Police divers search wreckage of capsized yacht off Lochinver

Police divers have been searching the wreckage of a yacht off the coast Lochinver as enquiries continue to establish how it sank.

Specialist officers gathered at Strathan Bay today to launch an underwater search of the stricken vessel.

A major search operation was launched at the weekend after debris washed up on the coastline and a mast was spotted by the coastguard 25 yards off shore.

Land, sea and air searches were carried out as teams rushed to track down the owners of the boat.

Enquiries are still ongoing – and it is still not known if the vessel was occupied at the time of the incident, or whether the owners have been traced.

Police confirmed their investigation remains ongoing as dive teams combed the wreckage.

A spokesperson said: “Around 12.30pm on Saturday, January 6, we were made aware of a capsized yacht at Strathan Bay, Lochinver.

“Emergency services attended, including HM Coastguard and RNLI.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

Major search operation launched in wake of Lochinver emergency

Rescue teams were scrambled to the Sutherland coast at around 10.40am on Saturday to begin a detailed search of the area.

Lochinver lifeboat was tasked to the scene to assist police and coastguard teams from Achiltibuie and Ullapool.

Coastguard search and rescue helicopters from Inverness and Stornoway also assisted with search efforts from above.

On Monday rescue teams were stood down, as police continue to carried out inquiries in the area.

In a statement, a spokeswoman from the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) said: “HM Coastguard responded to reports of debris washing ashore from a suspected yacht in Strathan Bay, near Lochinver, on 5 January.

“An extensive maritime and shoreline search of the area was carried out with the assistance of Achiltibuie and Ullapool Coastguard Rescue Teams, the all-weather lifeboat from Lochinver RNLI and Coastguard helicopters from Stornoway and Inverness. HM Coastguard was stood down Monday, January 8, with a final search completed the previous evening.”