Campaign to replace Newtonhill bridge knocked down by council ramps up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Campaign to replace Newtonhill bridge knocked down by council ramps up

Burnside Bridge was knocked down by Aberdeenshire Council before Storm Babet hit in October.

By Chris Cromar
Campaigners at knocked down bridge in Newtonhill.
Campaigners beside the bridge that was knocked down in October. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Concerned Newtonhill residents have come together to demand that Aberdeenshire Council replace a “vital” bridge that was knocked down.

Around 50 residents were joined by local politicians to discuss concerns about the impact of the loss Burnside Bridge – which crosses over the Elsick Burn – on Friday night.

The bridge – knocked down because of fears it would be swept away by Storm Babet in October – recently failed to gain the hoped for “important” status on the local authority’s priority list.

The road to the bridge that was knocked down.
The road near the demolished bridge is shut off. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

That decision has angered locals who believe officials have failed to consider a number of detrimental impacts, including safe routes to schools and access to trails used by walkers and cyclists.

Campaigners have said that the loss of the bridge also means disabled access to the beach and other areas “have been compromised” as the only alternative route is down a steep path.

In December, The P&J reported that Garry and Annie Barclay have effectively been cut off from the village due to the bridge being demolished, including not being able to get crucial deliveries, as well as fearing emergency services may not get to them.

Garry and Annie Barclay standing beside a "Road Ahead Closed" sign.
Garry and Annie Barclay said that their dream home has turned into a “nightmare” since the bridge was demolished. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Campaigners blame the council for delaying repairs to the bridge, despite them saying that the authority had repeated warnings about its deteriorating condition, which they blame for it getting so bad it had to be removed.

The campaigners now plan to gather more support, carry out a survey and petition the council with a full list of their concerns in a bid to have the decision reopened and the work made a more urgent priority.

According to the group, most fear that unless this happens, it will be years before the work gets done, with storms causing damage elsewhere that leapfrog it in the queue, with the council already struggling to cope with a mounting backlog of repairs.

Country road in Newtonhill.
Campaigners suggest this road could be modified if the bridge is not rebuilt. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

At the same time, they are looking into fallback options, such as trying to raise the money for a new bridge, estimated by Aberdeenshire Council to cost at least £80,000.

Another option the group suggests is securing alternative access for tankers and other big vehicles to the Barclays’ home and then installing a cheaper burn crossing just for cyclists and pedestrians.

The meeting heard that a bridge of that sort was removed previously and put in storage by the council, which they believe could potentially be available.

‘Strength of local feeling’

Among those to speak at the public forum and promise action were Aberdeen South and North Kincardine MSP Audrey Nicoll and North Kincardine Aberdeenshire councillors Mel Sullivan and Catherine Victor.

Alan Jones represented Newtonhill, Muchalls and Cammachmore Community Council at the event, which was chaired by Torc Torrance, who is leading the push for action and also speaks on behalf of a local cycling group.

Mr Torrance said he was delighted by the big turnout at the Bettridge Centre and hoped it would start to make the council realise the strength of local feeling.

The Bettridge Centre, Newtonhill.
A public meeting was held at the Bettridge Centre in Newtonhill. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

He added: “The demolition has severed a wonderful walk, bike ride and vital countryside amenity from connecting the villages of Cammachmore and Newtonhill.

“The lack of this bridge has affected local businesses who don’t see as much passing trade from walkers and the wellbeing of residents has taken a hit as a once attractive loop around Cranhill is now more difficult and frustrating to access.

“I’m calling for urgent action to get a new bridge to help us all connect. At this highly successful kick-off meeting we have decided on a plan and we have a team who have the capabilities and support to make this happen. I asked the people of Newtonhill and area to turn up to show our determination and they have answered.”

Councillor Mel Sullivan.
Councillor Mel Sullivan wants the bridge replaced. Image: Councillor Mel Sullivan/Facebook.

Councillor Sullivan told the meeting: “I was really hoping that they (Aberdeenshire Council) would rate it as “important” but they are not.

“If they did then the score would have been boosted quite a lot.”

She said the council would act more quickly if the community found the money – but that it would have to be enough to cover the full cost, not just part.

“If you raise the funds, the council will build it,” she told campaigners.

Replacement

Aberdeenshire Council has been contacted for comment, but in December said: “As the structure was partially collapsed we were required to take the bridge down fully the week before Storm Babet as it was not safe to use by pedestrians or cyclists and threatened to block the flow of water.

“We are currently looking to determine a possible source of funding for any replacement.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Scotland fans celebrate goal against Croatia at Glasgow fan zone during Euro 2020.
Euro 2024: Seven spots where Aberdeen could host fan zone for locals to cheer…
Agnes Chukwudi and Alliohe Booalew admitted selling drugs around Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeen crack dealers dressed as carers to go undetected in community
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – A TikTok sex assault and a terrifying home invasion
Police car outside houses on Hayton Road, Tillydrone.
Teen and two others charged in connection with Tillydrone incident that left man hospitalised
Arenacross British Championship comes to P&J Live in Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Gallery: Were you at the Arenacross British Championship at P&J Live?
Alexa Chang and James Nesbitt at The Fire Arms in Braemar on Burns Night. Alexa Chang Instagram
Alexa Chung and James Nesbitt enjoy Burns Supper and dance the night away at…
Mark Kemp, managing director and owner, FortyTwo Studio.
Lots of interest in new creative space in Aberdeen
Work to fill Union Street's upper floors could be boosted this week. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Union Street: How will Aberdeen fill the upper floors of the Granite Mile?
5
Jim Sandison, the owner of Spin Aberdeen, has died aged 72. Image: Kami Thomson / DCT Media
‘Aberdeen Music scene legend’ Jim Sandison dies aged 72
Marine Mammal Medics from the British Divers Marine Life Rescue recover the stranded seal pup on Aberdeen Beach. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Seal pup rescued after being stranded at Aberdeen Beach