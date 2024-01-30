Could former Forres public toilets become hot food takeaway?

A former public toilets block in Forres has gone up for sale with the building being marketed as a potential takeaway.

Moray Council closed the Leys Road block in 2018 as part of budget cuts.

The local authority had intended to close all remaining 32 at the time. However, they initially kept 20 open with only 17 remaining today.

Community groups have been given the last six years to submit a bid to take over the town centre building.

However, none have come forward and now Moray Council has now invited buyers to spend more than a penny on the building with offers over £45,000 invited.

The Leys Road public toilets were closed two years after a woman was locked in the building overnight after suffering a stroke.

What do you do with a former public toilets block?

Moray Council has suggested the former loos could be used by a range of potential buyers. Uses they mention include a hot food takeaway or a retail unit.

The building is only yards away from Forres High Street and is next to a busy car park.

It is in high-footfall area of the town behind the Co-op supermarket and near Grant Park.

If it is converted into a hot food takeaway, it wouldn’t be the first conversion of its kind in Moray.

The Pino Pizza premises next to Elgin bus station already operates from what was once the public toilets in the town centre.

Buyers have been warned any food use of the Forres building could be dependent on the opening hours and the type of meals being served.

Public toilets shut by council across Moray

Public toilets have been shut by Moray Council across the region in recent years as part of budget savings.

Some sites have been taken over by community groups without the council having to put them on the open market.

Volunteers now run sites across the region including at Station Park in Lossiemouth, Cullen’s West Beach and at the beach in Findhorn.

More information about the Forres public toilets block is available on Moray Council’s for sale listing HERE.