Heroic Orkney farmer helps carer get to elderly patient during heavy snow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Heroic Orkney farmer helps carer get to elderly patient during heavy snow

Douglas Paterson rescued a home carer from her stranded vehicle.

By Ross Hempseed
Orkney farmer helps carer get to client during snow.
Douglas Paterson assists a home carer get to her elderly client amid amber warning for snow.

A heroic farmer from Orkney helped a stranded carer make her appointment with her elderly patient during heavy snow.

Douglas Paterson, 30, is a fifth-generation farmer on the Orkney mainland.

He is one of several farmers who have been assisting in keeping the roads clear during the blizzard-like conditions across Orkney.

The islands, with the northern Highlands and Shetland, were hit with heavy snow amid a Met Office amber warning.

Frequent heavy snow showers blanketed roads, making them impassable for normal vehicles.

However, keen to make her rounds, carer Jordan Bain, got stuck on the road at 5pm on Thursday, requiring help from Mr Paterson and his tractor.

He took her back to his home to get her warmed up before taking her to visit an elderly client in her 70s to make sure she had everything she needed.

Snowy Orkney roads

While it was only around one and a half miles away, the snow would have made the drive tricky for a normal car even a 4×4, which was what Ms Bain was using initially.

Snowy conditions on Orkney.
Snow made roads across Orkney impassable for many smaller vehicles. Image: Douglas Paterson.

Mr Paterson was able to pull her car from the snow and the tractor made short work of the snow and was easily able to get to the client’s home in under 10 minutes.

He had already been out helping other stranded residents in the morning.

He said: “I was a quarter of a mile away from the house, and there was a car buried in a snow drift.

“It was a home carer heading to one of her clients around two miles away.

“The council had pulled all gritters and snow clearers at around tea time

“They more or less told everybody to sit it out and wait for it to thaw.”

According to Ms Bain she was “dreading” going out in the snow and was only able to make one visit before she became stuck.

Farmers helped clear snow during amber weather warning

After heading home and warming up, Mr Paterson returned with his tractor and drove Ms Bain to her appointment.

She says she is “very thankful” to Mr Paterson and the other farmers who have been working to keep Orkney moving.

Her client was also grateful, with Ms Bain noting, “She didn’t think anyone would get to her.”

She recalls heading home at around 10.30pm and saw at least four other tractors assisting residents.

Tractors were dealing with thick snow while clearing the roads. Image: Douglas Paterson.

She said: “If it wasn’t for him and other farmers in Orkney, there would have been a lot of folk without care.”

While some say his actions were heroic, Mr Paterson says he “just gets on with it.”

According to Mr Paterson, conditions in Orkney have improved into Friday, with snow thawing across the mainland.

A post to the Orkney Farmers Facebook page highlighted the efforts by farmers as they braved snowy conditions.

Snow causes travel disruption and road closures across Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highlands

More from Highlands & Islands

Navidale House Hotel in Helmsdale in the snow next to an image of owner Darren Minton helping to close the snow gates.
Helmsdale hotel owner brings stranded A9 motorists in from the cold
Tommy the cat sitting on a worktop
The Adventures of Tommy: Meet Lerwick's famous fundraising cat
Rain and wind warning
Storm Isha: Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highlands set for 12 hours of rain and 70mph…
New ferries are needed to replace ageing vessels like the Maid of Glencoul, normally the bsack up on the Corran Fery crossing. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The real ferry crisis: The north's creaking council-run ferry fleet could cost £1.2 BILLION…
Snow being cleared from A838
Snow causes travel disruption and road closures across Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highlands
Runners of all ages and abilities are encouraged to take part in The P&J Run Fest while raising funds for five local causes.
How runners can raise funds for 5 charities by taking part in P&J Run…
Breaking news image.
'Stay where you are': Urgent warning issued by Orkney Islands Council for people to…
A winter wonderland for the snow sports enthusiasts. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Best pictures from Glenshee and the Lecht as snow brings crowds to the slopes
Sunday's weather warnings. Image: Met Office.
Met Office weather warnings: What and where in the north and north-east
Kelly Anderson, from Fort William, with her free dozen doughnuts after waiting for 10 hours outside before the opening of the Inverness Krispy Kreme shop. Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Doughnut lover queued 10 hours overnight in snow to win year’s supply of Krispy…

Conversation