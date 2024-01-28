The foen effect: Why temperatures reached a record-breaking 19.6C in the Highlands today

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The foen effect: Why temperatures reached a record-breaking 19.6C in the Highlands today

We spoke to the Met Office, who explained the unseasonably hot weather.

By Chris Cromar
Kinlochewe and Met Office record temperature map,
Kinlochewe broke the UK January temperature record today. Image: DC Thomson.

Kinlochewe in the western Highlands has broken the UK record for the highest-ever January temperature, after reaching 19.6C today.

The Wester Ross village beat the 21-year record that was set at Aboyne and Inchmarlo in Aberdeenshire back in 2003, when the temperatures reached 18.3C.

A spokesman for the Met Office told The P&J: “it’s a record for Scotland and the UK as a whole”.

He added: “It was widely across north-west Scotland.”

Kinclochewe Met Office temperature.
19.6C is the highest temperature ever recorded in the UK during January. Image: Met Office.
Loch Glasscarnoch.
Loch Glascarnoch hit 17.4C today. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Other temperatures in the northwestern Highlands also reached high temperatures, with Achnagart reaching 17.5C and Loch Glasscarnoch hitting 17.4C.

“We thought that 15 to 17 degrees was possible, but we didn’t expect it to go quite that high,” the spokesman added.

Why was it so hot in January?

He said that the unseasonably high temperatures were due to the foehn effect.

This is described as being “a change from wet and cold conditions on one side of a mountain, to warmer and drier conditions on the other (leeward) side.”

The weather expert added: “We’ve got southerly winds at the moment and they’re going up over the highest ground for the mountains and then as the air comes down the other side of the mountains, air becomes warmer.

“So you get this sort of effect where temperatures to the leeward of high ground, so in this case the northern side of the mountains can become much warmer than the surrounding air.

Two women walking dog in snow.
Today’s weather is a far cry from conditions two weeks ago. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

“It has been mild southerly air anyway, so temperatures at sort of 12, 13, 14 degrees, but the foehn effects added into it pushes them up to sort of close to 20C.”

This is a far cry from two weeks ago when the north and north-east were hit by snow and below-freezing temperatures, which caused much disruption across the region.

Unseasonably high temperatures ‘short lived’

However, the spokesman said that the unseasonably high temperatures would be “short lived”.

He added: “Temperatures will come back down again over the next few days, with frost returning tonight, so it’s sort of a one-day type event.”

Tomorrow is much chillier, with a top temperature of 5C in Aberdeen and 6C in Inverness.

