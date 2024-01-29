Escaped monkey ‘ran onto railway tracks’ near Kincraig as hunt continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Escaped monkey ‘ran onto railway tracks’ near Kincraig as hunt continues

Keepers from Highland Wildlife Park have descended on the village with nets and tranquilliser guns. Eyewitnesses say the creature has been running amok as staff desperately try to entice it with food.

By Michelle Henderson
A male Japanese macaque, also known as a snow monkey, is still on the loose after escaping Highland Wildlife Park. Image: Carl Nagle
A male Japanese macaque, also known as a snow monkey, is still on the loose after escaping Highland Wildlife Park. Image: Carl Nagle

Keepers from the Highland Wildlife Park have been scouring Kincraig armed with nets and tranquilliser guns as their hunt for a missing monkey continues.

A major search operation was launched in the village after shocked residents spotted the male Japanese macaque in their gardens yesterday morning.

It’s understood the monkey was last seen in the Speybank area, around three miles north of the wildlife park – with one resident claiming it ran onto the nearby railway line.

Members of the public have been warned not to approach the primate and to bring waste and bird feeders inside in a bid to drive the primate back to the zoo.

The monkey stopped by this garden in Kincraig for some bird feed. Image: Supplied by Carl Nagel

Neighbours have reported seeing keepers attempting to coax the monkey out from trees.

Drones have also been deployed to search woodland areas from above, as teams follow up on reported sightings.

Daniel Newbery, 24, was woken up by his mother telling him the snow monkey was roaming their garden.

Missing monkey timeline.
The monkey is understood to have walked a distance of more than two miles to reach Kincraig and Speybank. Image: Cristopher Donnan/DC Thomson.

The restaurant worker told The Press and Journal: “My mum woke me up around 11am – because I was in bed – saying, ‘Daniel, there is a monkey in the garden.’

“I was thinking ‘okay, whatever’. I was very confused.

“I didn’t see it myself. I came outside and I heard all the keepers running about with their nets and guns.

“The keepers were trying to entice it out.

“I think when they feed the monkeys they blow a whistle and shout monkeys so the keeper was there emulating that so it would come to them.”

Highland Wildlife Park's escaped snow monkey in a garden in Kincraig.
The escaped monkey in a garden in Kincraig. Image: Supplied by Carl Nagle

Fellow neighbour Joseph Murphy was in his garden when teams descended on his street.

Ushered indoors for safety, the full-time dad watched the drama unfold from their upstairs window – as the chimp sneaked behind teams on the ground.

Speaking to The P&J, he said: “They were all here but they were looking in the wrong direction unfortunately and it ran behind and onto the railway tracks.

“I was working outside and they said it wouldn’t be a bad idea to go inside while they were trying to recapture it.

“We were upstairs at the window looking out when the monkey ran behind them.

“They were all here but they were looking in the wrong direction unfortunately and it ran behind and onto the railway tracks.

Kincraig resident watched keepers try to catch monkey – but it gave them the slip

“They were all very professional and doing their best. I hope the monkey is safe.

“I am sure it is quite distressed and probably getting a bit hungry so hopefully they catch it.”

Fellow Kincraig resident Raylene Bryan was sitting in her dining room with her son when she spotted the snow monkey sitting in the trees to the rear of their house.

Believing it was a dog, the 50-year-old project manager said: “My son and I were just sitting here and we saw crows flying around quite agitated.

“I looked out the window and saw it. It was brown and grey, almost like a dog size shape.

“We are used to seeing deer and red squirrels but we just thought, ‘what’s that?’

Kincraig monkey
The public has been warned not to approach the Japanese macaque. Image: Supplied by Carl Nagle

“We looked at it and it bounced up. We saw the back of its quite distinctive rear end and then it ran off into the trees.”

She added: “I had seen the post earlier in the day asking if someone had seen it on the south side.

“The crows made me look out the window and it caught my eye.

“It ran off at quite a pace.”

This morning, staff renewed their appeal for information as teams scrambled to recommence search efforts in the Badenoch and Strathspey area.

Team of Highland Wildlife Park keepers hunting for missing monkey

Darren McGarry, head of living collections at RZSS said this morning: “A team of our charity’s expert keepers are patrolling the village today in order to locate and return the macaque that escaped yesterday.

“We are asking anyone who spots him to please call 07933928377 or email comms@rzss.org.uk with information.

“Although we don’t expect the monkey to be a threat to the public or pet animals, he should not be approached.

“We are doing everything we can to locate the macaque and are in talks with a drone company to help in this process.

“Locals are being encouraged to bring in any food that is kept outside, such as food waste bins and bird feeders to encourage the monkey to return to the park once he is hungry.”

A spokesman for Highland Council said: “The Council is the licensing authority for the Highland Wildlife Park.

“The park reported the escape of a male Japanese macaque monkey to the Environmental Health Service in accordance with the conditions of their licence.

“Highland Wildlife Park is liaising with officers from the environmental health team regarding the circumstances surrounding the escape.”

More from Highlands & Islands

Monkey feature
Hunt for escaped monkey steps up as Highland Wildlife Park plan to use drone…
The mobile library service visits rural communities around the Highlands
'It would be a tragedy if they stopped or reduced it': Highland communities fear…
Iain Hamilton.
Iain Hamilton: Creativity driving economic growth in the north
ScotRail train on tracks with trees in front of it and workers at the side.
ScotRail train struck by tree on approach to Oban
Kinlochewe and Met Office record temperature map,
The foen effect: Why temperatures reached a record-breaking 19.6C in the Highlands today
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – A TikTok sex assault and a terrifying home invasion
The monkey is still on the loose 20 hours after escaping. Image: DC Thomson.
Escaped Highland Wildlife Park monkey still missing after 24 hours of searching
Tom Stoltman lifting.
Tom Stoltman from Invergordon crowned Britain's Strongest Man for third time in four years
The A9 at Aviemore is closed in both directions due to the incident. Credit Raf Grzemski
A9 at Aviemore reopens following car fire
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Mattis admitted domestic abuse Picture shows; Fabian Matis . N/a. Supplied by Design Team Date; 26/01/2024
Violent Inverness domestic abuser who choked partner spared jail