Family of missing Highland man notified after body found

The family of a man reported missing from Nairn have been notified after the body of a man was found in Strathspey this afternoon.

The body was discovered in the Lochindorb area of the Highlands at around 3pm on Tuesday.

Formal identification is yet to take place, but the family of missing 86-year-old Patrick Mills has been informed.

Police Scotland confirmed that there do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances, with a report set to be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

‘Significant concerns’

Mr Mills was last seen yesterday driving his car in Nairn town centre, with police saying that they had “significant concerns” for his welfare.

In the missing person appeal for Mr Mills, Sergeant Craig McGhee said: “We have significant concerns for Patrick’s welfare given he has not been seen since Monday morning and would urge anyone who believes they have seen him or his car to come forward urgently.”