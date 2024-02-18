Inverurie family home with Barbie pink bathrooms up for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverurie family home with Barbie pink bathrooms up for sale

Bright pink bathrooms and stables are just two of the features of this Inverurie property.

By Bailey Moreton
Vibrant bathrooms and acres of lands are two of the things that come with this Inverurie property. Image: ASPC
Vibrant bathrooms and acres of lands are two of the things that come with this Inverurie property. Image: ASPC

This Kemnay house with pink bathrooms could be turned into a Barbie Dream House.

Templar Croft has four bedrooms and two bathrooms, and is listed for offers over £550,000.

The house is located in between Inverurie and the rural Aberdeenshire village of Kemnay.

The house sits on around 20 acres of property which include stables and other out buildings. Image: ASPC

Inside there are some striking features including two bright, Barbie-esque pink bathrooms.

One of the two bright pink bathrooms. Image: ASPC

Other features include a large kitchen which overlooks the garden.

The large kitchen in this Kemnay house overlooks the garden. Image: ASPC

Property needs ‘complete modernisation’

While the bathrooms are bright and colourful, the house needs work in other areas, according to the online listing.

Some areas of the house need modernisation, according to the listing. Image: ASPC
The listing adds: "Perfect for equestrian purposes, the amount of space on offer here, both inside and out, must be seen to be appreciated."
Some areas of the house need modernisation, according to the listing. Image: ASPC
Some areas of the house need modernisation, according to the listing. Image: ASPC

The listing reads: “The house itself is in need of complete modernisation and upgrading throughout, giving any potential purchaser the chance to put their own stamp on it.”

The house sits on 20 acres of land, which includes stables and other out buildings suited for an equestrian school, according to the listing. Image: ASPC

The house sits on around 20 acres. The land has several paddocks and a range of outbuildings. There are also stables with room for 22 horses.

It also has an indoor school “ideal for equestrian purposes.”

There are several outbuildings also on the property. Image: ASPC

The listing adds: “Perfect for equestrian purposes, the amount of space on offer here, both inside and out, must be seen to be appreciated.”

