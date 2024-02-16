Chinese restaurant in Dingwall crowned top takeaway in Scotland as owners reveal secrets to success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Chinese restaurant in Dingwall crowned top takeaway in Scotland as owners reveal secrets to success

Lily and Neil Aquino were nominated by their local customers for the prestigious accolade.

CR0046975 Alberto, Inverness Neil and Lily Aquino with on the right Ben Chan in their 'Dings' Chinese restaurant and take away in Dingwall after winning Oriental TAkeaway of the year for the North of Scotland and the overall award for Scotland. 15th February '24 Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Dings Takeaway in Dingwall has been named the best one in Scotland. Picture shows Owners Neil and Lily Aquino with chef Ben Chan (right) outside the premises. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
By Alberto Lejarraga

A Chinese restaurant in Dingwall has been crowned the top takeaway in Scotland.

Dings Chinese Restaurant and Takeaway, on the town’s High Street, won Takeaway & Home Delivery of the Year in the Scottish Asian Food Awards 2023.

Owners Lily and Neil Aquino were shocked to hear they had made the finals of the prestigious competition – as they hadn’t even entered.

Instead, they had been nominated by their loyal customers.

Neil holding the Best Takeaway in Scotland award while Lily and Ben show the Best Takeaway in North Scotland diploma. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Lily told The Press and Journal: “I received a call saying that we were in the final and I asked: how is that possible? We haven’t even entered the competition.

“I was told it was our customers who had nominated us.”

Lily, 47, and Neil, 48, were on holiday in the Philippines when their daughter called them on January 8 to tell them they had won.

The couple, originally from the Philippines, say the secret to their success is hard work, dedication and using quality local ingredients in their food.

Dings uses high-quality ingredients from local suppliers. Image: Dings Takeaway Facebook

Dings’ story is also a love story as its owners Lily and Neil have been together for 29 years and have three kids, Andrea, 25, Patricia, 19, and Nicholas, 6.

They met at university in the Philippines while studying Hotel and Restaurant Management and worked at the same hotel after graduating.

They moved to Scotland in 2006 and worked for two years at The Ben Wyvis Hotel in Strathpeffer.

They joined Dings Takeaway after its opening in 2008 and in 2016, they took over the business from Ben Chan, the current chef, who “just wanted to concentrate on his cooking.”

Lily describes her husband as “a very hard worker” and says that love plays an important part in their small but thriving takeaway.

“I could work with him for another 30 years because we’ve been through ups and downs, but we’ve always managed to face all the challenges.”

The secret to Dings’ success

Ben Chen, 53, who has worked as a chef for 30 years, is one of the three key pillars of the takeaway.

Born in Hong Kong, he cooks “authentic” traditional Cantonese recipes and makes all sauces from scratch.

Lily also highlighted the quality of the ingredients – “We get our meat from Munro’s Dingwall and our vegetables from Williamson in Inverness.”

She explained that the secrets to their success are “hard work, dedication and commitment to provide quality food.”

Dings’ secrets to success are “hard work, dedication and commitment to provide quality food.” Image: Dings Takeaway

This work ethic has led them to have many loyal customers and clients from all over the UK.

“We get people from Dingwall saying that a friend told them: ‘If you go to the Highlands, go to Dings.’”

A round of questions with Lily Aquino, owner of Dings Takeaway…

Favourite thing about Dingwall?

Its people. They are very friendly; we love it here.

Pick Dings’ best dish

Sweet and sour chicken Cantonese style, which is Ben’s speciality and the shredded crispy chilly chicken.

Most popular dish?

Our salt chilli garlic chicken and salt chilli garlic chips are becoming very popular.

Favourite place in Scotland?

Dingwall. Because it’s our home.

