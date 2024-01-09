Police divers search wreckage of capsized yacht off Lochinver

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Police divers search wreckage of capsized yacht off Lochinver

Specialist officers have been examining the sunken vessel following a weekend of searches to track down the owner.

By Michelle Henderson
Lochinver RNLI posted an image of their search operation on social media. Image: Facebook/ RNLI
Police divers have been searching the wreckage of a yacht off the coast Lochinver as enquiries continue to establish how it sank.

Specialist officers gathered at Strathan Bay today to launch an underwater search of the stricken vessel.

A major search operation was launched at the weekend after debris washed up on the coastline and a mast was spotted by the coastguard 25 yards off shore.

Land, sea and air searches were carried out as teams rushed to track down the owners of the boat.

Enquiries are still ongoing – and it is still not known if the vessel was occupied at the time of the incident, or whether the owners have been traced.

Police confirmed their investigation remains ongoing as dive teams combed the wreckage.

A spokesperson said: “Around 12.30pm on Saturday, January 6, we were made aware of a capsized yacht at Strathan Bay, Lochinver.

“Emergency services attended, including HM Coastguard and RNLI.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

Red and white coastguard helicopter.
The coastguard helicopter combed the coastline from the air during the major search operation. Image: Supplied.

Major search operation launched in wake of Lochinver emergency

Rescue teams were scrambled to the Sutherland coast at around 10.40am on Saturday to begin a detailed search of the area.

Lochinver lifeboat was tasked to the scene to assist police and coastguard teams from Achiltibuie and Ullapool.

Coastguard search and rescue helicopters from Inverness and Stornoway also assisted with search efforts from above.

On Monday rescue teams were stood down, as police continue to carried out inquiries in the area.

In a statement, a spokeswoman from the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) said: “HM Coastguard responded to reports of debris washing ashore from a suspected yacht in Strathan Bay, near Lochinver, on 5 January.

“An extensive maritime and shoreline search of the area was carried out with the assistance of Achiltibuie and Ullapool Coastguard Rescue Teams, the all-weather lifeboat from Lochinver RNLI and Coastguard helicopters from Stornoway and Inverness. HM Coastguard was stood down Monday, January 8, with a final search completed the previous evening.”

Major search ongoing after boat wreckage found near Lochinver

