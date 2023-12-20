Have you got what it takes to be part of Highland Council’s pothole ‘hit squad’?

Are you a motorist furious over the state of the road network in the Highlands?

Well, now could be your chance to make a difference.

Highland Council has been attempting to form a dedicated rapid road repair team for the north to help improve road conditions.

The venture was unveiled by council officials in February as part of a £14million investment boost to repair and maintain the road network in the Highlands.

The creation of a dedicated taskforce was welcomed by local representatives who have been long campaigning for a resolution to combat the crisis.

However 10 months on, plans have hit a roadblock due to problems with recruitment.

Highland Council struggle to recruit for pothole taskforce

Highland Council officials told The P&J today that retaining the required staff has been difficult, with many withdrawing or refusing the offer of employment.

The roles are now due to be advertised again in the New Year.

In a statement, the local authority said: “Whilst there was a very positive response to the advertisement campaign in the summer, and appointments were made, unfortunately, many of these subsequently withdrew or did not take up the offer of employment. Skills and expertise in this area are highly competitive.

“Recruitment will begin again in the New Year.”

Highland Council’s search for a ‘pothole hit squad’

The team, once formed, will be mobile and tasked to target specific problem areas for potholes and road defects.

Expansion of the project hinges on the success of the pilot project, which has yet to get off the ground.

Councillor Ken Gowans, chairman of the Economy and Infrastructure Committee, said

“This ‘pot hole hit squad’ is a new and exciting initiative that has been widely welcomed throughout the Highlands,” he said.

“It’s anticipated the team will be at full strength in January as recruitment process progresses but we have already made large investments in plant and machinery, so we are ready to make as start early in the new year.

The roads targeted will be based in condition and Skye and Caithness have already had some major improvement work completed with much more to done. This underlines this council’s commitment ensuring there are significant road improvements in every area in 2024.”

‘This money might have been better spent bringing a contractor in’

Councillor Ron Gunn for Thurso and Northwest Caithness said as concerns mount over the conditions of the roads, he feels the council’s recruitment issues stem from the offer being put on the table.

It’s understood candidates are being offered a six-month work contract.

Mr Gunn fears time and money could be better spent hiring contractors to carry out the necessary repairs.

He said: “When it was announced, questions were asked about how the team would work, the logistics of it, where would they be based and what equipment would be used.

“There were a few things we weren’t quite sure about but here we are, a year later, and nothing has happened.

“Will it ever take off? The idea was probably good but we’ve such a huge area. In Caithness, we have got 550 miles the Highland Council are responsible for and that’s only a small area in the Highlands.

“What is needed is proper surface work done and to be fair, that can really only be done at certain times of the year.”

He added: “Maybe this money might have been better spent bringing a contractor in to do some work in different areas.

“At least the contractor would get the work done as they have the men and the equipment to just get on with this, besides this time is waiting to get the manpower.”