Body of man found at Banff Harbour

An area of the harbour remains cordoned off.

By Alberto Lejarraga & Sean McAngus
The body of a man was found at Banff Harbour this morning. Image: JASPERIMAGE.
The body of a man was found at Banff Harbour this morning. Image: JASPERIMAGE.

Police are in attendance at Banff Harbour after a body was discovered this morning.

Officers have confirmed that a person was found on the beach.

Multiple police vehicles were sent to the scene.

One police van remains in the harbour area.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.40am on Wednesday, 14 February, 2024, we were made aware that the body of a man was found on the beach at Banff Harbour.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

Neighbours ‘shocked’ by heavy police presence in Banff

Part of the harbour remains taped off as officers continue to investigate.

At one point, agents cordoned off a waste ground at Scotstown, near the harbour, but the tape has now been removed from that area.

Multiple police vehicles were sent to Banff Harbour. Image: JASPERIMAGE

Emergency services were also called but have now left the scene.

An area of the harbour remains cordoned off. Image: Sean McAngus

A neighbour said: ” I was shocked to see lots of police cars when I came home from work.

“I wondered what had happen.”

Another neighbour recalls seeing the police cars arriving at the scene. She said: “It was a normal quiet morning for me.

“Then I was looking out at my nice sea view and then all the sudden I saw all the police pulling into the car park.

“It is sad to hear about the body of a man being discovered.”

