Woman dies in Mannofield as police probe ‘unexplained’ death at property

A woman has died at a property in the Mannofield area of Aberdeen.

Police and paramedics were called to a home on Hammerfield Avenue shortly before 4:30pm on Friday.

The death is being treated as unexplained and the woman’s identity is unknown.

Forensics officers were at the property and police were guarding the door.

One local resident told The Press and Journal: “It just really sad isn’t it.

“I didn’t really know them since I think everyone keeps themselves to themselves here.

“But it really is so sad though”.

Neighbours shocked by ‘awful’ news of death

Another said: “I saw all the police cars and commotion when I got home from work.

“Obviously it’s awful to hear what’s happened.”

A neighbour added: “We saw lots of police going around, but we didn’t have any idea of what’s going on.

“Horrible what’s happened though.

“I hope the family is okay.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to an address in the Hammerfield Avenue area of Aberdeen on Friday, 16 February, 2024 following the death of a woman.

“The death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries remain ongoing.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.”