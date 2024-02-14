‘I am deeply troubled by the SNP’s policies’: Highland councillor resigns after struggling with direction of party

Highland SNP councillor Karl Rosie has quit the party citing growing disillusionment with the national leadership.

Mr Rosie, a ward councillor for Thurso and Northwest Caithness, announced he is leaving the nationalists with immediate effect.

He said he is “deeply troubled” by the SNP’s policies which he believes are neglecting the needs and priorities of areas like the Highlands.

The lack of progress on A9 dualling and upgrades is one of the areas he feels there is a disconnect between the party and constituents.

Mr Rosie, who will remain a member of Highland Council, said he took the decision with a “heavy heart” and after pondering the decision for some time.

‘Incoherent independence strategy’

He outlined his decision in a letter to Raymond Bremner, the council leader, who also heads the authority’s SNP group.

He said: “As a staunch supporter of independence for Scotland, I find myself increasingly disillusioned with the incoherent independence strategy that the party has adopted.

“It has become apparent to me that we cannot continue to make promises of independence to the electorate when I believe it is no longer a priority for the party, and I can no longer stand by such inconsistencies.”

He added: “I am deeply troubled by the SNP’s policies, which often seem disproportionately focused on the central belt, neglecting the needs and priorities of regions like ours in the Highlands.

“Issues such as the Highly Protected Marine Areas, the deposit return scheme, the lack of progress on A9 dualling and upgrades, along with missed opportunities to develop a meaningful industrial strategy, highlight the disconnect between the party’s agenda and the realities faced by our constituents.

“It is imperative that our policies reflect the diverse needs of all Scots, regardless of their geographical location.”

He thanked fellow campaigners who he said will be disappointed by his decision.

But he said: “I wish them the very best going forward, especially as I know that others have struggled with the direction of the SNP, as I have.

“For me, it is imperative to put people before party.”

Karl Rosie ‘free and energised’ after quitting SNP

Mr Rosie said he now feels “free and energised” to work with residents, ward colleagues, community organisations, business and industry “to develop meaningful and relevant policies” that will address local and regional challenges.

His positions on the council included chairman of the climate change committee set up in 2022.

He later joined Highland Tourism CIC’s climate positive leadership group to help boost the industry’s green credentials.

Raymond Bremner said Mr Rosie’s resignation from, the party is “regrettable”.

“I have known Karl for a long time as a friend and as a local councillor colleague here in Caithness.

“I would like to thank Karl for his contribution to the SNP group over the past years and wish him well in the future and in his continued position as a member of Highland Council.”

Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop was asked about Mr Rosie’s resignation during an A9 dualling event in Inverness.

She said: “I’m not aware of that. I would say it’s a bit ironic bearing in mind I’m here in Inverness setting out a comprehensive plan for a £3.7 billion investment of the A9 which will serve the Highlands economy but also the Scottish economy.

“We’ve seen the NTC (national treatment centre) opened here and investment in Inverness Castle.

“We’ve also seen investment in Inverness to Aberdeen railway line in 2019.”