Thurso facing pothole crisis amid fears roads will become ‘totally unpassable’

Residents of the northern Highlands community are becoming increasingly frustrated.

By Bailey Moreton
Iain Gregory, co-founder of Caithness Roads Repair Group.
Iain Gregory, co-founder of Caithness Roads Recovery group said urgent action is needed to repair the crumbling roads of Caithness. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson

Thurso is at risk of becoming “totally unpassable” as potholes leave residents footing the bill to repair damaged vehicles.

Furious residents and business owners have condemned Highland Council for the “ridiculous” situation motorists are finding themselves in due to defects in the region’s road network.

Potholes have plagued roads across the Highlands, with winter conditions causing surfaces to deteriorate in Caithness.

Now Caithness residents feel the county is turning into a “patchwork quilt of neglect.”

Thurso faces being cut off without urgent action

Thurso resident Jay Patterson warned unless drastic action is taken, the town will become cut off by next year.

He said: “It’s beyond the point of being potholes now.

“There’s no way, physically, we can go through another winter with the roads in this condition.

Caithness roads littered with potholes.
Iain Gregory, co-founder of Caithness Roads Recovery group says the area is turning into a ‘patchwork quilt of neglect.’ Image: Caithness Roads Recovery group.

“It’ll be totally unpassable by next year, without a doubt.”

Mere hours after receiving his driver’s license, Jay’s son had blown a tyre on his car due to a pothole. Since then, he’s broken two alloys and punctured three tyres.

It’s also impacting Jay Patterson’s business. He runs a car detailing service and has had countless cancellations from customers because they’ve hit a pothole on the way.

He said: “People can’t afford to keep repairing their cars, it’s ridiculous now.”

Hoping to call attention to the issue, the Thurso resident hosted a public meeting at his house on Monday.

Caithness roads littered with potholes.
Caithness residents are calling for urgent action as they warn no action could leave the county “cut off.” Image: Caithness Roads Recovery group.

Iain Gregory, co-founder of Caithness Roads Recovery (CRR) group was at the meeting.

He said “public anger is growing by the day.”

“The county of Caithness is now no more than a patchwork quilt of neglect, an area apparently regarded as being so far from the seat of power in Holyrood, that it can safely be ignored and marginalised, and the needs of the people disregarded,” he added.

What is Highland Council doing?

Nearly a year after announcing it, Highland Council is still struggling to get its pothole “hit squad” out on the roads.

Council officials unveiled the initiative in February.

In December, officials told The P&J that retaining the required staff has been difficult, with many withdrawing or refusing the offer of employment.

Caithness Road littered with potholes.
Recruitment problems have delayed the pothole hit squad’s launch. Image: Caithness Roads Recovery group.

But councillor Ron Gunn said there had been question marks over the idea from the beginning. He added that the recruitment process has been flawed.

Council officials have confirmed there is no progress in launching the rapid road repair team.

Recruitment is restarting this year, according to a Highland Council spokesperson.

They said: “Whilst there was a very positive response to the advertisement campaign, and appointments were made, unfortunately, many of these subsequently withdrew or did not take up the offer of employment.

“Skills and expertise in this area are highly competitive. It is proposed that recruitment will begin again in 2024.”

On Thursday, the Highland Economy & Infrastructure Committee announced they were hiring a contractor, Thermal Road Repairs, on a three-week trial basis.

The company uses a thermal repair process which recycles existing material at the site of a pothole. This cuts costs and the carbon footprint of doing the work.

During the trial, repairs are planned in Thurso, Dingwall, Inverness and Fort William.

Highland Council fixing fewer potholes annually

Highland Council fixed fewer potholes last year than in any year since 2017, although the real number may be higher due to council’s ‘find and fix’ strategy, which sees some repairs not being documented.

Last year, the council completed 1,077 work instructions, out of a total 2,801 filed works instructions.

In 2022, it completed 1,443 out of 2,718 filed instructions. In 2021, it was 1,534 respectively out of 2,664.

Table indicating the figures for the number of road defects reported compared to the number resolved each year from 2014 to present day.
Figures released by Highland Council officials show the number of road defects reported compared to the number resolved each year. Image: DC Thomson.

Councillor Gunn said: “It’s quite a difficult one to defend to be honest because there is an awful lot of work required.

“With the funds we have at the moment, it wouldn’t make an awful lot of difference to the number of roads that are needing repairs.”

