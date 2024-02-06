Family of missing Highland man notified after body found

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Family of missing Highland man notified after body found

It was discovered in the Lochindorb area of the Highlands at around 3pm today.

By Chris Cromar
Patrick Mills.
The family of missing Nairn man Patrick Mills has been informed. Image: Police Scotland.

The family of a man reported missing from Nairn have been notified after the body of a man was found in Strathspey this afternoon.

The body was discovered in the Lochindorb area of the Highlands at around 3pm on Tuesday.

Formal identification is yet to take place, but the family of missing 86-year-old Patrick Mills has been informed.

Lochindorb.
Lochindorb is located in Strathspey. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Police Scotland confirmed that there do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances, with a report set to be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

‘Significant concerns’

Mr Mills was last seen yesterday driving his car in Nairn town centre, with police saying that they had “significant concerns” for his welfare.

In the missing person appeal for Mr Mills, Sergeant Craig McGhee said: “We have significant concerns for Patrick’s welfare given he has not been seen since Monday morning and would urge anyone who believes they have seen him or his car to come forward urgently.”

More from Highlands & Islands

To go with story by Alistair Munro. Fury at superfast broadband delay Picture shows; Councillor Maxine Smith. Inverness. Supplied by Sandy McCook/DCT Date; Unknown; 6a6e53ee-0239-45de-acba-486483322935 Picture by SANDY McCOOK 8th February '19 SNP opposition group on Highland Council with their budget statement. Leader of the SNP group, Maxine Smith.
Highland councillor suspended after watchdog finds she discriminated against pregnant colleague
Patrick Mills.
'Significant concerns' for missing Nairn man Patrick Mills
Oban Joules Store on George Street.
Blow for Oban as staff confirm closure of Joules clothing store
A McLaren supercar and Jason Webber, who crashed his van into one on the NC500
'Obnoxious' white van man blocked supercars from overtaking on NC500 - then crashed into…
Western Isles Local Housing Strategy
'Pretty grim': Western Isles Comhairle predicts new issues as they prepare for 2024 Local…
Met Office issue a warning of snow for the north of Scotland
Snow for Highlands, Western Isles, Argyll, Orkney and Shetland as Met Office issues SECOND…
"It’s important to make people in the Highlands and Islands aware of counterfeit notes circulating and alert the police to suspicious activity," says Adam Stachura, Age Scotland.
Fears police housing fees could force officers from Highlands and islands communities
Diriebught House surrounded by severe flooding.
Residents battle to save house as burn bursts banks in Inverness flooding chaos
Pictured: Creag Mhor Gardens, the completed new builds in Arisaig by the ACT.
Arisaig 'proudly' welcomes residents to their newly-built homes amid Lochaber housing shortage
An 11-year-old boy was flown to hospital for treatment. Image: Scottish Ambulance Service.
11-year-old boy flown to hospital after crash on A85 near Tyndrum