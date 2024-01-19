Heroic Orkney farmer helps carer get to elderly patient during heavy snow

A heroic farmer from Orkney helped a stranded carer make her appointment with her elderly patient during heavy snow.

Douglas Paterson, 30, is a fifth-generation farmer on the Orkney mainland.

He is one of several farmers who have been assisting in keeping the roads clear during the blizzard-like conditions across Orkney.

The islands, with the northern Highlands and Shetland, were hit with heavy snow amid a Met Office amber warning.

Frequent heavy snow showers blanketed roads, making them impassable for normal vehicles.

However, keen to make her rounds, carer Jordan Bain, got stuck on the road at 5pm on Thursday, requiring help from Mr Paterson and his tractor.

He took her back to his home to get her warmed up before taking her to visit an elderly client in her 70s to make sure she had everything she needed.

Snowy Orkney roads

While it was only around one and a half miles away, the snow would have made the drive tricky for a normal car even a 4×4, which was what Ms Bain was using initially.

Mr Paterson was able to pull her car from the snow and the tractor made short work of the snow and was easily able to get to the client’s home in under 10 minutes.

He had already been out helping other stranded residents in the morning.

He said: “I was a quarter of a mile away from the house, and there was a car buried in a snow drift.

“It was a home carer heading to one of her clients around two miles away.

“The council had pulled all gritters and snow clearers at around tea time

“They more or less told everybody to sit it out and wait for it to thaw.”

According to Ms Bain she was “dreading” going out in the snow and was only able to make one visit before she became stuck.

Farmers helped clear snow during amber weather warning

After heading home and warming up, Mr Paterson returned with his tractor and drove Ms Bain to her appointment.

She says she is “very thankful” to Mr Paterson and the other farmers who have been working to keep Orkney moving.

Her client was also grateful, with Ms Bain noting, “She didn’t think anyone would get to her.”

She recalls heading home at around 10.30pm and saw at least four other tractors assisting residents.

She said: “If it wasn’t for him and other farmers in Orkney, there would have been a lot of folk without care.”

While some say his actions were heroic, Mr Paterson says he “just gets on with it.”

According to Mr Paterson, conditions in Orkney have improved into Friday, with snow thawing across the mainland.

A post to the Orkney Farmers Facebook page highlighted the efforts by farmers as they braved snowy conditions.