: Alan Muir
Attendance: 2,662
Star Man: Danny Devine

