Death of cameraman in Highland mid-air crash to be investigated by Fatal Accident Inquiry

A fatal accident inquiry (FAI) will be held into the death of a cameraman who was killed in a mid-air collision over the Highlands while working on a documentary featuring Joanna Lumley.

Dan Burton had been filming for a programme focusing on the climate crisis when the paramotor he was travelling in collided with a similar aircraft being flown by Sasha Dench.

She is the niece of famous actor Judi Dench, and the founder of the charity Conservation Without Borders.

The incident happened in September 2021 at Loch Na Gainmhich in Sutherland and Dan, who was just 54, was pronounced dead at the scene.

After the crash, Sasha was cared for at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary while she recovered from serious injuries.

A preliminary FAI hearing will take place on February 26 at Tain Sheriff Court, the beginning of a process to establish if Dan’s death could have been avoided.

Cameraman’s death left actress devastated

Sasha had planned a daring 3,000-mile journey around the British coast hoping to draw attention to the climate crisis ahead of COP26.

Joanna had spent months watching her soar the British skies for the film, which she was narrating.

But just days away from their journey’s end, Sasha and her colleague Dan collided mid-air in the western Highlands.

Joanna wasn’t filming with them when the accident happened

The actress visited Sasha in hospital, and praised staff for the care they gave her friend.

She also spoke to the Radio Times about her grief, telling the magazine: “The shock was so vivid because it seemed such a short time since I’d been with them both.

“We’ve all encountered sudden death, and the sense of disbelief – you can’t quite process it. I couldn’t believe Dan would be with us no more.”

Documentary was dedicated to cameraman Dan

The documentary was shown at Cop26 in Glasgow in 2021.

Joanne added: “Dan’s family bravely insisted that we complete the film, and Sacha sent a message, despite her critical injuries, saying, ‘Get the film finished.’ I was terribly moved.”

Dedicated to Mr Burton, the documentary follows problems such as coastal erosion and the plastic waste that litter beaches.

Dan’s family also paid tribute to him, calling him a “very experienced pilot, a pioneer in technical diving and paramotoring and a true adventurer”.

They said: “Dan’s life was dedicated to exploration and he believed there was no challenge that could not be overcome. He would want us all to continue the fight to protect our precious planet.”

Cameraman’s death to be explored

Today, The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) said they had lodged a first notice to begin the court process for an FAI.

A spokesperson said: “A preliminary hearing is set for February 26 at Tain Sheriff Court.

“The purpose of a FAI includes determining the cause of death; the circumstances in which the deaths occurred, and to establish what, if any, reasonable precautions could have been taken, and could be implemented in the future, to minimise the risk of future deaths in similar circumstances. ”

“Unlike criminal proceedings, FAIs are inquisitorial in nature, and are used to establish facts rather than to apportion blame.”

Procurator Fiscal Andy Shanks, who leads death investigations for COPFS, added: “The death of Dan Burton occurred while in the course of his employment and as such a fatal accident inquiry is mandatory.

“The lodging of the first notice enables FAI proceedings to commence under the direction of the sheriff. ”

He added: “Mr Burton’s family will continue to be kept informed of significant developments as court proceedings progress.”