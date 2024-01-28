Campaign to replace Newtonhill bridge knocked down by council ramps up

Concerned Newtonhill residents have come together to demand that Aberdeenshire Council replace a “vital” bridge that was knocked down.

Around 50 residents were joined by local politicians to discuss concerns about the impact of the loss Burnside Bridge – which crosses over the Elsick Burn – on Friday night.

The bridge – knocked down because of fears it would be swept away by Storm Babet in October – recently failed to gain the hoped for “important” status on the local authority’s priority list.

That decision has angered locals who believe officials have failed to consider a number of detrimental impacts, including safe routes to schools and access to trails used by walkers and cyclists.

Campaigners have said that the loss of the bridge also means disabled access to the beach and other areas “have been compromised” as the only alternative route is down a steep path.

In December, The P&J reported that Garry and Annie Barclay have effectively been cut off from the village due to the bridge being demolished, including not being able to get crucial deliveries, as well as fearing emergency services may not get to them.

Campaigners blame the council for delaying repairs to the bridge, despite them saying that the authority had repeated warnings about its deteriorating condition, which they blame for it getting so bad it had to be removed.

The campaigners now plan to gather more support, carry out a survey and petition the council with a full list of their concerns in a bid to have the decision reopened and the work made a more urgent priority.

According to the group, most fear that unless this happens, it will be years before the work gets done, with storms causing damage elsewhere that leapfrog it in the queue, with the council already struggling to cope with a mounting backlog of repairs.

At the same time, they are looking into fallback options, such as trying to raise the money for a new bridge, estimated by Aberdeenshire Council to cost at least £80,000.

Another option the group suggests is securing alternative access for tankers and other big vehicles to the Barclays’ home and then installing a cheaper burn crossing just for cyclists and pedestrians.

The meeting heard that a bridge of that sort was removed previously and put in storage by the council, which they believe could potentially be available.

‘Strength of local feeling’

Among those to speak at the public forum and promise action were Aberdeen South and North Kincardine MSP Audrey Nicoll and North Kincardine Aberdeenshire councillors Mel Sullivan and Catherine Victor.

Alan Jones represented Newtonhill, Muchalls and Cammachmore Community Council at the event, which was chaired by Torc Torrance, who is leading the push for action and also speaks on behalf of a local cycling group.

Mr Torrance said he was delighted by the big turnout at the Bettridge Centre and hoped it would start to make the council realise the strength of local feeling.

He added: “The demolition has severed a wonderful walk, bike ride and vital countryside amenity from connecting the villages of Cammachmore and Newtonhill.

“The lack of this bridge has affected local businesses who don’t see as much passing trade from walkers and the wellbeing of residents has taken a hit as a once attractive loop around Cranhill is now more difficult and frustrating to access.

“I’m calling for urgent action to get a new bridge to help us all connect. At this highly successful kick-off meeting we have decided on a plan and we have a team who have the capabilities and support to make this happen. I asked the people of Newtonhill and area to turn up to show our determination and they have answered.”

Councillor Sullivan told the meeting: “I was really hoping that they (Aberdeenshire Council) would rate it as “important” but they are not.

“If they did then the score would have been boosted quite a lot.”

She said the council would act more quickly if the community found the money – but that it would have to be enough to cover the full cost, not just part.

“If you raise the funds, the council will build it,” she told campaigners.

Replacement

Aberdeenshire Council has been contacted for comment, but in December said: “As the structure was partially collapsed we were required to take the bridge down fully the week before Storm Babet as it was not safe to use by pedestrians or cyclists and threatened to block the flow of water.

“We are currently looking to determine a possible source of funding for any replacement.”