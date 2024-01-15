Snow gates closed and significant travel disruption across region after heavy overnight snowfall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Snow gates closed and significant travel disruption across region after heavy overnight snowfall

Roads in the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire have been affected.

By Ross Hempseed

Following a night of heavy snowfall, travel has been severely disrupted for many across the north and north-east this morning.

Many workers will be waking up to a picturesque blanket of snow outside their window, however, this causes headaches for commuters.

Temperatures dipped to well below freezing and is set to continue for the next four days with a Met Office yellow warning in place until the end of the day on Thursday.

There has been severe travel disruption on trains and roads, resulting in many Aberdeenshire and Highland schools closing for the day.

To find out which schools have been affected by the adverse weather, click here.

Snow gates closed at Braemar. Image: Snow Gates.

Traffic Scotland has confirmed the snow gates located at Tomintoul, Cock Bridge, Braemar, and Glenshee have all been closed due to snow.

It is also understood that several rural roads across Aberdeenshire have been affected by snow and black ice.

In Aberdeen city, there has been lying snow which will slow down traffic through the city centre. Tractors can be seen ploughing car parks including at Kittybrewster Retail Park.

Snow lying on West North Street. Image: DC Thomson.

These include the A96 between Aberdeen and Inverurie, the A944 Lang Stracht near the Sure Hotel, and the AWPR near Westhill.

Police are urging those planning to head out in their cars today to plan ahead as snow on the roads is significantly increasing journey times to destinations.

Gritters and snow ploughs are also out on patrol clearing the roads for motorists.

Snow has blanketed Aberdeen city centre streets. Image: DC Thomson.

In the Highlands, Bealach na Bà road remains close and the A836 Lairg to Tongue road is currently the worst affected location.

In Sutherland there have been reports of up to 18 inches of snow on some roads including the B9176 Struie Road between Ardgay and Ardross.

In Inverness roads are mainly dry with some frost.

There is also a warning of high winds affecting the Dornoch Bridge. High winds are also affecting CalMac ferry services across the West Coast.

Currently, it is understood Inverness and Aberdeen Airport operations are not affected by the weather.

Trains disrupted between Inverness and Perth

Due to the high altitude and heavy snowfall through Slochd, ScotRail services on the Highland Main Line running between Inverness and Carrbridge are affected.

Early morning services have been cancelled with ScotRail saying other services between the Highlands and the Central Belt will be disrupted for the rest of the day.

These include:

  • 6.47am – Kingussie to Inverness
  • 8.38am – Edinburgh to Inverness (terminates at Perth)
  • 8.43 – Inverness to Glasgow (only running between Perth and Glasgow)

To find out which ScotRail services are affected, visit the ScotRail website.

Snow is falling across Aberdeenshire. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Bus services affected

Stagecoach has also announced bus services across Moray and Aberdeenshire are experiencing disruption due to the bad weather.

In a statement they said: “Due to the poor road conditions many services are facing lengthy delays this morning.

“This will have a knock on effect later with drivers displaced. Updates will be posted through the day for any further cancellations. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.”

Buses in Aberdeen appear unaffected currently with most roads drivable throughout the city.

To find out which Stagecoach services are affected, visit the Stagecoach website.

This page is being continuously updated.

