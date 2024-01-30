How keepers are trying to ‘coax in’ escaped Highland Wildlife Park monkey following new sighting

Search teams have revealed how they are trying to ‘coax’ an escaped monkey on the loose in the Highlands following a new sighting.

A male Japanese macaque escaped from the Highland Wildlife Park, near Aviemore, on Sunday morning.

It was later spotted nearly two miles away in the village of Kincraig, where one surprised resident saw the primate eating from a bird feeder in his garden.

Search teams have been trying to capture and return the monkey for more than 48 hours, with no success.

Now, teams have drafted in the support of Cairngorm Mountain Rescue and their thermal imaging drone to help return the missing Highlands monkey.

Keith Gilchrist, living collections operations manager at Highland Wildlife Park said: “There has been a sighting of the macaque this morning, which we are currently responding to.

“Throughout the day our expert team of animal keepers will be patrolling the local area using a variety of techniques to try and coax him in, as well as using our thermal image drone contractor to aid with the search.

“Cairngorms Mountain Rescue has also kindly offered to support with their thermal imaging drone.”

How you can help find the missing Highlands monkey

Mr Gilchrist added that while the macaque “is not presumed dangerous”, it should not be approached.

He said: “As with yesterday, we’re asking locals to please bring any obvious potential food sources like bird feeders or food waste inside, as we’re hopeful that the monkey will return to the park if he can’t find food elsewhere.”

Mr Gilchrist added: “Although the macaque is not presumed dangerous to humans or pets, our advice is to not approach him but to contact our hotline on 07933928377 with any sightings.”