Carcass of rare sea eagle found washed up on beach near Oban as experts test for bird flu

The carcass of a rare sea eagle has been found on a beach near Oban.

Experts are testing for bird flu in a bid to determine the animal’s cause of death after it was discovered washed up on Tralee Beach, in Benderloch, on Monday January 15.

NatureScot, who transported the bird to Scotland’s Rural College, say the carcass was found “in poor condition” but there is “no indication of a wildlife crime”.

White-tailed sea eagles are the largest bird of prey in the UK and are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981.

That means it is an offence to intentionally or recklessly harass, take, injure or kill a white-tailed eagle or to take, damage or destroy its nest eggs or young.

It is known that there are several breeding pairs in the vicinity of where the bird was found.

A spokesperson for NatureScot said: “A dead sea eagle was reported to us, and we picked it up and had it transported to SRUC for avian flu testing.

“If the eagle doesn’t test positive for avian flu, SRUC will attempt to work out the cause of death.

“The carcass was in poor condition, as it had been washed onto the shore after being in the sea for a while, so it may not be possible to determine a cause of death.”

Adding: “There is no indication of a wildlife crime.”

Police Scotland said the death of the bird had not been reported to officers.