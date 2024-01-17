Warning upgraded to amber for Highlands as temperatures plunge to -14C across region on coldest night of winter

Significant snowfall will cover the northern Highlands with the Met Office issuing a 27-hour amber warning beginning at 3pm this afternoon.

Temperatures plunged to -14C in the Highland village of Dalwhinnie on the coldest night of winter so far, beating -12.5C in Altnaharra on December 3 2023.

Forecasters say Wednesday night could be even colder and taking the record for the coldest night in 14 years.

A new amber warning has been issued for northern parts of the Highlands as well as Orkney and Shetland.

Areas include Wester Ross, Easter Ross, Sutherland and Caithness, which will be hit with “frequent heavy snow showers” from 3pm on Wednesday until 6pm on Thursday.

This will likely cause major travel disruption on roads and railways throughout the region.

It also means there is a high likelihood of power outages, difficult driving conditions, and stranded vehicles and people on roads.

Motorists are advised to avoid driving in these conditions and are urged to remain off the roads especially rural roads that have not been ploughed or gritted.

The council’s team of gritters have been out and have treated all primary and secondary routes.

Highland Council is warning of hard-packed snow on roads in Fort William and urges drivers to use caution.

In addition a yellow weather warning remains in place across the whole country today and all day on Thursday. A further yellow warning for wind has been issued for Sunday.

Snowy weather has affected northern parts of Aberdeenshire while in Aberdeen, conditions are cold but bright.

Driving remains difficult in the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire

Fresh overnight snow in Inverness has created tricky driving condition in and around the city.

Highland Council have warned of snow drifts of up to 2ft on the A836 Lairg to Tongue and A897 Helmsdale to Melvich.

In Caithness, there are reports of snow drifting across all roads in the area with up to five inches of snow falling overnight.

The snow gates at Braemar, Glenshee and Cock Bridge have reopened.

In addition, more than 80 schools in Aberdeenshire have shut and 10,000 Highland children affected by delays and closures. You can read the full list here.

Trains across the region impacted by frozen points

Several lines are experiencing signalling issues which is causing disruption across the ScotRail network. To keep updated with journeys, visit the ScotRail website.

Aberdeen to Edinburgh: Cancellations to services.

Aberdeen to Glasgow: Cancellations to services due to signalling problems

Aberdeen to Inverness: Signalling problems impacting all trains before 8am cancelled.

Inverness to Edinburgh: Trains likely to be cancelled for the remainder of the day.

Far North line: Inverness to Wick and Thurso – Signalling problems: 6.18am cancelled, 7am cancelled and 8.02am will not call at Thurso.

All Inverness buses suspended due to ‘road conditions’

Stagecoach Highland has announced all buses in the Inverness area have been suspended due to adverse road conditions caused by snow.

All services scheduled before 10am have been cancelled.

The bus operator statement reads: “Good morning, All services will remain suspended until further notice due to the road conditions. Updates will be provided throughout the day.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause. This will be reviewed around 1000 and further updates given.”

Stagecoach Highland also announced this morning that all services in the Aviemore area remain suspended at this time.

Bus services in Skye, Orkney, Tain, Caithness and Gerry have also been cancelled.

Stagecoach has apologised for “any inconvenience caused,” adding that further updates will be announced throughout the day.

In addition, the council own bus services have also been suspended due to road conditions.