Home News Highlands & Islands

Aviemore resident horrified by sweary ‘pick up after your dog’ sign as toxic fruit left on popular walking route

The fruit which is toxic to dogs was discovered by a local resident.

By Shanay Taylor
A sweary sign appeared on the side of the road, along with grapes and raisins which are toxic to dogs. Image: Supplied
A sweary sign appeared on the side of the road, along with grapes and raisins which are toxic to dogs. Image: Supplied

Aviemore locals are ‘disgusted’ after toxic fruit appeared on the side of a popular walking route with a sign hitting out at dog owners.

The hand-written note, which was erected on Birch Road pathway on Wednesday, January 31, reads: “To the lazy dog owner pick your dog s*** up!”

It was surrounded by grapes and raisins, which can kill dogs if ingested.

Grapes and raisins can be highly dangerous to dogs. Image: Supplied by Briony McFarlane.

Resident Briony McFarlane said it’s a route where countless people walk past the dog mess left behind daily.

But she said that poisoning “poor dogs is more disgusting”.

She added: “It’s a short pathway that leads straight into the car park for the primary school.

“I put up the post as soon as I could to make people aware but unfortunately didn’t have any time to try clean up the fruit.”

The fruit has since been cleared up by a volunteer from Grantown Dog Rescue.

Briony also said: “We all hate the few people who won’t clean up after their dogs but this is a seriously extreme and potentially fatal attempt to get people to do it.

“Don’t punish dogs for their owner’s behaviour.”

Raisins and grapes can be highly dangerous to dogs

According to the SSPCA, fruit such as grapes and raisins can be potentially dangerous, and even fatal, to dogs and cats if eaten.

Symptoms can start to appear after six hours, including a loss of appetite, lethargy, vomiting, lots of drinking and urinating and in some cases seizures.

Highland Council said they were not notified of the incident and that the public is encouraged to report dog fouling here. 

