‘Significant concerns’ for missing Nairn man Patrick Mills

The 86-year-old was last seen driving his car in the town on Monday morning.

By Ellie Milne
Patrick Mills
Patrick Mills has been reported missing from his home in Nairn. Image: Police Scotland.

Police have said they have “significant concerns” for an 86-year-old man who has been reported missing from Nairn.

Patrick Mills was last seen driving his car in the town after leaving his home at about 9am on Monday morning.

He drives a grey Citroen Berlingo car with the registration MK08 ENW.

It is not known where he travelled to, and neither he nor his car have been traced since.

Mr Mills is described as being 5ft 7ins tall and of large build with grey hair.

When last seen, he was wearing a long beige jacket, a tweed hat, blue jeans and black shoes.

He also uses a walking stick and wears glasses.

Appeal launched to trace missing Patrick Mills

Police are now appealing to the public for help to trace the 86-year-old.

Sergeant Craig McGhee said: “We have significant concerns for Patrick’s welfare given he has not been seen since Monday morning and would urge anyone who believes they have seen him or his car to come forward urgently.

“Anyone who can helps is asked to call 101, quoting reference 0661 of February 6.”

