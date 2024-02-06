Elgin City boss Allan Hale frustrated by below-par display in Bonnyrigg Rose defeat

Elgin City were unable to make it three wins on the spin as they were beaten 2-0 by Bonnyrigg Rose at New Dundas Park.

Allan Hale, the Elgin boss, was disappointed by his side’s performance.

He said: “I have no complaints with the result. I thought Bonnyrigg fully deserved it as they were the better team throughout the 90 minutes.

“We had a wee support down with us tonight and they have come with optimism based on recent performances but we have fallen well short of the standards expected.

“The players know that and we will look to respond on Saturday.

“Our reaction to going behind was really poor.

“There are still 70 minutes to go when we go behind and we didn’t respond to that.

“Conditions were difficult, the pitch was bobbly and it cut up but the players have got to recognise that and make the game about turnovers and making the opposition defend.

“The minimum you have to do is make them defend. Apart from a ten minute spell we never asked enough questions and that was the big disappointment of the night.”

A disappointing night on the road pic.twitter.com/2L87daVqLU — Elgin City F.C. (@ElginCityFC) February 6, 2024

With the confidence gained from recent results the visitors started brightly with Dayshonne Golding going close with a driven effort on ten minutes. Patrick Martin in the home goal having to be alert to palm over.

Bonnyrigg still hope to force their way into the play-off picture and they started to exert control as the half progressed with Bradley Barnett’s shot blocked into the side-netting after 16 minutes.

The goal arrived five minutes later as a deep free-kick was spilled by Elgin stopper Thomas McHale straight to Connor Roan who made no mistake rifling home. McHale not overly happy with what he viewed as a foul.

The rest of the half was a scrappy affair as neither team could take control in the middle of the park.

⚫️⚪️ TEAM NEWS ⚫️⚪️ One change from Saturdays 1-0 win v East Fife ⚽️ ➡️ Owen Cairns comes into the Starting XI ⬅️ Matthew Cooper misses out due to injury. Freddy Jeffreys makes his first appearance on the bench pic.twitter.com/s0w4zbw1sT — Elgin City F.C. (@ElginCityFC) February 6, 2024

Ten minutes after the restart the deficit was doubled as Doan again found the net.

The plaudits were reserved for teammate Reis Peggie who never gave up on a ball down the line before whipping in an inviting cross for Doan to volley home.

The hosts tails were up now and they nearly had another one. The post coming to Elgin’s rescue after Barrett had raced through on goal.

Allan Hale’s men would try and find a way back into the game but a tame Golding effort and a succession of set pieces into the box were the best they could muster.

City will look for better as they make a quickfire return to the capital to take on Spartans on Saturday.