Russian sailor ‘lost at sea’ after yacht capsized documented near-fatal dramatic Ullapool arrival two years earlier

Roman Titov spent two weeks adrift in his broken vessel before he was swept into the west coast village.

By Michelle Henderson
Roman Titov pictured onboard his yacht wearing a red rain coat and a blue hat.
Roman Titov pictured onboard his yacht which was destroyed by a rough storm on his 2022 voyage. Image: Roman Titov/ YouTube.

A Russian sailor feared missing from a capsized yacht off the coast of Lochinver documented his dramatic arrival into Ullapool.

Roman Titov was last seen aboard the vessel as he set sail from Ullapool on December 13.

The experienced sailor was attempting to reach Istanbul within 40 days to reunite with his wife and children.

Daniel Johnson, co-owner of Johnson and Loftus Boatbuilders, waved the sailor off despite numerous attempts to persuade him to call off his voyage as forecasters warned of adverse weather.

Roman Titov and Daniel Johnson, co-owner of Johnson and Loftus Boatbuilders,
Missing Russian sailor Roman Titov and Daniel Johnson, co-owner of Johnson and Loftus Boatbuilders, first met following the sailor’s dramatic arrival in Ullapool in 2022. Image: Facebook/ Sandy McCook.

Three weeks later, rescue teams launched a major search after debris believed to be from his boat washed up at Strathan Bay.

Police divers combed the scene where the mast and rigging were recovered but found no leads, with inquiries ongoing to trace the seafarer.

Russian sailor documents days stranded at sea in YouTube clip

The discovery was made almost two years on from Mr Titov’s unexpected arrival at Ullapool Harbour.

The experienced sailor had originally set off from Norway with hopes of clocking up enough miles to join the Golden Globe race – a solo race around the world without stops or any outside assistance.

Picture of Roman Titov's boat in Ullapool Harbour in January 2022 with a broken mast.
Mr Titov nursed his boat into Ullapool Harbour after a storm near Rockall left the vessel in a state of ruin. Image: Roman Titov.
Roman Titove's boat in Ullapool Harbour back in January 2022.
His yacht was left in a state of ruin after a severe storm overturned it, forcing him overboard and shearing his mast clean off. Image: Roman Titov/ YouTube.

In January 2022, he was caught in a violent storm near Rockall in the North Atlantic Ocean, forcing him overboard and causing significant damage to his vessel.

With no communications and a broken mast, Mr Titov spent more than two weeks adrift in strange waters ahead of his arrival into the west coast village.

His terrifying ordeal appeared online in a series of YouTube videos uploaded by Mr Titov; just seven months before his disappearance.

Roman Titov's boat at the dock with Ullapool High Street pictured in the background.
Mr Titov spent more than two weeks adrift in strange waters ahead of his arrival into the west coast village. Image: Roman Titov/ YouTube.

In a video posted on May 18 last year – titled The Hardest Day – he speaks about how his boat suffered a 360-degree turn amidst the storm, causing his mast to break and 3.5 tonnes of water to pour into the vessel.

Despite suffering from the water and the cold, the sailor ploughed on.

Eight days later he uploaded a second video, capturing the moment he arrived at Ullapool Harbour.

Mr Titov also shows viewers the scale of damage caused to his boat during the storm; in particular, the loss of his mast.

In the video’s description, he described the severity of the situation, including sailing for 17 days with no communication.

Translated from Russian, he wrote: “Chapter 18, 17th day of emergency navigation. The yacht runs on diesel. Electrical equipment could not be restored; No connection. “Because of the lack of a map, the rocks and islands “grow” at night. Entrance to the bay and access to Ullapool harbour without a card. Self-contained mooring.”

Mr Titov pictured aboard his yacht just moments after arriving in Ullapool in January 2022. Image: Roman Titov/ YouTube.

The videos were posted ahead of his return to Ullapool in late October, where he spent time repairing his yacht in preparation for his upcoming voyage.

Police appeal for witnesses as locals fear sailor is ‘lost at sea’

Members of Ullapool Harbour Trust fear the intrepid explorer has been “lost at sea” despite countless hours of searching the shorelines.

Large sections of his vessel have been found scattered along the shoreline from Strathan to Stoer, leaving locals fearing the worst.

In a statement, posted on their website, they thanked rescue teams for their diligent work in trying to locate the missing sailor.

They wrote: “Very sad to report that it seems our intrepid Russian single-handed sailor Roman Titov who set sail on the December 13 bound for Istanbul has been lost at sea.

Ullpool Harbour from a distance.
The Russian Sailor set sail from Ullapool on December 13, almost two years after setting his sights on the Highland fishing village. Image: Sandy McCook/ Dc Thomson.

“Large sections of his yacht Forvard have been identified along the shores from Strathan to Stoer.

“Many thanks are due to the emergency services and local coastguard units for completing countless hours of searching the shorelines.”

They added: “His determination to proceed is to be admired but sadly it seems the relentless stormy weather in December proved too much.”

One month on, police have confirmed enquiries into Mr Titov’s disappearance remain ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to come forward and assist officers with their investigations.

Russian man missing after his yacht sank off Lochinver coast was pleaded with to abort voyage

Conversation