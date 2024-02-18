Inverurie family home with Barbie pink bathrooms up for sale

This Kemnay house with pink bathrooms could be turned into a Barbie Dream House.

Templar Croft has four bedrooms and two bathrooms, and is listed for offers over £550,000.

The house is located in between Inverurie and the rural Aberdeenshire village of Kemnay.

Inside there are some striking features including two bright, Barbie-esque pink bathrooms.

Other features include a large kitchen which overlooks the garden.

Property needs ‘complete modernisation’

While the bathrooms are bright and colourful, the house needs work in other areas, according to the online listing.

The listing reads: “The house itself is in need of complete modernisation and upgrading throughout, giving any potential purchaser the chance to put their own stamp on it.”

The house sits on around 20 acres. The land has several paddocks and a range of outbuildings. There are also stables with room for 22 horses.

It also has an indoor school “ideal for equestrian purposes.”

The listing adds: “Perfect for equestrian purposes, the amount of space on offer here, both inside and out, must be seen to be appreciated.”