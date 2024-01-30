Could former Forres public toilets become hot food takeaway?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Could former Forres public toilets become hot food takeaway?

Buyers will have to spend more than a penny on the loos with offers over £45,000 invited.

By David Mackay
Exterior view of Leys Road public toilets in Forres boarded up.
The Leys Road public toilets have been boarded up for several years. Image: Moray Council

A former public toilets block in Forres has gone up for sale with the building being marketed as a potential takeaway.

Moray Council closed the Leys Road block in 2018 as part of budget cuts.

The local authority had intended to close all remaining 32 at the time. However, they initially kept 20 open with only 17 remaining today.

Community groups have been given the last six years to submit a bid to take over the town centre building.

Public toilets in Forres Google maps image.
The loos before they closed. Image: Google Maps

However, none have come forward and now Moray Council has now invited buyers to spend more than a penny on the building with offers over £45,000 invited.

The Leys Road public toilets were closed two years after a woman was locked in the building overnight after suffering a stroke.

What do you do with a former public toilets block?

Moray Council has suggested the former loos could be used by a range of potential buyers. Uses they mention include a hot food takeaway or a retail unit.

The building is only yards away from Forres High Street and is next to a busy car park.

It is in high-footfall area of the town behind the Co-op supermarket and near Grant Park.

Pino Pizza in Elgin Google Maps image.
Pino Pizza in Elgin operates from a former public toilets block. Image: Google Maps

If it is converted into a hot food takeaway, it wouldn’t be the first conversion of its kind in Moray.

The Pino Pizza premises next to Elgin bus station already operates from what was once the public toilets in the town centre.

Buyers have been warned any food use of the Forres building could be dependent on the opening hours and the type of meals being served.

Public toilets shut by council across Moray

Public toilets have been shut by Moray Council across the region in recent years as part of budget savings.

Some sites have been taken over by community groups without the council having to put them on the open market.

Volunteers now run sites across the region including at Station Park in Lossiemouth, Cullen’s West Beach and at the beach in Findhorn.

More information about the Forres public toilets block is available on Moray Council’s for sale listing HERE.

