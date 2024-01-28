Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup tie between Buckie Thistle and Banks o’ Dee switched to Spain Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup tie between Buckie Thistle and Banks o’ Dee switched to Spain Park

Saturday's game at Victoria Park between the sides in the Breedon Highland League was called off.

By Callum Law
Victoria Park was deemed unplayable for Buckie Thistle's game against Banks o' Dee on Saturday. Picture by Jason Hedges/DCT Media.
Victoria Park was deemed unplayable for Buckie Thistle's game against Banks o' Dee on Saturday. Picture by Jason Hedges/DCT Media.

The Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup first round tie between Buckie Thistle and Banks o’ Dee on Wednesday has been switched to Spain Park.

On Saturday the Jags were set to host Dee at Victoria Park in the Breedon Highland League. However, despite passing a 9.30am inspection the match was postponed by referee Lewis Brown when he arrived at the ground.

The sides are due to meet in the Shire Cup on Wednesday at Victoria Park, but with fears the pitch wouldn’t be playable, it will now take place at Spain Park.

Buckie haven’t played a home game since November 18 and are continuing to investigate the drainage issue which has caused one section of the pitch to be particularly soft underfoot.

Club president Garry Farquhar believes the source of the problem is outwith the ground.

More from Highland League

Victoria Park was deemed unplayable for Buckie Thistle's game against Banks o' Dee on Saturday. Picture by Jason Hedges/DCT Media.
Colin Charlesworth wants victory to be Huntly turning point after frustrating run
Victoria Park was deemed unplayable for Buckie Thistle's game against Banks o' Dee on Saturday. Picture by Jason Hedges/DCT Media.
Highland League results: Huntly put five past Deveronvale
Victoria Park was deemed unplayable for Buckie Thistle's game against Banks o' Dee on Saturday. Picture by Jason Hedges/DCT Media.
Buckie Thistle looking at venue alternatives after Banks o' Dee postponement
Victoria Park was deemed unplayable for Buckie Thistle's game against Banks o' Dee on Saturday. Picture by Jason Hedges/DCT Media.
Jamie Michie relishing challenge with new club Forres Mechanics
Victoria Park was deemed unplayable for Buckie Thistle's game against Banks o' Dee on Saturday. Picture by Jason Hedges/DCT Media.
Fraserburgh's Paul Young in quest to add more goals
Victoria Park was deemed unplayable for Buckie Thistle's game against Banks o' Dee on Saturday. Picture by Jason Hedges/DCT Media.
Brora Rangers v Keith in Highland League switched to Golspie
Victoria Park was deemed unplayable for Buckie Thistle's game against Banks o' Dee on Saturday. Picture by Jason Hedges/DCT Media.
Highland League: Nairn, Lossiemouth and Strathspey make signings ahead of weekend fixtures
Victoria Park was deemed unplayable for Buckie Thistle's game against Banks o' Dee on Saturday. Picture by Jason Hedges/DCT Media.
Aidan Wilson transfer-listed by Rothes
Luke Strachan, right, in action for Brechin against Cove Rangers in 2020.
Brechin City boss Gavin Price happy to land Luke Strachan on loan
Victoria Park was deemed unplayable for Buckie Thistle's game against Banks o' Dee on Saturday. Picture by Jason Hedges/DCT Media.
Mark Cowie pleased with Fraserburgh's impressive start to Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup defence