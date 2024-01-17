Warning upgraded to amber for Highlands as temperatures plunge to -14C across region on coldest night of winter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Warning upgraded to amber for Highlands as temperatures plunge to -14C across region on coldest night of winter

Temperatures dropped well below freezing overnight - with the northern Highlands now braced for heavy snowfall until Thursday evening.

By Ross Hempseed
Snowy conditions made for tricky driving throughout the northeast and Highlands.
Snowy conditions made for tricky driving throughout the northeast and Highlands.

Significant snowfall will cover the northern Highlands with the Met Office issuing a 27-hour amber warning beginning at 3pm this afternoon.

Temperatures plunged to -14C in the Highland village of Dalwhinnie on the coldest night of winter so far, beating -12.5C in Altnaharra on December 3 2023.

Forecasters say Wednesday night could be even colder and taking the record for the coldest night in 14 years.

A new amber warning has been issued for northern parts of the Highlands as well as Orkney and Shetland.

Amber warning issued for the Highlands.

Areas include Wester Ross, Easter Ross, Sutherland and Caithness, which will be hit with “frequent heavy snow showers” from 3pm on Wednesday until 6pm on Thursday.

This will likely cause major travel disruption on roads and railways throughout the region.

It also means there is a high likelihood of power outages, difficult driving conditions, and stranded vehicles and people on roads.

Motorists are advised to avoid driving in these conditions and are urged to remain off the roads especially rural roads that have not been ploughed or gritted.

The council’s team of gritters have been out and have treated all primary and secondary routes.

Inverness has been blanketed in snow making roads tricky to drive on.

Highland Council is warning of hard-packed snow on roads in Fort William and urges drivers to use caution.

In addition a yellow weather warning remains in place across the whole country today and all day on Thursday. A further yellow warning for wind has been issued for Sunday.

Snowy weather has affected northern parts of Aberdeenshire while in Aberdeen, conditions are cold but bright.

Driving remains difficult in the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire

Fresh overnight snow in Inverness has created tricky driving condition in and around the city.

Highland Council have warned of snow drifts of up to 2ft on the A836 Lairg to Tongue and A897 Helmsdale to Melvich.

In Caithness, there are reports of snow drifting across all roads in the area with up to five inches of snow falling overnight.

The snow gates at Braemar, Glenshee and Cock Bridge have reopened.

In addition, more than 80 schools in Aberdeenshire have shut and 10,000 Highland children affected by delays and closures. You can read the full list here.

Trains across the region impacted by frozen points

Several lines are experiencing signalling issues which is causing disruption across the ScotRail network. To keep updated with journeys, visit the ScotRail website.

Aberdeen to Edinburgh: Cancellations to services.

Aberdeen to Glasgow: Cancellations to services due to signalling problems

Aberdeen to Inverness: Signalling problems impacting all trains before 8am cancelled.

Inverness to Edinburgh: Trains likely to be cancelled for the remainder of the day.

Far North line: Inverness to Wick and Thurso – Signalling problems: 6.18am cancelled, 7am cancelled and 8.02am will not call at Thurso.

All Inverness buses suspended due to ‘road conditions’

Stagecoach Highland has announced all buses in the Inverness area have been suspended due to adverse road conditions caused by snow.

All services scheduled before 10am have been cancelled.

Inverness has been covered in snow. Image show a roundabout at Stoneyfield Business Park.

The bus operator statement reads: “Good morning, All services will remain suspended until further notice due to the road conditions. Updates will be provided throughout the day.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause. This will be reviewed around 1000 and further updates given.”

Stagecoach Highland also announced this morning that all services in the Aviemore area remain suspended at this time.

Bus services in Skye, Orkney, Tain, Caithness and Gerry have also been cancelled.

Stagecoach has apologised for “any inconvenience caused,” adding that further updates will be announced throughout the day.

In addition, the council own bus services have also been suspended due to road conditions.

Full list of school closures and delays across north and north-east amid snow and ice warning Wednesday January 17

Heavy snow continues to sweep across much of the Highlands and Islands.
Snowy conditions made for tricky driving throughout the northeast and Highlands. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Home Farm care home on Skye that was owned by HC One during Covid.
Police appeal for witnesses following serious assualt in Inverness.
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Nightmare neighbour Donald Bain Picture shows; Nightmare neighbour Donald Bain dob 11/6/51. Inverness Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 16/01/2024
Bill's widow Bet McAllister (centre) with son Ker and daughter Gemma and the new trophy Image Ewen Weatherspoon.
Highlands' strongest men Luke (left) and Tom (right) Stoltman have created their own pizza. Image: Sutor Creek Cafe
The number of people driving over the Skye Bridge is increasing Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
A heavy police presence remains at the scene at Gilbert Street near the River Ness
Orkney Islands Council leader James Stockan has announced his resignation from the local authority.
