Aberdeen attacker Duk linked with move to Spanish side

Aberdeen forward Duk has been linked with a move to Spanish side Leganes.

The Cape Verde international was absent from Tuesday’s 1-1 draw against Dundee.

Leganes sit top of the Spanish second tier and hope to land the Aberdeen attacker to bolster their push for promotion to La Liga.

Duk moved to Aberdeen from Benfica B in July 2022.

According to a report in the Daily Record, Leganes are among a number of sides hoping to sign Duk before the transfer window closes on Thursday.

It is understood Benfica would be due a percentage of any transfer fee if Duk completes a move away from Pittodrie.

Duk was named Aberdeen’s player of the year and players’ player of the year last season.

He has scored five goals in 30 appearances this season and started only 11 league games.