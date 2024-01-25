Two north-east Asda petrol stations going cashless as supermarket axes manned tills

Two Asda’s in the north-east are going cashless as the supermarket prepares to axe more manned tills.

The chain has announced that manned tills will be removed from petrol stations at both their Bridge of Don and Portlethen venues.

They are among 82 locations that will transfer into pay-at-pump stations later this year, with dates yet to be confirmed.

Staff who work at the petrol station kiosks will be redeployed to the supermarket.

Asda petrol stations in Aberdeen going cashless

Since December, Asda has removed the tills at 14 of their petrol stations.

More than half of the chain’s 300 petrol stations in the UK are now unmanned.

The retailer confirmed the decision was made after discovering the vast majority of payments at their petrol stations are made by card.

An Asda spokesperson said: “As more than 90% of all payments on our superstore forecourts are made via card or a contactless device, the colleagues who worked on these sites are moving into the store so they can better serve our customers.

“These conversions began in December and we expect to complete the changeover later in 2024.”