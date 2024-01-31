Drone footage released as search for missing Highland monkey enters fourth day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Drone footage released as search for missing Highland monkey enters fourth day

A male Japanese macaque has been on the loose for more than 96 hours after escaping from the Highland Wildlife Park,

By Michelle Henderson
Screenshots from the Highland missing monkey footage.
The monkey is still on the loose. Image: DC Thomson.

Drones have been grounded in the hunt for a missing Highland monkey amidst a yellow warning for gale-force winds.

A male Japanese macaque has been on the loose for more than 96 hours after escaping from the Highland Wildlife Park, near Aviemore.

Rangers were scrambled to the village of Kincraig on Sunday morning as shocked residents spotted the primate in their back gardens.

Teams attempted to coax the snow monkey out from the trees armed with nets and tranquiliser guns, however, it managed to evade capture.

Four days on, it is still on the loose with staff hoping to close in on its location.

However, wind speeds of up to 48mph have hampered search efforts with drones unable to operate in the conditions.

Instead, teams will use thermal imaging cameras on the ground to continue their search.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind, which could cause disruption to transport and power supplies.

Drone footage released in search for missing snow monkey

The setback comes just 24 hours after new sightings were reported close to the park’s main entrance.

Members of Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team were drafted in to assist in deploying their thermal imaging drone.

Hopes were high as a heat signature was identified in a dense area of woodland close to the park.

However, further investigations identified it as nothing more than a tyre.

Footage captured by BH Wildlife Consultancy has now been released as the search for the snow monkey enters its fourth day.

The clips show the snow monkey venturing through an area of woodland, close to the Kincraig-based park.

This morning, staff confirmed more than 45 minutes of footage was captured of the monkey in the wild on Tuesday.

Despite their extensive footage, staff confirmed he was not in a location where they were confident they could “bring him in safely.”

In a statement, released on social media, they said: “After continued help from BH Wildlife Consultancy we were able to follow the macaque for 45 minutes yesterday using drones.

“Unfortunately, he wasn’t in a position where we were confident we could bring him in safely but he is making his way closer to the park.

“Our team will be out again today but given the high winds we won’t be able to fly the drones but will be using thermal imaging cameras.”

Members of the public have been warned not to approach the primate and to bring waste and bird feeders inside in a bid to drive the primate back to the zoo.

Speaking at the park on Tuesday, ranger Stuart Owen said the conservation charity was exhausting all efforts to return the monkey to its family.

He said: “We are doing absolutely everything we can, from the moment we come in until the moment we leave. There are certain individuals on call on the monkey hotline and we are keeping abreast of the situation as much as we can.

“RZSS is doing everything it can to get the monkey back with its family.”

Escaped monkey ‘ran onto railway tracks’ near Kincraig as hunt continues

