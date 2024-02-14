‘I am deeply troubled by the SNP’s policies’: Highland councillor resigns after struggling with direction of party

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘I am deeply troubled by the SNP’s policies’: Highland councillor resigns after struggling with direction of party

Karl Rosie says the SNP's priorities are disproportionately focused on the central belt.

By John Ross
Caithness councillor Karl Rosie has quit the SNP.
Caithness councillor Karl Rosie has quit the SNP.

Highland SNP councillor Karl Rosie has quit the party citing growing disillusionment with the national leadership.

Mr Rosie, a ward councillor for Thurso and Northwest Caithness, announced he is leaving the nationalists with immediate effect.

He said he is “deeply troubled” by the SNP’s policies which he believes are neglecting the needs and priorities of areas like the Highlands.

The lack of progress on A9 dualling and upgrades is one of the areas he feels there is a disconnect between the party and constituents.

Mr Rosie, who will remain a member of Highland Council, said he took the decision with a “heavy heart” and after pondering the decision for some time.

‘Incoherent independence strategy’

He outlined his decision in a letter to Raymond Bremner, the council leader, who also heads the authority’s SNP group.

He said: “As a staunch supporter of independence for Scotland, I find myself increasingly disillusioned with the incoherent independence strategy that the party has adopted.

“It has become apparent to me that we cannot continue to make promises of independence to the electorate when I believe it is no longer a priority for the party, and I can no longer stand by such inconsistencies.”

He added: “I am deeply troubled by the SNP’s policies, which often seem disproportionately focused on the central belt, neglecting the needs and priorities of regions like ours in the Highlands.

Karl Rosie with Yvonne Crook, from Highland Tourism CIC.
Karl Rosie with Yvonne Crook, from Highland Tourism CIC.

“Issues such as the Highly Protected Marine Areas, the deposit return scheme, the lack of progress on A9 dualling and upgrades, along with missed opportunities to develop a meaningful industrial strategy, highlight the disconnect between the party’s agenda and the realities faced by our constituents.

“It is imperative that our policies reflect the diverse needs of all Scots, regardless of their geographical location.”

He thanked fellow campaigners who he said will be disappointed by his decision.

But he said: “I wish them the very best going forward, especially as I know that others have struggled with the direction of the SNP, as I have.

“For me, it is imperative to put people before party.”

Karl Rosie ‘free and energised’ after quitting SNP

Mr Rosie said he now feels “free and energised” to work with residents, ward colleagues, community organisations, business and industry “to develop meaningful and relevant policies” that will address local and regional challenges.

His positions on the council included chairman of the climate change committee set up in 2022.

He later joined Highland Tourism CIC’s climate positive leadership group to help boost the industry’s green credentials.

Raymond Bremner said Mr Rosie’s resignation from, the party is “regrettable”.

“I have known Karl for a long time as a friend and as a local councillor colleague here in Caithness.

“I would like to thank Karl for his contribution to the SNP group over the past years and wish him well in the future and in his continued position as a member of Highland Council.”

Highland Council leader Raymond Bremner says green freeport is "real beacon of hope" for the region.
Highland Council and SNP group leader Raymond Bremner

Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop was asked about Mr Rosie’s resignation during an A9 dualling event in Inverness.

She said: “I’m not aware of that. I would say it’s a bit ironic bearing in mind I’m here in Inverness setting out a comprehensive plan for a £3.7 billion investment of the A9 which will serve the Highlands economy but also the Scottish economy.

“We’ve seen the NTC (national treatment centre) opened here and investment in Inverness Castle.

“We’ve also seen investment in Inverness to Aberdeen railway line in 2019.”

More from Highlands & Islands

Victoriana, based in Alness, Ross-shire.
Pair who carried out 'broad daylight' attack in Alness sentenced
Flower tributes have been left for 24-year-old Claire Leveque. Image Facebook/Dave Donaldson.
Woman who died in Shetland disturbance named locally as 24-year-old Canadian
A man has been charged after the death of a 24-year-old woman in Shetland. Image: Dave Donaldson.
Man charged after death of 24-year-old woman in Shetland
Mole Cottage is located in the small village of Milton, just outside of Drumnadrochit. Image: Strutt & Parker/rightmove
Idyllic picture-postcard cottage just minutes from Loch Ness for sale
Josh Flax proposed to and Charlie Gothelf in Skye
The real Love Island: The Skye photographers making a business of dramatic proposal pics
The village of Boreraig in Skye was left empty after the Highland Clearances. Image: AndyGriffin/Shutterstock
Angus Peter Campbell: Enough about the 'New Highland Clearances' - we need politics, not…
Outside of Broomhill Steading.
Luxury renovated Highland Victorian farmhouse with sauna on market for over half a million…
Serious crash on the A96
Woman, 51, dies in horror crash which left three in others in hospital
Inverness Justice Centre
Predatory Inverness rapist attacked vulnerable men to satisfy his sick desires
To go with story by Jenni Gee. N/A Picture shows; Inverness Justice Centre. Inverness Justice Centre. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 04/01/2024
Man in court following £200,000 Alness drugs seizure

Conversation