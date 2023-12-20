Have you got what it takes to be part of Highland Council’s pothole ‘hit squad’?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Have you got what it takes to be part of Highland Council’s pothole ‘hit squad’?

The dedicated taskforce of pothole heroes would be sent to problem areas to help improve road conditions across the Highlands.

By Michelle Henderson
A man treats a pothole in the road in front of a red and white triangle staff wanted sign.
Vacancies for Highland Council's pothole repair team are being advertised following a difficult period of recruitment. Image: DC Thomson

Are you a motorist furious over the state of the road network in the Highlands?

Well, now could be your chance to make a difference.

Highland Council has been attempting to form a dedicated rapid road repair team for the north to help improve road conditions.

The venture was unveiled by council officials in February as part of a £14million investment boost to repair and maintain the road network in the Highlands.

The creation of a dedicated taskforce was welcomed by local representatives who have been long campaigning for a resolution to combat the crisis.

However 10 months on, plans have hit a roadblock due to problems with recruitment.

Highland Council struggle to recruit for pothole taskforce

Highland Council officials told The P&J today that retaining the required staff has been difficult, with many withdrawing or refusing the offer of employment.

The roles are now due to be advertised again in the New Year.

In a statement, the local authority said: “Whilst there was a very positive response to the advertisement campaign in the summer, and appointments were made, unfortunately, many of these subsequently withdrew or did not take up the offer of employment. Skills and expertise in this area are highly competitive.

“Recruitment will begin again in the New Year.”

Pothole on the A890 between Loch Carron and Kyle of Lochalsh.
Highland Council’s rapid road repair team is being launched to help address defects on the roads. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Highland Council’s search for a ‘pothole hit squad’

The team, once formed, will be mobile and tasked to target specific problem areas for potholes and road defects.

Expansion of the project hinges on the success of the pilot project, which has yet to get off the ground.

Councillor Ken Gowans, chairman of the Economy and Infrastructure Committee, said

“This ‘pot hole hit squad’ is a new and exciting initiative that has been widely welcomed throughout the Highlands,” he said.

“It’s anticipated the team will be at full strength in January as recruitment process progresses but we have already made large investments in plant and machinery, so we are ready to make as start early in the new year.

The roads targeted will be based in condition and Skye and Caithness have already had some major improvement work completed with much more to done. This underlines this council’s commitment ensuring there are significant road improvements in every area in 2024.”

‘This money might have been better spent bringing a contractor in’

Councillor Ron Gunn for Thurso and Northwest Caithness said as concerns mount over the conditions of the roads, he feels the council’s recruitment issues stem from the offer being put on the table.

It’s understood candidates are being offered a six-month work contract.

Mr Gunn fears time and money could be better spent hiring contractors to carry out the necessary repairs.

He said: “When it was announced, questions were asked about how the team would work, the logistics of it, where would they be based and what equipment would be used.

“There were a few things we weren’t quite sure about but here we are, a year later, and nothing has happened.

Councillor Ron Gunn, pictured with the Fist Minister Humza Yousaf.
Councillor Ron Gunn pictured with the Fist Minister Humza Yousaf. Image: Robert MacDonald/Northern Studios

“Will it ever take off? The idea was probably good but we’ve such a huge area. In Caithness, we have got 550 miles the Highland Council are responsible for and that’s only a small area in the Highlands.

“What is needed is proper surface work done and to be fair, that can really only be done at certain times of the year.”

He added: “Maybe this money might have been better spent bringing a contractor in to do some work in different areas.

“At least the contractor would get the work done as they have the men and the equipment to just get on with this, besides this time is waiting to get the manpower.”

 

