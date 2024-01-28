Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup tie between Buckie Thistle and Banks o’ Dee switched to Spain Park

The Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup first round tie between Buckie Thistle and Banks o’ Dee on Wednesday has been switched to Spain Park.

On Saturday the Jags were set to host Dee at Victoria Park in the Breedon Highland League. However, despite passing a 9.30am inspection the match was postponed by referee Lewis Brown when he arrived at the ground.

The sides are due to meet in the Shire Cup on Wednesday at Victoria Park, but with fears the pitch wouldn’t be playable, it will now take place at Spain Park.

Buckie haven’t played a home game since November 18 and are continuing to investigate the drainage issue which has caused one section of the pitch to be particularly soft underfoot.

Club president Garry Farquhar believes the source of the problem is outwith the ground.