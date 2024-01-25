Two north-east Asda petrol stations going cashless as supermarket axes manned tills

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Two north-east Asda petrol stations going cashless as supermarket axes manned tills

The chain confirmed two locations will change to pay-at-pump later in the year.

By Shanay Taylor
Asda will axe tills at 82 petrol stations later this year. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.
Asda will axe tills at 82 petrol stations later this year. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.

Two Asda’s in the north-east are going cashless as the supermarket prepares to axe more manned tills.

The chain has announced that manned tills will be removed from petrol stations at both their Bridge of Don and Portlethen venues.

They are among 82 locations that will transfer into pay-at-pump stations later this year, with dates yet to be confirmed.

Staff who work at the petrol station kiosks will be redeployed to the supermarket.

Asda petrol stations in Aberdeen going cashless

Since December, Asda has removed the tills at 14 of their petrol stations.

More than half of the chain’s 300 petrol stations in the UK are now unmanned.

The retailer confirmed the decision was made after discovering the vast majority of payments at their petrol stations are made by card.

An Asda spokesperson said: “As more than 90% of all payments on our superstore forecourts are made via card or a contactless device, the colleagues who worked on these sites are moving into the store so they can better serve our customers.

“These conversions began in December and we expect to complete the changeover later in 2024.”

Domino’s planning to open pizza takeaway at car showroom in Peterhead

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Union Plaza in Aberdeen.
Exclusive: Did this Aberdeen office complex cause Stewart Milne Group collapse?
Matthew O'Neill admitted the threatening behaviour at Banff Sheriff Court
Man fined over 'methodical' campaign of abuse against love rival and his family
Scottish Ballet's Cinders! wowed the audience last night at HM Theatre.
Review: Scottish Ballet's magical performance of Cinders! a complete treat for the senses
Uber
Exclusive: Uber confirms new plans to bring ride-hailing service to Aberdeen
Railway lines in Angus and Perthshire reopen after trains disruption
Unit 9 at Prime Four, Aberdeen.
Exclusive: Harbour Energy restructures Aberdeen office estate
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Former Trump golf resort worker caught drink-driving after casino trip
Film director Jon S Baird.
North-east director Jon S Baird to direct new 'Scottish Godfather' film
Councillor Alan Turner and an Aberdeenshire Council gritter
Soaring salt costs could put gritting across Aberdeenshire on thin ice as council fights…
2
Could a futristic playpark at the beach be named after The Queen? Image: PA and Aberdeen City Council/Keppie Design
Revealed: The five Aberdeen projects that could be named after Queen Elizabeth II