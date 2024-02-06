Elgin City boss Allan Hale frustrated by below-par display in Bonnyrigg Rose defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Elgin City boss Allan Hale frustrated by below-par display in Bonnyrigg Rose defeat

Connor Roan was at the double as Bonnyrigg ran out 2-0 winners against Elgin.

By Reporter
Elgin City manager Allan Hale. Image: Bob Crombie.
Elgin City manager Allan Hale. Image: Bob Crombie.

Elgin City were unable to make it three wins on the spin as they were beaten 2-0 by Bonnyrigg Rose at New Dundas Park.

Allan Hale, the Elgin boss, was disappointed by his side’s performance.

He said: “I have no complaints with the result. I thought Bonnyrigg fully deserved it as they were the better team throughout the 90 minutes.

“We had a wee support down with us tonight and they have come with optimism based on recent performances but we have fallen well short of the standards expected.

“The players know that and we will look to respond on Saturday.

“Our reaction to going behind was really poor.

“There are still 70 minutes to go when we go behind and we didn’t respond to that.

“Conditions were difficult, the pitch was bobbly and it cut up but the players have got to recognise that and make the game about turnovers and making the opposition defend.

“The minimum you have to do is make them defend. Apart from a ten minute spell we never asked enough questions and that was the big disappointment of the night.”

With the confidence gained from recent results the visitors started brightly with Dayshonne Golding going close with a driven effort on ten minutes. Patrick Martin in the home goal having to be alert to palm over.

Bonnyrigg still hope to force their way into the play-off picture and they started to exert control as the half progressed with Bradley Barnett’s shot blocked into the side-netting after 16 minutes.

The goal arrived five minutes later as a deep free-kick was spilled by Elgin stopper Thomas McHale straight to Connor Roan who made no mistake rifling home. McHale not overly happy with what he viewed as a foul.

The rest of the half was a scrappy affair as neither team could take control in the middle of the park.

Ten minutes after the restart the deficit was doubled as Doan again found the net.

The plaudits were reserved for teammate Reis Peggie who never gave up on a ball down the line before whipping in an inviting cross for Doan to volley home.

The hosts tails were up now and they nearly had another one. The post coming to Elgin’s rescue after Barrett had raced through on goal.

Allan Hale’s men would try and find a way back into the game but a tame Golding effort and a succession of set pieces into the box were the best they could muster.

City will look for better as they make a quickfire return to the capital to take on Spartans on Saturday.

