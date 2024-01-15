Snow gates closed and significant travel disruption across region after heavy overnight snowfall

Following a night of heavy snowfall, travel has been severely disrupted for many across the north and north-east this morning.

Many workers will be waking up to a picturesque blanket of snow outside their window, however, this causes headaches for commuters.

Temperatures dipped to well below freezing and is set to continue for the next four days with a Met Office yellow warning in place until the end of the day on Thursday.

There has been severe travel disruption on trains and roads, resulting in many Aberdeenshire and Highland schools closing for the day.

Traffic Scotland has confirmed the snow gates located at Tomintoul, Cock Bridge, Braemar, and Glenshee have all been closed due to snow.

It is also understood that several rural roads across Aberdeenshire have been affected by snow and black ice.

In Aberdeen city, there has been lying snow which will slow down traffic through the city centre. Tractors can be seen ploughing car parks including at Kittybrewster Retail Park.

These include the A96 between Aberdeen and Inverurie, the A944 Lang Stracht near the Sure Hotel, and the AWPR near Westhill.

Police are urging those planning to head out in their cars today to plan ahead as snow on the roads is significantly increasing journey times to destinations.

Gritters and snow ploughs are also out on patrol clearing the roads for motorists.

In the Highlands, Bealach na Bà road remains close and the A836 Lairg to Tongue road is currently the worst affected location.

In Sutherland there have been reports of up to 18 inches of snow on some roads including the B9176 Struie Road between Ardgay and Ardross.

In Inverness roads are mainly dry with some frost.

There is also a warning of high winds affecting the Dornoch Bridge. High winds are also affecting CalMac ferry services across the West Coast.

Currently, it is understood Inverness and Aberdeen Airport operations are not affected by the weather.

Trains disrupted between Inverness and Perth

Due to the high altitude and heavy snowfall through Slochd, ScotRail services on the Highland Main Line running between Inverness and Carrbridge are affected.

Early morning services have been cancelled with ScotRail saying other services between the Highlands and the Central Belt will be disrupted for the rest of the day.

These include:

6.47am – Kingussie to Inverness

8.38am – Edinburgh to Inverness (terminates at Perth)

8.43 – Inverness to Glasgow (only running between Perth and Glasgow)

Bus services affected

Stagecoach has also announced bus services across Moray and Aberdeenshire are experiencing disruption due to the bad weather.

In a statement they said: “Due to the poor road conditions many services are facing lengthy delays this morning.

“This will have a knock on effect later with drivers displaced. Updates will be posted through the day for any further cancellations. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.”

Buses in Aberdeen appear unaffected currently with most roads drivable throughout the city.

