Escaped monkey ‘ran onto railway tracks’ near Kincraig as hunt continues

Keepers from the Highland Wildlife Park have been scouring Kincraig armed with nets and tranquilliser guns as their hunt for a missing monkey continues.

A major search operation was launched in the village after shocked residents spotted the male Japanese macaque in their gardens yesterday morning.

It’s understood the monkey was last seen in the Speybank area, around three miles north of the wildlife park – with one resident claiming it ran onto the nearby railway line.

Members of the public have been warned not to approach the primate and to bring waste and bird feeders inside in a bid to drive the primate back to the zoo.

Neighbours have reported seeing keepers attempting to coax the monkey out from trees.

Drones have also been deployed to search woodland areas from above, as teams follow up on reported sightings.

Daniel Newbery, 24, was woken up by his mother telling him the snow monkey was roaming their garden.

The restaurant worker told The Press and Journal: “My mum woke me up around 11am – because I was in bed – saying, ‘Daniel, there is a monkey in the garden.’

“I was thinking ‘okay, whatever’. I was very confused.

“I didn’t see it myself. I came outside and I heard all the keepers running about with their nets and guns.

“The keepers were trying to entice it out.

“I think when they feed the monkeys they blow a whistle and shout monkeys so the keeper was there emulating that so it would come to them.”

Fellow neighbour Joseph Murphy was in his garden when teams descended on his street.

Ushered indoors for safety, the full-time dad watched the drama unfold from their upstairs window – as the chimp sneaked behind teams on the ground.

Speaking to The P&J, he said: “They were all here but they were looking in the wrong direction unfortunately and it ran behind and onto the railway tracks.

“I was working outside and they said it wouldn’t be a bad idea to go inside while they were trying to recapture it.

“We were upstairs at the window looking out when the monkey ran behind them.

“They were all here but they were looking in the wrong direction unfortunately and it ran behind and onto the railway tracks.

Kincraig resident watched keepers try to catch monkey – but it gave them the slip

“They were all very professional and doing their best. I hope the monkey is safe.

“I am sure it is quite distressed and probably getting a bit hungry so hopefully they catch it.”

Fellow Kincraig resident Raylene Bryan was sitting in her dining room with her son when she spotted the snow monkey sitting in the trees to the rear of their house.

Believing it was a dog, the 50-year-old project manager said: “My son and I were just sitting here and we saw crows flying around quite agitated.

“I looked out the window and saw it. It was brown and grey, almost like a dog size shape.

“We are used to seeing deer and red squirrels but we just thought, ‘what’s that?’

“We looked at it and it bounced up. We saw the back of its quite distinctive rear end and then it ran off into the trees.”

She added: “I had seen the post earlier in the day asking if someone had seen it on the south side.

“The crows made me look out the window and it caught my eye.

“It ran off at quite a pace.”

This morning, staff renewed their appeal for information as teams scrambled to recommence search efforts in the Badenoch and Strathspey area.

Team of Highland Wildlife Park keepers hunting for missing monkey

Darren McGarry, head of living collections at RZSS said this morning: “A team of our charity’s expert keepers are patrolling the village today in order to locate and return the macaque that escaped yesterday.

“We are asking anyone who spots him to please call 07933928377 or email comms@rzss.org.uk with information.

“Although we don’t expect the monkey to be a threat to the public or pet animals, he should not be approached.

“We are doing everything we can to locate the macaque and are in talks with a drone company to help in this process.

“Locals are being encouraged to bring in any food that is kept outside, such as food waste bins and bird feeders to encourage the monkey to return to the park once he is hungry.”

A spokesman for Highland Council said: “The Council is the licensing authority for the Highland Wildlife Park.

“The park reported the escape of a male Japanese macaque monkey to the Environmental Health Service in accordance with the conditions of their licence.

“Highland Wildlife Park is liaising with officers from the environmental health team regarding the circumstances surrounding the escape.”