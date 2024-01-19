Manchester United legend and businessman Gary Neville to give masterclass at Aberdeen Music Hall

Former footballer Gary Neville will headline Aberdeen’s Music Hall as part of a year-long Ultimate Masterclass Festival.

The Manchester United legend, who now works as a pundit and commentator for Sky Sports, will take to the stage on March 13 in the event hosted by Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce.

The ex-England international has a number of business interests, including being a co-owner of Salford City Football Club, and made his debut appearance on BBC show Dragons’ Den last night.

Neville becomes the latest name to join the list of speakers for the festival after documentary maker Louis Theroux and TV presenter Davina MCcall were announced earlier this month.

The former Manchester United captain is one of the most decorated English and European footballers of all time, having won no less than twenty trophies, including eight Premier League titles and two Champions League titles.

Away from the beautiful game, his booming business empire is as impressive as it is vast, spanning the worlds of sport, academia, media, real estate and place making.

Masterclass tickets in high-demand as Gary Neville announced

All 1,400 tickets for Louis Theroux sold out within 48-hours and tickets to see Davina McCall are on sale here.

Also coming to Aberdeen to deliver a masterclass is artificial intelligence (AI) expert Nina Schick.

A world-leading figure in AI, she will headline a special dinner at the Chester Hotel on February 29, discussing how AI will impact business, geopolitics and humanity.

Masterclass event to inspire business community

Ryan Crighton, policy & marketing director at Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce, said: “Hot on the heels of two big announcements, we are delighted to confirm that Gary Neville will be joining us in March.

“The Ultimate Masterclass Festival was created to inspire our business community, and to support the recovery of the city centre with exciting events – and this ticks all the boxes.

“We are delighted to be adding Gary to the line-up and cannot wait to hear about his stories of his life as an elite sportsman and investor – and of course about his apprenticeship under Sir Alex.

“He is relentless and operates at an elite level in every industry he enters, which takes a special level of talent and drive.

“It is going to be fantastic to unpack his career at what is a rare opportunity to spend an evening with one of the most fascinating public figures in the UK today. Do not miss it.”

Over 5,000 tickets will be available for the expanded 2024 series, which is part of a £300,000 investment by the Chamber as a founding partner of the Our Union Street organisation.

