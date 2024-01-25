Death of cameraman in Highland mid-air crash to be investigated by Fatal Accident Inquiry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Death of cameraman in Highland mid-air crash to be investigated by Fatal Accident Inquiry

Dan Burton had been filming in a paramotor for a programme narrated by actress Joanna Lumley when he collided with colleague, Sasha Dench.

By Louise Glen
Dan Burton, Joanna Lumley and Sacha Dench
Dan Burton, Joanna Lumley and Sacha Dench. Image: DC Thomson.

A fatal accident inquiry (FAI) will be held into the death of a cameraman who was killed in a mid-air collision over the Highlands while working on a documentary featuring Joanna Lumley.

Dan Burton had been filming for a programme focusing on the climate crisis when the paramotor he was travelling in collided with a similar aircraft being flown by Sasha Dench.

She is the niece of famous actor Judi Dench, and the founder of the charity Conservation Without Borders.

The incident happened in September 2021 at Loch Na Gainmhich in Sutherland and Dan, who was just 54, was pronounced dead at the scene.

After the crash, Sasha was cared for at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary while she recovered from serious injuries.

A preliminary FAI hearing will take place on February 26 at Tain Sheriff Court, the beginning of a process to establish if Dan’s death could have been avoided.

Cameraman’s death left actress devastated

Sasha had planned a daring 3,000-mile journey around the British coast hoping to draw attention to the climate crisis ahead of COP26.

Joanna had spent months watching her soar the British skies for the film, which she was narrating.

But just days away from their journey’s end, Sasha and her colleague Dan collided mid-air in the western Highlands.

Joanna wasn’t filming with them when the accident happened

Joanna Lumley sent a message of thanks to ARI staff.
Acting legend Joanna Lumley visited Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Image: NHS Grampian.

The actress visited Sasha in hospital, and praised staff for the care they gave her friend.

She also spoke to the Radio Times about her grief, telling the magazine: “The shock was so vivid because it seemed such a short time since I’d been with them both.

“We’ve all encountered sudden death, and the sense of disbelief – you can’t quite process it. I couldn’t believe Dan would be with us no more.”

Sasha Dench before she was seriously injured and her cameraman Dan Burton was killed.
Sasha Dench before she was seriously injured in a mid air collision in the Highlands where cameraman Dan Burton was killed. Image: Mark Runnacles/PA Wire.

Documentary was dedicated to cameraman Dan

The documentary was shown at Cop26 in Glasgow in 2021. 

Joanne added: “Dan’s family bravely insisted that we complete the film, and Sacha sent a message, despite her critical injuries, saying, ‘Get the film finished.’ I was terribly moved.”

Dedicated to Mr Burton, the documentary follows problems such as coastal erosion and the plastic waste that litter beaches.

Dan’s family also paid tribute to him, calling him a “very experienced pilot, a pioneer in technical diving and paramotoring and a true adventurer”.

They said: “Dan’s life was dedicated to exploration and he believed there was no challenge that could not be overcome. He would want us all to continue the fight to protect our precious planet.”

Cameraman’s death to be explored

Today, The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) said they had lodged a first notice to begin the court process for an FAI.

A spokesperson said: “A preliminary hearing is set for February 26 at Tain Sheriff Court.

“The purpose of a FAI includes determining the cause of death; the circumstances in which the deaths occurred, and to establish what, if any, reasonable precautions could have been taken, and could be implemented in the future, to minimise the risk of future deaths in similar circumstances. ”

“Unlike criminal proceedings, FAIs are inquisitorial in nature, and are used to establish facts rather than to apportion blame.”

Procurator Fiscal Andy Shanks, who leads death investigations for COPFS, added: “The death of Dan Burton occurred while in the course of his employment and as such a fatal accident inquiry is mandatory.

“The lodging of the first notice enables FAI proceedings to commence under the direction of the sheriff. ”

He added: “Mr Burton’s family will continue to be kept informed of significant developments as court proceedings progress.”

Star Joanna Lumley opens up on grief after ‘funny and daring’ paramotor pilot died in Highlands collision

 

