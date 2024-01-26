Carcass of rare sea eagle found washed up on beach near Oban as experts test for bird flu

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Carcass of rare sea eagle found washed up on beach near Oban as experts test for bird flu

Experts are testing the white-tailed sea eagle for bird flu.

By Louise Glen
White tailed sea eagle fishing in the sea.
A sea eagle is being tested for avian or bird flu after it was found on a Benderloch beach near Oban. Image: Solent News/Shutterstock.

The carcass of a rare sea eagle has been found on a beach near Oban.

Experts are testing for bird flu in a bid to determine the animal’s cause of death after it was discovered washed up on Tralee Beach, in Benderloch, on Monday January 15.

NatureScot, who transported the bird to Scotland’s Rural College, say the carcass was found “in poor condition” but there is “no indication of a wildlife crime”.

Sea eagles are known as coastal birds, One has died on a beach near benderloch
A sea eagle carcass was found on a beach at Benderloch near Oban. Image: RSPB.

White-tailed sea eagles are the largest bird of prey in the UK and are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981.

That means it is an offence to intentionally or recklessly harass, take, injure or kill a white-tailed eagle or to take, damage or destroy its nest eggs or young.

It is known that there are several breeding pairs in the vicinity of where the bird was found.

A spokesperson for  NatureScot said: “A dead sea eagle was reported to us, and we picked it up and had it transported to SRUC for avian flu testing.

“If the eagle doesn’t test positive for avian flu, SRUC will attempt to work out the cause of death.

“The carcass was in poor condition, as it had been washed onto the shore after being in the sea for a while, so it may not be possible to determine a cause of death.”

Adding: “There is no indication of a wildlife crime.”

Police Scotland said the death of the bird had not been reported to officers.